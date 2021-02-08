All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|5
|.667
|Hofstra
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|8
|.467
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Delaware at Northeastern, ppd.
Coll. of Charleston 66, Towson 53
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, ppd.
Hofstra 79, Drexel 74
James Madison at William & Mary, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
James Madison at Elon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|2
|.889
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Old Dominion
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|UTSA
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Charlotte
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Marshall
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|11
|.313
|Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|FIU
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
___
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FAU, ppd.
Monday’s Games
W. Kentucky at FAU, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Old Dominion at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|14
|2
|.875
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|13
|3
|.813
|15
|4
|.789
|N. Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|8
|.500
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|8
|.467
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|9
|.471
|Youngstown St.
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Green Bay
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|14
|.300
|IUPUI
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Fort Wayne
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|11
|.353
|Robert Morris
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|11
|.214
___
Monday’s Games
Rochester College at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Quinnipiac
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairfield
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|13
|.188
___
Sunday’s Games
Quinnipiac 78, Fairfield 63
Marist at St. Peter’s, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Quinnipiac at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Iona, ppd.
Niagara at Iona, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|5
|.762
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Kent St.
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|5
|.667
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|6
|.571
|Bowling Green
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Ball St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|9
|.438
|W. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|11
|.267
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, ppd.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Akron at Ohio, ppd.
Kent St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|NC Central
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Morgan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Norfolk St.
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Coppin St.
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|8
|.200
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Morgan St. at Howard, ppd.
Norfolk St. 84, Coppin St. 72
SC State at NC A&T, ppd.
Monday’s Games
NC Central at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, ppd.
Coppin St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
NC Central at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|12
|1
|.923
|17
|3
|.850
|Drake
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|1
|.947
|Missouri St.
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Evansville
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Valparaiso
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|12
|.368
|Bradley
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|N. Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|S. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|7
|.563
|Illinois St.
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|14
|.263
___
Sunday’s Games
Loyola of Chicago 69, Evansville 58
Valparaiso 74, Drake 57
Missouri St. 72, Illinois St. 62
S. Illinois 69, Bradley 68
N. Iowa 70, Indiana St. 67
Wednesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Drake, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|5
|.737
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Boise St.
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|UNLV
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|9
|.438
|Fresno St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|7
|.500
|Wyoming
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Air Force
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|13
|.235
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
Sunday’s Games
Nevada 73, Boise St. 62
Monday’s Games
Air Force at UNLV, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
New Mexico at Colorado St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at Utah St., 8 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Merrimack
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|7
|.462
|LIU
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|Wagner
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|6
|.400
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|12
|.294
___
Monday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at LIU, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|14
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Morehead St.
|12
|2
|.857
|15
|6
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|7
|.632
|Austin Peay
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|7
|.611
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Murray St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|SE Missouri
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|12
|.368
|UT Martin
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|11
|.353
|E. Illinois
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|14
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|18
|.100
|Tennessee St.
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
___
Monday’s Games
E. Kentucky at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
