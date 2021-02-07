On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
February 7, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 8 3 .727 12 4 .750
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Hartford 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 9 8 .529
Stony Brook 6 5 .545 8 9 .471
Mass.-Lowell 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 4 6 .400
NJIT 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 2 10 .167 2 13 .133

___

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Hartford, ppd.

Albany (NY) at Maine, ppd.

UMBC 71, Stony Brook 65

New Hampshire at NJIT, ppd.

NJIT at Binghamton, ppd.

Monday’s Games

UMBC at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 2 .833 16 2 .889
Wichita St. 7 2 .778 11 4 .733
Memphis 8 3 .727 12 6 .667
SMU 6 4 .600 10 4 .714
Tulsa 6 6 .500 9 8 .529
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Cincinnati 3 4 .429 5 7 .417
Temple 3 7 .300 4 7 .364
UCF 3 8 .273 5 9 .357
East Carolina 2 7 .222 8 7 .533
Tulane 2 7 .222 7 7 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 64, Tulane 61

Wichita St. 70, Temple 67

Monday’s Games

SMU at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
VCU 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UMass 6 2 .750 7 4 .636
Richmond 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Dayton 7 4 .636 11 5 .688
Duquesne 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Rhode Island 6 7 .462 9 11 .450
La Salle 5 7 .417 8 11 .421
George Mason 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
Saint Louis 1 2 .333 8 3 .727
Fordham 2 9 .182 2 9 .182
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 1 14 .067

___

Sunday’s Games

VCU at Duquesne, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

VCU at Dayton, 5 p.m.

George Washington at Richmond, ppd.

La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Florida St. 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Virginia Tech 8 3 .727 14 4 .778
Louisville 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
North Carolina 7 4 .636 12 6 .667
Georgia Tech 5 4 .556 9 6 .600
Clemson 6 5 .545 12 5 .706
Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 9 6 .600
Duke 5 5 .500 7 7 .500
Syracuse 4 5 .444 10 6 .625
NC State 4 6 .400 8 7 .533
Notre Dame 4 7 .364 7 10 .412
Miami 3 10 .231 7 11 .389
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 5 8 .385
Boston College 1 7 .125 3 11 .214

___

Monday’s Games

Miami at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Duke, 4:30 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia Tech, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, ppd.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 8 2 .800 11 5 .688
Liberty 6 2 .750 15 5 .750
North Florida 5 3 .625 7 11 .389
North Alabama 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Lipscomb 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Stetson 4 6 .400 7 10 .412
Jacksonville 3 7 .300 9 11 .450
Kennesaw St. 0 10 .000 3 15 .167

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
West Virginia 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Oklahoma 7 4 .636 12 5 .706
Texas Tech 6 4 .600 14 5 .737
Texas 5 4 .556 11 5 .688
Kansas 6 5 .545 12 7 .632
Oklahoma St. 5 5 .500 12 5 .706
TCU 3 5 .375 10 7 .588
Kansas St. 1 10 .091 5 15 .250
Iowa St. 0 8 .000 2 11 .154

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Oklahoma, ppd.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 7 1 .875 12 2 .857
Creighton 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Xavier 4 2 .667 11 2 .846
Seton Hall 8 5 .615 11 8 .579
UConn 5 4 .556 8 4 .667
St. John’s 7 6 .538 13 7 .650
Marquette 5 8 .385 9 10 .474
Providence 5 8 .385 9 10 .474
Butler 5 8 .385 6 10 .375
Georgetown 3 6 .333 5 9 .357
DePaul 1 8 .111 3 8 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 84, Georgetown 74

Xavier at Villanova, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, 9 p.m.

Creighton at Georgetown, 9 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Providence, 4 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 7 2 .778 8 6 .571
S. Utah 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Weber St. 6 2 .750 11 4 .733
Montana St. 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 6 5 .545
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Montana 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Portland St. 3 5 .375 5 9 .357
Idaho 0 12 .000 0 15 .000

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 1 .929 16 1 .941
Radford 12 2 .857 13 7 .650
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Hampton 6 5 .545 7 9 .438
Gardner-Webb 7 7 .500 8 11 .421
Campbell 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
High Point 5 6 .455 7 9 .438
Longwood 5 9 .357 6 14 .300
SC-Upstate 3 7 .300 3 13 .188
Presbyterian 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Charleston Southern 0 12 .000 1 15 .063

___

Sunday’s Games

High Point 72, Hampton 58

Monday’s Games

High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Illinois 9 3 .750 13 5 .722
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 15 4 .789
Wisconsin 8 5 .615 14 6 .700
Purdue 8 5 .615 13 7 .650
Iowa 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Rutgers 7 6 .538 11 6 .647
Indiana 5 6 .455 10 8 .556
Minnesota 4 7 .364 11 7 .611
Penn St. 4 7 .364 7 8 .467
Maryland 4 8 .333 10 9 .526
Michigan St. 3 7 .300 9 7 .563
Northwestern 3 9 .250 6 10 .375
Nebraska 0 6 .000 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 67, Iowa 65

Monday’s Games

Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rutgers at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 8 2 .800 12 3 .800
UC Irvine 6 2 .750 10 6 .625
CS Bakersfield 8 4 .667 12 7 .632
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Hawaii 5 5 .500 7 5 .583
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
CS Northridge 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
UC Davis 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
UC San Diego 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 81, Cal Poly 64

