On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Southern Cal 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
Colorado 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Arizona 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
Stanford 7 5 .583 11 7 .611
Oregon 4 3 .571 9 4 .692
Oregon St. 5 5 .500 9 7 .563
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 7 .364 11 7 .611
Washington 2 9 .182 3 13 .188
California 2 11 .154 7 13 .350

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Oregon, 4 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, ppd.

California at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Colgate 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 2 8 .200
Loyola (Md.) 0 5 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at American U., ppd.

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Lehigh at Lafayette, ppd.

Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

Holy Cross at Army, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at American U., ppd.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), Noon

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Lafayette at Lehigh, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, ppd.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 10 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Missouri 5 3 .625 12 3 .800
Arkansas 6 4 .600 14 5 .737
Florida 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
LSU 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Tennessee 5 4 .556 12 4 .750
Kentucky 4 5 .444 5 11 .313
South Carolina 3 4 .429 5 6 .455
Georgia 4 6 .400 11 6 .647
Mississippi 4 6 .400 9 8 .529
Auburn 4 6 .400 10 9 .526
Mississippi St. 4 6 .400 10 9 .526
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 1 6 .143 5 8 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Missouri, Noon

Florida at LSU, ppd.

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, ppd.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 8 2 .800 13 5 .722
ETSU 7 2 .778 11 6 .647
Wofford 8 3 .727 11 6 .647
Furman 5 2 .714 11 5 .688
VMI 5 5 .500 10 9 .526
Chattanooga 4 5 .444 13 5 .722
Mercer 3 6 .333 10 7 .588
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
The Citadel 2 7 .222 9 7 .563
W. Carolina 1 8 .111 8 10 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, ppd.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Furman, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 5 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stephen F. Austin 7 1 .875 11 3 .786
Sam Houston St. 7 1 .875 13 6 .684
Nicholls 7 1 .875 10 5 .667
Abilene Christian 6 1 .857 14 3 .824
Incarnate Word 4 4 .500 7 8 .467
SE Louisiana 4 4 .500 6 11 .353
Northwestern St. 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
New Orleans 3 5 .375 4 12 .250
Lamar 2 5 .286 4 12 .250
Houston Baptist 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Cent. Arkansas 2 6 .250 3 13 .188
McNeese St. 1 7 .125 7 10 .412
Texas A&M-CC 0 5 .000 3 11 .214

___

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., ppd.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 4 0 1.000 4 5 .444
Southern U. 4 2 .667 4 6 .400
Grambling St. 5 3 .625 7 8 .467
Texas Southern 3 2 .600 5 7 .417
Alcorn St. 3 2 .600 3 7 .300
Alabama A&M 2 2 .500 4 2 .667
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 .250 3 14 .176
Alabama St. 2 7 .222 2 7 .222
MVSU 0 7 .000 0 15 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 5:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas Southern, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 9 0 1.000 11 6 .647
N. Dakota St. 9 2 .818 11 8 .579
S. Dakota St. 4 1 .800 10 4 .714
Oral Roberts 6 3 .667 9 8 .529
North Dakota 5 6 .455 6 14 .300
UMKC 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
W. Illinois 2 7 .222 4 12 .250
Nebraska-Omaha 0 7 .000 2 15 .118
Denver 0 7 .000 1 13 .071

___

Friday’s Games

North Dakota 85, Denver 82, OT

W. Illinois 85, Nebraska-Omaha 77

N. Dakota St. 61, Oral Roberts 54

South Dakota 64, S. Dakota St. 56

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 6 3 .667 12 6 .667
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Coastal Carolina 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
UALR 6 5 .545 10 8 .556
Texas-Arlington 6 5 .545 10 9 .526
Georgia Southern 5 6 .455 11 9 .550
South Alabama 4 5 .444 10 8 .556
Troy 4 5 .444 10 9 .526
Arkansas St. 4 5 .444 7 9 .438
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
Louisiana-Monroe 2 9 .182 4 14 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Texas State 57, UALR 47

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.

Arkansas St. 95, Louisiana-Lafayette 87

South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 65

Texas-Arlington 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Troy 68, Georgia Southern 56

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

UALR at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Troy, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 9 0 1.000 18 0 1.000
BYU 6 2 .750 15 4 .789
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Pepperdine 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Pacific 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 8 .000 6 11 .353

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Pepperdine, ppd.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.

Pepperdine at Portland, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gonzaga at BYU, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 3 .727
Utah Valley 4 1 .800 6 7 .462
California Baptist 4 3 .571 9 5 .643
Dixie St. 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Seattle 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
New Mexico St. 0 3 .000 3 4 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, ppd.

Dixie St. 77, Seattle 76

California Baptist 85, New Mexico St. 75

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon