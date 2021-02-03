All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|4
|.733
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|7
|.533
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Tuesday’s Games
UMBC 75, NJIT 71
Friday’s Games
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|1
|.938
|Wichita St.
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|4
|.692
|Memphis
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|SMU
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|4
|.692
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Tulane
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|5
|.583
|UCF
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|8
|.333
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|6
|.538
___
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|1
|.875
|9
|1
|.900
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|UMass
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|Dayton
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Duquesne
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Rhode Island
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|9
|.500
|George Mason
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|La Salle
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|8
|.111
|Saint Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
George Mason at Richmond, ppd.
Duquesne 69, Dayton 64
Wednesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
Fordham at UMass, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.
VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Richmond at Dayton, ppd.
George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|3
|.786
|Virginia Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|3
|.813
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|North Carolina
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Duke
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|6
|.538
|Clemson
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Notre Dame
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|NC State
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|6
|.538
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|8
|.385
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
___
Tuesday’s Games
Notre Dame 79, Wake Forest 58
Clemson 63, North Carolina 50
Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, ppd.
Virginia at NC State, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|North Alabama
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Bellarmine
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|North Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|11
|.389
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|9
|.500
|Stetson
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Friday’s Games
North Florida at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, ppd.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|5
|.706
|Oklahoma
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Kansas
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|TCU
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Kansas St.
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|14
|.263
|Iowa St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 72
Baylor 83, Texas 69
Kansas 74, Kansas St. 51
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Creighton
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|8
|.529
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|7
|.611
|Providence
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|8
|.529
|Marquette
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|9
|.500
|Butler
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Georgetown
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|8
|.333
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|7
|.300
___
Tuesday’s Games
Marquette 70, Butler 67
Wednesday’s Games
Xavier at DePaul, ppd.
Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Villanova at St. John’s, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|E. Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|6
|.500
|Weber St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|10
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Eastern Oregon at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|1
|.929
|16
|1
|.941
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|11
|.353
|High Point
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|14
|.300
|Presbyterian
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|9
|.357
|Charleston Southern
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Thursday’s Games
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, ppd.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 5 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, ppd.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|5
|.706
|Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Ohio St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Wisconsin
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Purdue
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|7
|.632
|Rutgers
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Maryland
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|8
|.556
|Penn St.
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|9
|.400
|Michigan St.
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|7
|.533
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Maryland 61, Purdue 60
Iowa 84, Michigan St. 78
Wisconsin 72, Penn St. 56
Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Michigan at Northwestern, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Ohio St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|CS Bakersfield
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|6
|.647
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|Hawaii
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
