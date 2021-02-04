On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 7 3 .700 11 4 .733
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 6 4 .600 8 8 .500
Hartford 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
New Hampshire 7 5 .583 8 7 .533
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 4 6 .400
NJIT 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 2 10 .167 2 13 .133

___

Friday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Hartford, ppd.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Albany (NY) at Maine, ppd.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at NJIT, ppd.

NJIT at Binghamton, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Hartford, ppd.

Albany (NY) at Maine, ppd.

New Hampshire at NJIT, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

NJIT at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 2 .833 15 2 .882
Wichita St. 6 2 .750 10 4 .714
Memphis 7 3 .700 11 6 .647
SMU 6 4 .600 10 4 .714
Tulsa 6 5 .545 9 7 .563
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Temple 3 6 .333 4 6 .400
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 4 7 .364
East Carolina 2 6 .250 8 6 .571
Tulane 2 6 .250 7 6 .538
UCF 2 8 .200 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 63, Temple 60

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at SMU, ppd.

East Carolina at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Houston, 3 p.m.

UCF at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tulane, Noon

Temple at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 7 1 .875 9 1 .900
VCU 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UMass 5 2 .714 6 4 .600
Richmond 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Dayton 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
Duquesne 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Rhode Island 6 6 .500 9 10 .474
La Salle 5 6 .455 8 10 .444
George Mason 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
Fordham 1 9 .100 1 9 .100
Saint Louis 0 2 .000 7 3 .700
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 1 14 .067

___

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Dayton, ppd.

George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

La Salle at Fordham, 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Washington, ppd.

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

UMass at Rhode Island, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

VCU at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Florida St. 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Virginia Tech 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Louisville 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
North Carolina 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Pittsburgh 5 4 .556 9 5 .643
Duke 5 4 .556 7 6 .538
Clemson 5 5 .500 11 5 .688
Syracuse 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
Georgia Tech 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Notre Dame 4 6 .400 7 9 .438
NC State 3 6 .333 7 7 .500
Miami 3 9 .250 7 10 .412
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 5 8 .385
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Boston College, Noon

Virginia Tech at Miami, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Louisville at Virginia, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
North Alabama 6 2 .750 10 4 .714
Bellarmine 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Lipscomb 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
North Florida 5 3 .625 7 11 .389
Jacksonville 3 5 .375 9 9 .500
Stetson 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 7 6 .538
Kennesaw St. 0 10 .000 3 15 .167

___

Friday’s Games

North Florida at Liberty, ppd.

Lancaster Bible at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, ppd.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, ppd.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Texas 5 3 .625 11 4 .733
West Virginia 5 3 .625 12 5 .706
Oklahoma 6 4 .600 11 5 .688
Kansas 6 4 .600 12 6 .667
Texas Tech 5 4 .556 13 5 .722
Oklahoma St. 4 5 .444 11 5 .688
TCU 3 5 .375 10 7 .588
Kansas St. 1 9 .100 5 14 .263
Iowa St. 0 7 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, ppd.

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 6 1 .857 11 2 .846
Creighton 9 4 .692 13 5 .722
Xavier 4 2 .667 11 2 .846
UConn 5 3 .625 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 7 5 .583 10 8 .556
St. John’s 6 6 .500 12 7 .632
Marquette 5 7 .417 9 9 .500
Providence 5 7 .417 9 9 .500
Georgetown 3 5 .375 5 8 .385
Butler 4 8 .333 5 10 .333
DePaul 1 7 .125 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, Noon

Seton Hall at UConn, Noon

St. John’s at Providence, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

Xavier at Villanova, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 6 1 .857 9 4 .692
S. Utah 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
E. Washington 6 2 .750 7 6 .538
Weber St. 5 2 .714 10 4 .714
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 6 5 .545
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Montana 4 5 .444 8 8 .500
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Portland St. 2 5 .286 4 9 .308
Idaho 0 11 .000 0 14 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington 89, Idaho 75

Weber St. 96, Montana St. 88

Montana 70, Portland St. 64, OT

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Benedictine at Mesa at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 3 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 3:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 1 .929 16 1 .941
Radford 11 2 .846 12 7 .632
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 6 7 .462 7 11 .389
High Point 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
Longwood 5 9 .357 6 14 .300
SC-Upstate 3 6 .333 3 12 .200
Presbyterian 3 8 .273 5 10 .333
Charleston Southern 0 12 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Hampton at Longwood, ppd.

Radford 63, SC-Upstate 61

Gardner-Webb 59, Presbyterian 53

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Longwood at Charleston Southern, ppd.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, ppd.

Hampton at Longwood, ppd.

SC-Upstate at Radford, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

High Point at Hampton, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Illinois 8 3 .727 12 5 .706
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 15 4 .789
Wisconsin 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Iowa 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Purdue 7 5 .583 12 7 .632
Rutgers 7 6 .538 11 6 .647
Indiana 4 6 .400 9 8 .529
Minnesota 4 7 .364 11 7 .611
Maryland 4 7 .364 10 8 .556
Penn St. 3 7 .300 6 8 .429
Northwestern 3 8 .273 6 9 .400
Michigan St. 2 7 .222 8 7 .533
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. 89, Iowa 85

Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Michigan, ppd.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Indiana, Noon

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
UC Santa Barbara 8 2 .800 12 3 .800
CS Bakersfield 7 3 .700 11 6 .647
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
Hawaii 3 5 .375 5 5 .500
CS Northridge 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
UC Davis 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
UC San Diego 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
Cal Poly 1 7 .125 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover