All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|3
|.833
|UCLA
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|4
|.714
|Stanford
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|7
|.632
|Oregon St.
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|6
|.684
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|14
|.176
|California
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|14
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. at Utah, ppd.
Stanford 76, California 70
Monday’s Games
Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|4
|.556
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|5
|.167
___
Sunday’s Games
Navy at American U., ppd.
Loyola (Md.) 75, Lafayette 62
Boston U. at Colgate, ppd.
Army at Holy Cross, ppd.
Lafayette at Lehigh, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, ppd.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|5
|.750
|Missouri
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Tennessee
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Arkansas
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|LSU
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|6
|.667
|Mississippi
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|8
|.556
|Mississippi St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|9
|.550
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|12
|.294
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|7
|.417
|Auburn
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|9
|.357
___
Tuesday’s Games
Alabama at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia at Texas A&M, ppd.
Florida at Tennessee, ppd.
Georgia at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Wofford
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|ETSU
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|7
|.611
|Furman
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|6
|.647
|Chattanooga
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|VMI
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Mercer
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|The Citadel
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|7
|.588
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|W. Carolina
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|11
|.421
___
Monday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 5 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|6
|.700
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|3
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|3
|.786
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|6
|.625
|Incarnate Word
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|8
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Lamar
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|McNeese St.
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|10
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|14
|.176
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, ppd.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Southern U.
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|7
|.364
|Alcorn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|8
|.273
|Alabama St.
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|15
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|8
|.000
|0
|16
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|9
|1
|.900
|11
|7
|.611
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|Oral Roberts
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|8
|.556
|North Dakota
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|UMKC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|12
|.294
|Denver
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|13
|.133
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|6
|.684
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|9
|.550
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|UALR
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|South Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Arkansas St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Troy
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
___
Wednesday’s Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Pepperdine
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|8
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Pacific
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Monday’s Games
Gonzaga at BYU, 11 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pepperdine at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|7
|.462
|California Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Dixie St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
McMurry at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
