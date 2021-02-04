All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Southern Cal
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Colorado
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|Arizona
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|5
|.722
|Stanford
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|7
|.611
|Oregon
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon St.
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|7
|.611
|Washington
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|13
|.188
|California
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|13
|.350
___
Thursday’s Games
Utah 73, Arizona 58
Stanford 70, California 55
Oregon St. 91, Washington 71
Arizona St. at Colorado, ppd.
Washington St. 74, Oregon 71
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, ppd.
California at Stanford, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at American U., ppd.
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, ppd.
Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
Holy Cross at Army, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Navy at American U., ppd.
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, ppd.
Lafayette at Lehigh, ppd.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|10
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Missouri
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|3
|.800
|Arkansas
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|LSU
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Tennessee
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|4
|.750
|Kentucky
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|11
|.313
|South Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|6
|.455
|Georgia
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Mississippi
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Auburn
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|9
|.526
|Mississippi St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|8
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama at Missouri, Noon
Florida at LSU, 2 p.m.
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, ppd.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|ETSU
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|6
|.647
|Wofford
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|6
|.647
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|5
|.688
|VMI
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Chattanooga
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|5
|.722
|Mercer
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|The Citadel
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Carolina
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|10
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, ppd.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Furman, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|3
|.786
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|Nicholls
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|3
|.824
|Incarnate Word
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|SE Louisiana
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|12
|.250
|Lamar
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|McNeese St.
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|10
|.412
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., ppd.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, ppd.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern U.
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Grambling St.
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|7
|.417
|Alcorn St.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|2
|.667
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Alabama St.
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|7
|.222
|MVSU
|0
|7
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 5:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:05 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|8
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Oral Roberts
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|14
|.263
|UMKC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|12
|.200
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Friday’s Games
North Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Texas State
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|6
|.647
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|UALR
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Georgia Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Troy
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|9
|.500
|Arkansas St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
___
Friday’s Games
UALR at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
UALR at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pepperdine
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Pacific
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Thursday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, ppd.
BYU 105, Portland 60
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, ppd.
Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58
San Francisco at Pacific, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Pepperdine, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.
Pepperdine at Portland, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|7
|.462
|California Baptist
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Dixie St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, ppd.
Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
