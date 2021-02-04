Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|4
|.733
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Stony Brook
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|7
|.533
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, ppd.
Albany (NY) at Maine, ppd.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at NJIT, ppd.
NJIT at Binghamton, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Hartford, ppd.
Albany (NY) at Maine, ppd.
New Hampshire at NJIT, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Wichita St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Memphis
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|6
|.647
|SMU
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|Tulsa
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|7
|.563
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|7
|.364
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Tulane
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|6
|.538
|UCF
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|9
|.308
___
Cincinnati 63, Temple 60
South Florida at SMU, ppd.
East Carolina at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Houston, 3 p.m.
UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane, Noon
Temple at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|1
|.875
|9
|1
|.900
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UMass
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|4
|.600
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Dayton
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Duquesne
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Rhode Island
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|La Salle
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|10
|.444
|George Mason
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Fordham
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|9
|.100
|Saint Louis
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Richmond at Dayton, ppd.
George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
La Salle at Fordham, 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at George Washington, ppd.
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
UMass at Rhode Island, 8 p.m.
VCU at Duquesne, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|North Carolina
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|5
|.643
|Duke
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|6
|.538
|Clemson
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Notre Dame
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|NC State
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|8
|.385
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
___
NC State at Boston College, Noon
Virginia Tech at Miami, Noon
Syracuse at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Louisville at Virginia, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|North Alabama
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Bellarmine
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|North Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|11
|.389
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|9
|.500
|Stetson
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
North Florida at Liberty, ppd.
Lancaster Bible at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, ppd.
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, ppd.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|4
|.733
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|5
|.706
|Oklahoma
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Kansas
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|5
|.688
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|7
|.588
|Kansas St.
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|14
|.263
|Iowa St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, ppd.
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|2
|.846
|Creighton
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|5
|.722
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|8
|.556
|St. John’s
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Marquette
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|9
|.500
|Providence
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgetown
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|8
|.385
|Butler
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|7
|.300
___
DePaul at Butler, Noon
Seton Hall at UConn, Noon
St. John’s at Providence, 2 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Georgetown at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
Xavier at Villanova, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|6
|1
|.857
|9
|4
|.692
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|6
|.538
|Weber St.
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|9
|.308
|Idaho
|0
|11
|.000
|0
|14
|.000
___
E. Washington 89, Idaho 75
Weber St. 96, Montana St. 88
Montana 70, Portland St. 64, OT
Benedictine at Mesa at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 3 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|1
|.929
|16
|1
|.941
|Radford
|11
|2
|.846
|12
|7
|.632
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|11
|.389
|High Point
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|14
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Presbyterian
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|10
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Longwood at Charleston Southern, ppd.
Hampton at Longwood, ppd.
Radford 63, SC-Upstate 61
Gardner-Webb 59, Presbyterian 53
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, ppd.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, ppd.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, ppd.
Hampton at Longwood, ppd.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
High Point at Hampton, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Illinois
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|5
|.706
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|4
|.789
|Wisconsin
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Iowa
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|Purdue
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|7
|.632
|Rutgers
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|7
|.611
|Maryland
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|8
|.556
|Penn St.
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|9
|.400
|Michigan St.
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|7
|.533
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Ohio St. 89, Iowa 85
Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72
Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, ppd.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Indiana, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|CS Bakersfield
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|6
|.647
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|Hawaii
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|11
|.214
___
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
