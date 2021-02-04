On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Arizona 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
Stanford 7 5 .583 11 7 .611
Oregon 4 3 .571 9 4 .692
Oregon St. 5 5 .500 9 7 .563
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 7 .364 11 7 .611
Washington 2 9 .182 3 13 .188
California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah 73, Arizona 58

Stanford 70, California 55

Oregon St. 91, Washington 71

Arizona St. at Colorado, ppd.

Washington St. 74, Oregon 71

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, ppd.

California at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Colgate 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 2 8 .200
Loyola (Md.) 0 5 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at American U., ppd.

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, ppd.

Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

Holy Cross at Army, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at American U., ppd.

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, ppd.

Lafayette at Lehigh, ppd.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 10 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Missouri 5 3 .625 12 3 .800
Arkansas 6 4 .600 14 5 .737
Florida 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
LSU 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Tennessee 5 4 .556 12 4 .750
Kentucky 4 5 .444 5 11 .313
South Carolina 3 4 .429 5 6 .455
Georgia 4 6 .400 11 6 .647
Mississippi 4 6 .400 9 8 .529
Auburn 4 6 .400 10 9 .526
Mississippi St. 4 6 .400 10 9 .526
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 1 6 .143 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Missouri, Noon

Florida at LSU, 2 p.m.

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, ppd.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 8 2 .800 13 5 .722
ETSU 7 2 .778 11 6 .647
Wofford 8 3 .727 11 6 .647
Furman 5 2 .714 11 5 .688
VMI 5 5 .500 10 9 .526
Chattanooga 4 5 .444 13 5 .722
Mercer 3 6 .333 10 7 .588
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
The Citadel 2 7 .222 9 7 .563
W. Carolina 1 8 .111 8 10 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, ppd.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Furman, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 7 1 .875 11 3 .786
Sam Houston St. 7 1 .875 13 6 .684
Nicholls 7 1 .875 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 6 1 .857 14 3 .824
Incarnate Word 4 4 .500 7 8 .467
SE Louisiana 4 4 .500 6 11 .353
Northwestern St. 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
New Orleans 3 5 .375 4 12 .250
Lamar 2 5 .286 4 12 .250
Houston Baptist 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Cent. Arkansas 2 6 .250 3 13 .188
McNeese St. 1 7 .125 7 10 .412
Texas A&M-CC 0 5 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., ppd.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, ppd.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 4 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Southern U. 4 2 .667 4 6 .400
Grambling St. 5 3 .625 7 8 .467
Texas Southern 3 2 .600 5 7 .417
Alcorn St. 3 2 .600 3 7 .300
Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 4 2 .667
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 3 14 .176
Alabama St. 2 7 .222 2 7 .222
MVSU 0 7 .000 0 15 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 5:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:05 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 8 0 1.000 10 6 .625
S. Dakota St. 4 0 1.000 10 3 .769
N. Dakota St. 8 2 .800 10 8 .556
Oral Roberts 6 2 .750 9 7 .563
North Dakota 4 6 .400 5 14 .263
UMKC 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
W. Illinois 1 7 .125 3 12 .200
Nebraska-Omaha 0 6 .000 2 14 .125
Denver 0 6 .000 1 12 .077

___

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Coastal Carolina 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Texas State 5 3 .625 11 6 .647
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
UALR 6 4 .600 10 7 .588
Georgia Southern 5 5 .500 11 8 .579
Texas-Arlington 5 5 .500 9 9 .500
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
South Alabama 3 5 .375 9 8 .529
Troy 3 5 .375 9 9 .500
Arkansas St. 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
Louisiana-Monroe 2 8 .200 4 13 .235

___

Friday’s Games

UALR at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

UALR at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 9 0 1.000 18 0 1.000
BYU 6 2 .750 15 4 .789
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Pepperdine 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Pacific 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 8 .000 6 11 .353

___

Thursday’s Games

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, ppd.

BYU 105, Portland 60

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, ppd.

Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58

San Francisco at Pacific, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Pepperdine, ppd.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.

Pepperdine at Portland, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley 4 1 .800 6 7 .462
California Baptist 3 3 .500 8 5 .615
Dixie St. 1 5 .167 5 8 .385
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Seattle 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
New Mexico St. 0 2 .000 3 3 .500
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, ppd.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

