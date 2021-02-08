On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 9 2 .818 15 3 .833
UCLA 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Colorado 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Stanford 8 5 .615 12 7 .632
Oregon St. 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
Arizona 7 6 .538 13 6 .684
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176
California 2 12 .143 7 14 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Utah, ppd.

Stanford 76, California 70

Monday’s Games

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Colgate 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 5 4 .556 5 4 .556
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 2 8 .200
Loyola (Md.) 1 5 .167 1 5 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Navy at American U., ppd.

Loyola (Md.) 75, Lafayette 62

Boston U. at Colgate, ppd.

Army at Holy Cross, ppd.

Lafayette at Lehigh, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, ppd.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 10 1 .909 15 5 .750
Missouri 6 3 .667 13 3 .813
Tennessee 6 4 .600 13 4 .765
Arkansas 6 4 .600 14 5 .737
Florida 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
LSU 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Georgia 5 6 .455 12 6 .667
Mississippi 5 6 .455 10 8 .556
Mississippi St. 5 6 .455 11 9 .550
Kentucky 4 6 .400 5 12 .294
South Carolina 3 5 .375 5 7 .417
Auburn 4 7 .364 10 10 .500
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 1 7 .125 5 9 .357

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at Texas A&M, ppd.

Florida at Tennessee, ppd.

Georgia at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 8 2 .800 13 5 .722
Wofford 9 3 .750 12 6 .667
ETSU 7 3 .700 11 7 .611
Furman 5 3 .625 11 6 .647
Chattanooga 5 5 .500 14 5 .737
VMI 5 5 .500 10 9 .526
Mercer 3 6 .333 10 7 .588
The Citadel 3 7 .300 10 7 .588
Samford 2 5 .286 6 8 .429
W. Carolina 1 9 .100 8 11 .421

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 5 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 8 1 .889 14 6 .700
Abilene Christian 7 1 .875 15 3 .833
Stephen F. Austin 7 1 .875 11 3 .786
Nicholls 7 2 .778 10 6 .625
Incarnate Word 5 4 .556 8 8 .500
SE Louisiana 4 4 .500 6 11 .353
Northwestern St. 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
New Orleans 3 5 .375 4 12 .250
Houston Baptist 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Lamar 2 6 .250 4 13 .235
McNeese St. 2 7 .222 8 10 .444
Cent. Arkansas 2 7 .222 3 14 .176
Texas A&M-CC 0 6 .000 3 12 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, ppd.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 5 0 1.000 5 5 .500
Grambling St. 6 3 .667 8 8 .500
Alabama A&M 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Texas Southern 3 2 .600 6 7 .462
Southern U. 4 3 .571 4 7 .364
Alcorn St. 3 3 .500 3 8 .273
Alabama St. 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 7 .222 3 15 .167
MVSU 0 8 .000 0 16 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 9 1 .900 11 7 .611
S. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 11 4 .733
N. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
Oral Roberts 7 3 .700 10 8 .556
North Dakota 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
UMKC 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
W. Illinois 3 7 .300 5 12 .294
Denver 1 7 .125 2 13 .133
Nebraska-Omaha 0 8 .000 2 16 .111

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 7 3 .700 13 6 .684
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Texas-Arlington 7 5 .583 11 9 .550
Coastal Carolina 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
Georgia Southern 6 6 .500 12 9 .571
UALR 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
South Alabama 5 5 .500 11 8 .579
Arkansas St. 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
Troy 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Georgia St. 2 3 .400 8 4 .667
Louisiana-Monroe 2 10 .167 4 15 .211

___

Wednesday’s Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 9 0 1.000 18 0 1.000
BYU 6 2 .750 15 4 .789
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
Pepperdine 4 3 .571 8 8 .500
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Pacific 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 9 .000 6 12 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Gonzaga at BYU, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pepperdine at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Utah Valley 4 1 .800 6 7 .462
California Baptist 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Seattle 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Dixie St. 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
New Mexico St. 1 3 .250 4 4 .500
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 5 8 .385
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

McMurry at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

