Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 7, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 5 1 .833 10 5 .667
Hofstra 8 4 .667 12 7 .632
Coll. of Charleston 5 3 .625 7 8 .467
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Towson 2 8 .200 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Elon 0 5 .000 3 6 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Delaware at Northeastern, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston 66, Towson 53

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, ppd.

Hofstra 79, Drexel 74

James Madison at William & Mary, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

James Madison at Elon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 9 1 .900 16 2 .889
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 6 2 .750 10 6 .625
Louisiana Tech 8 4 .667 15 6 .714
Old Dominion 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Rice 6 6 .500 12 8 .600
UTSA 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Charlotte 5 5 .500 9 9 .500
Marshall 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
UTEP 4 8 .333 8 10 .444
Middle Tennessee 3 7 .300 5 11 .313
Southern Miss. 3 9 .250 7 12 .368
FIU 2 10 .167 9 12 .429

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, ppd.

Monday’s Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 14 2 .875 14 5 .737
Wright St. 13 3 .813 15 4 .789
N. Kentucky 9 5 .643 11 8 .579
Detroit 7 5 .583 8 8 .500
Oakland 8 8 .500 8 15 .348
Milwaukee 6 7 .462 7 8 .467
Ill.-Chicago 5 7 .417 8 9 .471
Youngstown St. 6 10 .375 10 10 .500
Green Bay 6 10 .375 6 14 .300
IUPUI 4 8 .333 5 8 .385
Fort Wayne 5 11 .313 6 11 .353
Robert Morris 2 9 .182 3 11 .214

___

Monday’s Games

Rochester College at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Quinnipiac 3 4 .429 5 6 .455
Manhattan 4 8 .333 5 8 .385
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Fairfield 3 8 .273 3 13 .188

___

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac 78, Fairfield 63

Marist at St. Peter’s, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Iona, ppd.

Niagara at Iona, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 11 2 .846 16 5 .762
Akron 9 3 .750 11 4 .733
Kent St. 7 4 .636 10 5 .667
Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Buffalo 6 4 .600 8 6 .571
Bowling Green 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Miami (Ohio) 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Ball St. 5 6 .455 7 9 .438
W. Michigan 3 7 .300 4 11 .267
Cent. Michigan 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, ppd.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Akron at Ohio, ppd.

Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
NC Central 2 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Morgan St. 6 2 .750 11 4 .733
Norfolk St. 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
Coppin St. 5 4 .556 6 12 .333
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 2 8 .200
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 1 12 .077
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Morgan St. at Howard, ppd.

Norfolk St. 84, Coppin St. 72

SC State at NC A&T, ppd.

Monday’s Games

NC Central at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Howard, ppd.

Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NC Central at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 12 1 .923 17 3 .850
Drake 9 1 .900 18 1 .947
Missouri St. 7 5 .583 11 5 .688
Indiana St. 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
Evansville 6 6 .500 8 10 .444
Valparaiso 4 6 .400 7 12 .368
Bradley 4 8 .333 10 11 .476
N. Iowa 4 8 .333 6 12 .333
S. Illinois 3 7 .300 9 7 .563
Illinois St. 2 11 .154 5 14 .263

___

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 69, Evansville 58

Valparaiso 74, Drake 57

Missouri St. 72, Illinois St. 62

S. Illinois 69, Bradley 68

N. Iowa 70, Indiana St. 67

Wednesday’s Games

N. Iowa at Drake, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah St. 11 2 .846 14 5 .737
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778
Boise St. 10 3 .769 14 4 .778
San Diego St. 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
UNLV 4 5 .444 7 9 .438
Fresno St. 5 7 .417 7 7 .500
Wyoming 4 8 .333 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Air Force 2 11 .154 4 13 .235
New Mexico 1 11 .083 5 11 .313

___

Sunday’s Games

Nevada 73, Boise St. 62

Monday’s Games

Air Force at UNLV, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico at Colorado St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming at Utah St., 8 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
Merrimack 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
Fairleigh Dickinson 6 4 .600 7 9 .438
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 6 7 .462
LIU 6 5 .545 6 5 .545
Sacred Heart 6 5 .545 6 6 .500
Wagner 4 4 .500 4 5 .444
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 5 .444 4 6 .400
CCSU 4 7 .364 4 10 .286
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 9 .308 5 12 .294

___

Monday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 14 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Morehead St. 12 2 .857 15 6 .714
E. Kentucky 8 3 .727 14 4 .778
Jacksonville St. 8 5 .615 12 7 .632
Austin Peay 7 5 .583 11 7 .611
SIU-Edwardsville 5 5 .500 7 9 .438
Murray St. 6 7 .462 9 9 .500
SE Missouri 5 8 .385 7 12 .368
UT Martin 4 9 .308 6 11 .353
E. Illinois 4 10 .286 7 14 .333
Tennessee Tech 2 11 .154 2 18 .100
Tennessee St. 2 12 .143 3 14 .176

___

Monday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

