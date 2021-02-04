On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 5 1 .833 10 5 .667
Hofstra 7 3 .700 11 6 .647
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Drexel 2 4 .333 7 6 .538
Towson 2 6 .250 3 10 .231
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Elon 0 5 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Northeastern, ppd.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware at Northeastern, ppd.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 1 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, ppd.

        Sports News

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 7 1 .875 14 2 .875
North Texas 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
Louisiana Tech 7 3 .700 14 5 .737
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Charlotte 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Rice 4 6 .400 10 8 .556
UTEP 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
UTSA 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
Southern Miss. 3 7 .300 7 10 .412
FIU 2 8 .200 9 10 .474
Middle Tennessee 1 7 .125 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Rice, 3 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at FIU, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 5 p.m.

UTEP at UAB, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 2 .857 12 5 .706
Wright St. 11 3 .786 13 4 .765
N. Kentucky 7 5 .583 9 8 .529
Oakland 8 6 .571 8 13 .381
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Ill.-Chicago 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Detroit 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Fort Wayne 5 9 .357 6 9 .400
Green Bay 5 9 .357 5 13 .278
IUPUI 3 7 .300 4 7 .364
Youngstown St. 4 10 .286 8 10 .444
Robert Morris 2 7 .222 3 9 .250

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 6 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Detroit, 5 p.m.

IUPUI at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oakland, 5 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 8 4 .667 8 5 .615
St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Manhattan 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Iona at Marist, ppd.

Canisius at Rider, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canisius at Rider, ppd.

Iona at Marist, ppd.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 11 1 .917 16 4 .800
Akron 8 3 .727 10 4 .714
Kent St. 7 3 .700 10 4 .714
Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Miami (Ohio) 5 4 .556 8 6 .571
Buffalo 5 4 .556 7 6 .538
Bowling Green 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Ball St. 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
W. Michigan 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
Cent. Michigan 2 8 .200 6 11 .353
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Ball St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ohio, ppd.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
NC Central 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Morgan St. 5 2 .714 10 4 .714
Coppin St. 5 3 .625 6 11 .353
Norfolk St. 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 2 8 .200
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 6 .000 1 11 .083
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at NC Central, 2 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Morgan St. at Howard, ppd.

Florida A&M at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 8 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 10 1 .909 15 3 .833
Evansville 6 4 .600 8 8 .500
Indiana St. 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
Missouri St. 5 5 .500 9 5 .643
Valparaiso 3 5 .375 6 11 .353
Bradley 3 7 .300 9 10 .474
N. Iowa 3 7 .300 5 11 .313
S. Illinois 2 6 .250 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 2 9 .182 5 12 .294

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 10 1 .909 14 2 .875
Utah St. 11 2 .846 14 5 .737
Colorado St. 10 3 .769 13 4 .765
San Diego St. 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Nevada 7 5 .583 12 7 .632
Fresno St. 5 7 .417 7 7 .500
UNLV 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
Wyoming 4 7 .364 10 8 .556
San Jose St. 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Air Force 2 10 .167 4 12 .250
New Mexico 1 11 .083 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. 69, Fresno St. 53

Colorado St. 74, Wyoming 72

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boise St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
LIU 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
Merrimack 5 4 .556 5 4 .556
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 6 7 .462
Fairleigh Dickinson 5 4 .556 6 9 .400
Sacred Heart 6 5 .545 6 6 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 4 .500 4 5 .444
Wagner 3 4 .429 3 5 .375
CCSU 4 7 .364 4 10 .286
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 8 .333 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, ppd.

Merrimack 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, LIU 70

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, ppd.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, ppd.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 13 0 1.000 19 1 .950
Morehead St. 11 2 .846 14 6 .700
E. Kentucky 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Austin Peay 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Jacksonville St. 7 5 .583 11 7 .611
SIU-Edwardsville 5 4 .556 7 8 .467
Murray St. 5 7 .417 8 9 .471
SE Missouri 5 7 .417 7 11 .389
UT Martin 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
E. Illinois 3 10 .231 6 14 .300
Tennessee Tech 2 10 .167 2 17 .105
Tennessee St. 2 11 .154 3 13 .188

___

Thursday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville 68, Tennessee St. 60

Austin Peay 94, E. Kentucky 79

Morehead St. 66, Murray St. 56

Belmont 89, E. Illinois 61

SE Missouri 68, Tennessee Tech 64

Jacksonville St. 82, UT Martin 70

Saturday’s Games

Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 1:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

