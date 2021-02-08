All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|4
|.750
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Stony Brook
|6
|5
|.545
|8
|9
|.471
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Sunday’s Games
Albany (NY) at Hartford, ppd.
Albany (NY) at Maine, ppd.
UMBC 71, Stony Brook 65
New Hampshire at NJIT, ppd.
NJIT at Binghamton, ppd.
Monday’s Games
UMBC at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Wichita St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|4
|.733
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|4
|.714
|Tulsa
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Cincinnati
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|7
|.417
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|7
|.364
|UCF
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|9
|.357
|East Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|7
|.533
|Tulane
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|7
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 64, Tulane 61
Wichita St. 70, Temple 67
Monday’s Games
SMU at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tulane at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|2
|.818
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UMass
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Dayton
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|5
|.688
|Duquesne
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Rhode Island
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|11
|.450
|La Salle
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|11
|.421
|George Mason
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Saint Louis
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|3
|.727
|Fordham
|2
|9
|.182
|2
|9
|.182
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Sunday’s Games
VCU at Duquesne, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
VCU at Dayton, 5 p.m.
George Washington at Richmond, ppd.
La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Davidson at VCU, ppd.
Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|North Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|6
|.600
|Clemson
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|5
|.706
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Duke
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Syracuse
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|6
|.625
|NC State
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Notre Dame
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|10
|.412
|Miami
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|11
|.389
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|8
|.385
|Boston College
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|11
|.214
___
Monday’s Games
Miami at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Notre Dame at Duke, 4:30 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 6:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia Tech, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, ppd.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|North Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|11
|.389
|North Alabama
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Lipscomb
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stetson
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|11
|.450
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas Tech
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|5
|.688
|Kansas
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|7
|.632
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|TCU
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|7
|.588
|Kansas St.
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|15
|.250
|Iowa St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
___
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Iowa St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baylor at Oklahoma, ppd.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|Seton Hall
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|8
|.579
|UConn
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|4
|.667
|St. John’s
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|7
|.650
|Marquette
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|10
|.474
|Providence
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|10
|.474
|Butler
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|10
|.375
|Georgetown
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|8
|.273
___
Sunday’s Games
Villanova 84, Georgetown 74
Xavier at Villanova, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
St. John’s at Butler, 9 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, 9 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
UConn at Providence, 4 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|7
|2
|.778
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Weber St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|9
|.357
|Idaho
|0
|12
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|1
|.929
|16
|1
|.941
|Radford
|12
|2
|.857
|13
|7
|.650
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|9
|.438
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Campbell
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|High Point
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|9
|.438
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|14
|.300
|SC-Upstate
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|13
|.188
|Presbyterian
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Charleston Southern
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Sunday’s Games
High Point 72, Hampton 58
Monday’s Games
High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 5 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Illinois
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|4
|.789
|Wisconsin
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|6
|.700
|Purdue
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|7
|.650
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Rutgers
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|8
|.556
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|7
|.611
|Penn St.
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|8
|.467
|Maryland
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Michigan St.
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|7
|.563
|Northwestern
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Nebraska
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Sunday’s Games
Indiana 67, Iowa 65
Monday’s Games
Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Penn St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Rutgers at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|UC Irvine
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Hawaii
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Northridge
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|UC Davis
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 81, Cal Poly 64
