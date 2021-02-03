On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 4 1 .800 9 5 .643
Hofstra 7 3 .700 11 6 .647
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Drexel 2 4 .333 7 6 .538
Towson 2 6 .250 3 10 .231
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Elon 0 4 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 7 1 .875 14 2 .875
North Texas 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
Louisiana Tech 7 3 .700 14 5 .737
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Charlotte 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Rice 4 6 .400 10 8 .556
UTEP 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
UTSA 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
Southern Miss. 3 7 .300 7 10 .412
FIU 2 8 .200 9 10 .474
Middle Tennessee 1 7 .125 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 2 .857 12 5 .706
Wright St. 11 3 .786 13 4 .765
N. Kentucky 7 5 .583 9 8 .529
Oakland 8 6 .571 8 13 .381
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Ill.-Chicago 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Detroit 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Fort Wayne 5 9 .357 6 9 .400
Green Bay 5 9 .357 5 13 .278
IUPUI 3 7 .300 4 7 .364
Youngstown St. 4 10 .286 8 10 .444
Robert Morris 2 7 .222 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 6 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 8 4 .667 8 5 .615
St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Manhattan 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Iona at Marist, ppd.

Canisius at Rider, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 9 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 11 1 .917 16 4 .800
Akron 8 3 .727 10 4 .714
Kent St. 7 3 .700 10 4 .714
Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Miami (Ohio) 5 4 .556 8 6 .571
Buffalo 5 4 .556 7 6 .538
Bowling Green 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
Ball St. 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
Cent. Michigan 2 8 .200 6 11 .353
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333
W. Michigan 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 83, Cent. Michigan 69

Buffalo 78, Ball St. 58

Kent St. 77, Miami (Ohio) 68

Bowling Green at E. Michigan, ppd.

Toledo 91, Akron 76

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
NC Central 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Morgan St. 5 2 .714 10 4 .714
Coppin St. 5 3 .625 6 11 .353
Norfolk St. 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 2 8 .200
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 6 .000 0 11 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC Central 64, SC State 63

Morgan St. 95, Coppin St. 82

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 8 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 10 1 .909 15 3 .833
Evansville 6 4 .600 8 8 .500
Indiana St. 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
Missouri St. 5 5 .500 9 5 .643
Valparaiso 3 5 .375 6 11 .353
Bradley 3 7 .300 9 10 .474
N. Iowa 3 7 .300 5 11 .313
S. Illinois 2 6 .250 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 2 9 .182 5 12 .294

___

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 10 1 .909 14 2 .875
Utah St. 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Colorado St. 9 3 .750 12 4 .750
San Diego St. 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Nevada 7 5 .583 12 7 .632
Fresno St. 5 6 .455 7 6 .538
Wyoming 4 6 .400 10 7 .588
UNLV 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
San Jose St. 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Air Force 2 10 .167 4 12 .250
New Mexico 1 11 .083 5 11 .313

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nevada 72, UNLV 62

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. vs. New Mexico at Lubbock, T.X., 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. vs. New Mexico at Lubbock, T.X., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LIU 6 3 .667 6 3 .667
Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 3 .571 4 4 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 6 7 .462
Sacred Heart 6 5 .545 6 6 .500
Merrimack 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 4 .500 5 9 .357
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 7 .364 5 10 .333
CCSU 4 7 .364 4 10 .286
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 12 0 1.000 18 1 .947
E. Kentucky 8 1 .889 14 2 .875
Morehead St. 10 2 .833 13 6 .684
Austin Peay 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Jacksonville St. 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
SIU-Edwardsville 4 4 .500 6 8 .429
Murray St. 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
SE Missouri 4 7 .364 6 11 .353
UT Martin 3 8 .273 5 10 .333
E. Illinois 3 9 .250 6 13 .316
Tennessee Tech 2 9 .182 2 16 .111
Tennessee St. 2 10 .167 3 12 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

E. Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 61

E. Kentucky 86, Jacksonville St. 82, OT

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Belmont at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover