All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|5
|.643
|Hofstra
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|6
|.647
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Drexel
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Towson
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|2
|.875
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Rice
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|UTEP
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UTSA
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Southern Miss.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|10
|.412
|FIU
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Southern Miss. at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|2
|.857
|12
|5
|.706
|Wright St.
|11
|3
|.786
|13
|4
|.765
|N. Kentucky
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|8
|.529
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Green Bay
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|13
|.278
|IUPUI
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|7
|.364
|Youngstown St.
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Robert Morris
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|9
|.250
___
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Detroit, 6 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Iona at Marist, ppd.
Canisius at Rider, ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|1
|.917
|16
|4
|.800
|Akron
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|4
|.714
|Kent St.
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|4
|.714
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|6
|.571
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|6
|.538
|Bowling Green
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|7
|.588
|Ball St.
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
|W. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|11
|.154
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio 83, Cent. Michigan 69
Buffalo 78, Ball St. 58
Kent St. 77, Miami (Ohio) 68
Bowling Green at E. Michigan, ppd.
Toledo 91, Akron 76
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|NC Central
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Morgan St.
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|Coppin St.
|5
|3
|.625
|6
|11
|.353
|Norfolk St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|6
|.600
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|8
|.200
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|6
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
NC Central 64, SC State 63
Morgan St. 95, Coppin St. 82
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|3
|.833
|Evansville
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|Missouri St.
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|11
|.353
|Bradley
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Iowa
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|11
|.313
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|12
|.294
___
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah St.
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Colorado St.
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|San Diego St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Nevada
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|7
|.632
|Fresno St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|6
|.538
|Wyoming
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|UNLV
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|San Jose St.
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Air Force
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|12
|.250
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
Tuesday’s Games
Nevada 72, UNLV 62
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego St. vs. New Mexico at Lubbock, T.X., 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. vs. New Mexico at Lubbock, T.X., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LIU
|6
|3
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|7
|.462
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|Merrimack
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|10
|.286
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|12
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|E. Kentucky
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|2
|.875
|Morehead St.
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Austin Peay
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|7
|.588
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Murray St.
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|SE Missouri
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|11
|.353
|UT Martin
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|10
|.333
|E. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|9
|.182
|2
|16
|.111
|Tennessee St.
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|12
|.200
___
Tuesday’s Games
E. Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 61
E. Kentucky 86, Jacksonville St. 82, OT
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Belmont at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
