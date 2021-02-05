Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|5
|.667
|Hofstra
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|6
|.647
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Drexel
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Towson
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Delaware at Northeastern, ppd.
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, ppd.
Delaware at Northeastern, ppd.
Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 1 p.m.
Drexel at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|2
|.875
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Rice
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|UTEP
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UTSA
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Southern Miss.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|10
|.412
|FIU
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|11
|.214
___
Southern Miss. at Rice, 3 p.m.
UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 8 p.m.
UTSA at FIU, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Rice, 5 p.m.
UTEP at UAB, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FAU, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|2
|.857
|12
|5
|.706
|Wright St.
|11
|3
|.786
|13
|4
|.765
|N. Kentucky
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|8
|.529
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Green Bay
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|13
|.278
|IUPUI
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|7
|.364
|Youngstown St.
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Robert Morris
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|9
|.250
___
IUPUI at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Detroit, 6 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Detroit, 5 p.m.
IUPUI at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oakland, 5 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
Wright St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
___
Iona at Marist, ppd.
Canisius at Rider, ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 9 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, ppd.
Iona at Marist, ppd.
Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Manhattan, 9 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|1
|.917
|16
|4
|.800
|Akron
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|4
|.714
|Kent St.
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|4
|.714
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|6
|.571
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|6
|.538
|Bowling Green
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Ball St.
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Michigan
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|11
|.214
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Ball St., Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ohio, ppd.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|NC Central
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Morgan St.
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|Coppin St.
|5
|3
|.625
|6
|11
|.353
|Norfolk St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|6
|.600
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|8
|.200
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Florida A&M at NC Central, 2 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, ppd.
Florida A&M at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|3
|.833
|Evansville
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|Missouri St.
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|11
|.353
|Bradley
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Iowa
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|11
|.313
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|12
|.294
___
Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.
Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|5
|.737
|Colorado St.
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|4
|.765
|San Diego St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Nevada
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|7
|.632
|Fresno St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|7
|.500
|UNLV
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Wyoming
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|8
|.556
|San Jose St.
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Air Force
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|12
|.250
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
Utah St. 69, Fresno St. 53
Colorado St. 74, Wyoming 72
Boise St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Air Force at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|LIU
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Merrimack
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|4
|.556
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|9
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Wagner
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|5
|.375
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
___
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, ppd.
Merrimack 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, LIU 70
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, ppd.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at CCSU, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|13
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|Morehead St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|6
|.700
|E. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Austin Peay
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|7
|.611
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|8
|.467
|Murray St.
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|9
|.471
|SE Missouri
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|11
|.389
|UT Martin
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|E. Illinois
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|14
|.300
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|17
|.105
|Tennessee St.
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|13
|.188
___
SIU-Edwardsville 68, Tennessee St. 60
Austin Peay 94, E. Kentucky 79
Morehead St. 66, Murray St. 56
Belmont 89, E. Illinois 61
SE Missouri 68, Tennessee Tech 64
Jacksonville St. 82, UT Martin 70
Belmont at SIU-Edwardsville, 1:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
