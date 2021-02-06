All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Southern Cal
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Colorado
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|Arizona
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|5
|.722
|Stanford
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|7
|.611
|Oregon
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon St.
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|7
|.611
|Washington
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|13
|.188
|California
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|13
|.350
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Oregon, 4 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, ppd.
California at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at American U., ppd.
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, ppd.
Bucknell at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
Holy Cross at Army, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Navy at American U., ppd.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, ppd.
Lafayette at Lehigh, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, ppd.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|10
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Missouri
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|3
|.800
|Arkansas
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|LSU
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Tennessee
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|4
|.750
|Kentucky
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|11
|.313
|South Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|6
|.455
|Georgia
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Mississippi
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Auburn
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|9
|.526
|Mississippi St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|8
|.385
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama at Missouri, Noon
Florida at LSU, ppd.
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, ppd.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|ETSU
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|6
|.647
|Wofford
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|6
|.647
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|5
|.688
|VMI
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Chattanooga
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|5
|.722
|Mercer
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|The Citadel
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Carolina
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|10
|.444
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, ppd.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Furman, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 5 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|3
|.786
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|Nicholls
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|3
|.824
|Incarnate Word
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|SE Louisiana
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|12
|.250
|Lamar
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|McNeese St.
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|10
|.412
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
___
Saturday’s Games
McNeese St. at Cent. Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., ppd.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern U.
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Grambling St.
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|7
|.417
|Alcorn St.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|2
|.667
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Alabama St.
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|7
|.222
|MVSU
|0
|7
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 5:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|9
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|2
|.818
|11
|8
|.579
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|4
|.714
|Oral Roberts
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|North Dakota
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|14
|.300
|UMKC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Illinois
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|12
|.250
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
|Denver
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
___
Friday’s Games
North Dakota 85, Denver 82, OT
W. Illinois 85, Nebraska-Omaha 77
N. Dakota St. 61, Oral Roberts 54
South Dakota 64, S. Dakota St. 56
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Denver, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|UALR
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|8
|.556
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia Southern
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|9
|.550
|South Alabama
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Troy
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Arkansas St.
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|9
|.438
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|14
|.222
___
Friday’s Games
Texas State 57, UALR 47
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.
Arkansas St. 95, Louisiana-Lafayette 87
South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 65
Texas-Arlington 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Troy 68, Georgia Southern 56
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., ppd.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
UALR at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pepperdine
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Pacific
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
___
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Pepperdine, ppd.
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal), ppd.
Pepperdine at Portland, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Gonzaga at BYU, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|7
|.462
|California Baptist
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|5
|.643
|Dixie St.
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Grand Canyon at Rio Grande, ppd.
Dixie St. 77, Seattle 76
California Baptist 85, New Mexico St. 75
Saturday’s Games
Southwestern Adventist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
California Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
