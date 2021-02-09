On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 9 2 .818 15 3 .833
UCLA 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Colorado 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Stanford 8 5 .615 12 7 .632
Arizona 7 6 .538 13 6 .684
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176
California 2 12 .143 7 14 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Colgate 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 2 8 .200
Loyola (Md.) 1 6 .143 1 6 .143

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 11 1 .917 16 5 .762
Missouri 6 3 .667 13 3 .813
Arkansas 7 4 .636 15 5 .750
Tennessee 6 4 .600 13 4 .765
Florida 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
LSU 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Georgia 5 6 .455 12 6 .667
Mississippi 5 6 .455 10 8 .556
Mississippi St. 5 6 .455 11 9 .550
Auburn 5 7 .417 11 10 .524
Kentucky 4 7 .364 5 13 .278
South Carolina 3 6 .333 5 8 .385
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 1 8 .111 5 10 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Alabama 81, South Carolina 78

Arkansas 81, Kentucky 80

Auburn 73, Vanderbilt 67

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at Texas A&M, ppd.

Florida at Tennessee, ppd.

Georgia at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wofford 9 3 .750 12 6 .667
UNC-Greensboro 8 3 .727 13 6 .684
ETSU 7 3 .700 11 7 .611
Furman 6 3 .667 12 6 .667
Chattanooga 5 5 .500 14 5 .737
VMI 5 5 .500 10 9 .526
Mercer 4 6 .400 11 7 .611
The Citadel 3 7 .300 10 7 .588
Samford 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
W. Carolina 1 9 .100 8 11 .421

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 8 1 .889 16 3 .842
Sam Houston St. 8 1 .889 14 6 .700
Stephen F. Austin 7 1 .875 11 3 .786
Nicholls 7 2 .778 10 6 .625
Incarnate Word 5 4 .556 8 8 .500
SE Louisiana 4 4 .500 6 11 .353
Northwestern St. 4 4 .500 5 14 .263
New Orleans 3 5 .375 4 12 .250
Houston Baptist 2 5 .286 3 12 .200
Lamar 2 6 .250 4 13 .235
McNeese St. 2 7 .222 8 10 .444
Cent. Arkansas 2 7 .222 3 14 .176
Texas A&M-CC 0 7 .000 3 13 .188

___

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, ppd.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 6 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Grambling St. 7 3 .700 9 8 .529
Alabama A&M 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Texas Southern 3 2 .600 6 7 .462
Southern U. 4 4 .500 4 8 .333
Alcorn St. 3 4 .429 3 9 .250
Alabama St. 3 8 .273 3 8 .273
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 8 .200 3 16 .158
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 16 .059

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 9 1 .900 11 7 .611
S. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 11 4 .733
N. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
Oral Roberts 7 3 .700 10 8 .556
North Dakota 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
UMKC 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
W. Illinois 3 7 .300 5 12 .294
Denver 1 7 .125 2 13 .133
Nebraska-Omaha 0 8 .000 2 16 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 7 3 .700 13 6 .684
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Texas-Arlington 7 5 .583 11 9 .550
Coastal Carolina 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
South Alabama 6 5 .545 12 8 .600
Georgia Southern 6 6 .500 12 9 .571
UALR 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Arkansas St. 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
Troy 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Georgia St. 2 4 .333 8 5 .615
Louisiana-Monroe 2 10 .167 4 15 .211

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Alabama 70, Georgia St. 67

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 10 0 1.000 19 0 1.000
BYU 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
Pepperdine 4 3 .571 8 8 .500
San Francisco 4 4 .500 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Pacific 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 9 .000 6 12 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pepperdine at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Utah Valley 4 1 .800 6 7 .462
California Baptist 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Seattle 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Dixie St. 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
New Mexico St. 1 3 .250 4 4 .500
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tarleton St. 112, McMurry 54

Friday’s Games

Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at California Baptist, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.

