On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Arizona 7 4 .636 13 4 .765
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Stanford 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
Utah 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 7 .588
Washington 2 8 .200 3 12 .200
California 2 10 .167 7 12 .368

___

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Southern Cal 72, Stanford 66

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Utah, 7 p.m.

Stanford at California, 9 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, ppd.

Washington St. at Oregon, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Colgate 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 2 8 .200
Loyola (Md.) 0 5 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 9 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Florida 6 3 .667 10 4 .714
LSU 6 3 .667 11 5 .688
Arkansas 6 4 .600 14 5 .737
Missouri 4 3 .571 11 3 .786
Tennessee 5 4 .556 12 4 .750
Kentucky 4 4 .500 5 10 .333
Georgia 4 6 .400 11 6 .647
Mississippi 4 6 .400 9 8 .529
Auburn 4 6 .400 10 9 .526
Mississippi St. 4 6 .400 10 9 .526
South Carolina 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 1 6 .143 5 8 .385

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia 91, Auburn 86

Mississippi 52, Tennessee 50

Arkansas 61, Mississippi St. 45

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wofford 8 2 .800 11 5 .688
UNC-Greensboro 7 2 .778 12 5 .706
ETSU 6 2 .750 10 6 .625
Furman 5 2 .714 11 5 .688
VMI 4 5 .444 9 9 .500
Chattanooga 3 5 .375 12 5 .706
Mercer 3 5 .375 10 6 .625
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
The Citadel 2 6 .250 9 6 .600
W. Carolina 1 7 .125 8 9 .471

___

Wednesday’s Games

ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Furman at Samford, ppd.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 7 1 .875 13 6 .684
Nicholls 7 1 .875 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 6 1 .857 14 3 .824
Stephen F. Austin 6 1 .857 10 3 .769
SE Louisiana 4 4 .500 6 11 .353
Northwestern St. 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
Incarnate Word 3 4 .429 6 8 .429
New Orleans 3 5 .375 4 12 .250
Lamar 2 4 .333 4 11 .267
Houston Baptist 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Cent. Arkansas 2 6 .250 3 13 .188
McNeese St. 1 7 .125 7 10 .412
Texas A&M-CC 0 4 .000 3 10 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 4 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Southern U. 4 2 .667 4 6 .400
Grambling St. 5 3 .625 7 8 .467
Texas Southern 3 2 .600 5 7 .417
Alcorn St. 3 2 .600 3 7 .300
Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 4 2 .667
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 3 14 .176
Alabama St. 2 7 .222 2 7 .222
MVSU 0 7 .000 0 15 .000

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 8 0 1.000 10 6 .625
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
N. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 10 8 .556
Oral Roberts 6 2 .750 9 7 .563
North Dakota 4 6 .400 5 14 .263
UMKC 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
W. Illinois 1 7 .125 3 12 .200
Nebraska-Omaha 0 6 .000 2 14 .125
Denver 0 6 .000 1 12 .077

___

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Coastal Carolina 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Texas State 5 3 .625 11 6 .647
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
UALR 6 4 .600 10 7 .588
Georgia Southern 5 5 .500 11 8 .579
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 9 .500
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
South Alabama 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
Troy 3 5 .375 9 9 .500
Arkansas St. 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Troy 90, Spring Hill 73

Friday’s Games

UALR at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 8 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
BYU 5 2 .714 14 4 .778
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Pepperdine 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Pacific 2 3 .400 5 4 .556
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 7 .000 6 10 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, ppd.

BYU at Portland, 7 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, ppd.

Gonzaga at Pacific, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley 4 1 .800 6 7 .462
California Baptist 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Dixie St. 1 5 .167 5 8 .385
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
New Mexico St. 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover