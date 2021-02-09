All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Stony Brook
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Friday’s Games
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Wichita St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|4
|.733
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Tulsa
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Cincinnati
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|7
|.417
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|7
|.364
|UCF
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|9
|.357
|Tulane
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|7
|.500
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Wednesday’s Games
Tulane at Tulsa, 5 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
East Carolina at Temple, Noon
Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tulane at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|2
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|VCU
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|4
|.778
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UMass
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Dayton
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|6
|.647
|Duquesne
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Rhode Island
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|11
|.450
|George Mason
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|La Salle
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|12
|.400
|Saint Louis
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|3
|.727
|Fordham
|2
|9
|.182
|2
|9
|.182
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
VCU 76, Dayton 67
George Washington at Richmond, ppd.
St. Bonaventure 86, La Salle 73
Wednesday’s Games
Davidson at VCU, ppd.
Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 7 p.m.
Richmond at VCU, ppd.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|North Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|6
|.600
|Clemson
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|5
|.706
|Syracuse
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Duke
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|8
|.467
|Notre Dame
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|10
|.444
|NC State
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|8
|.500
|Miami
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|11
|.389
|Wake Forest
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|8
|.385
|Boston College
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|11
|.214
___
Tuesday’s Games
Notre Dame 93, Duke 89
Syracuse 77, NC State 68
Florida St. at Virginia Tech, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|North Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|11
|.389
|North Alabama
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Lipscomb
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stetson
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|11
|.450
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Friday’s Games
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Kansas
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas Tech
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|6
|.667
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Kansas St.
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|16
|.238
|Iowa St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 80, Kansas St. 77
TCU 79, Iowa St. 76
West Virginia 82, Texas Tech 71
Wednesday’s Games
Baylor at Oklahoma, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Iowa St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|5
|.750
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|Seton Hall
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|8
|.579
|UConn
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|4
|.667
|St. John’s
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Butler
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|10
|.412
|Marquette
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|10
|.474
|Providence
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgetown
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|10
|.333
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|8
|.273
___
Tuesday’s Games
Butler 76, St. John’s 73, OT
Creighton 63, Georgetown 48
DePaul at Villanova, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
UConn at Providence, 4 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
DePaul at Xavier, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|7
|2
|.778
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Weber St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|9
|.357
|Idaho
|0
|12
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
S. Utah 109, San Diego Christian 50
Thursday’s Games
Weber St. at Montana, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Simpson University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|1
|.929
|16
|1
|.941
|Radford
|12
|2
|.857
|13
|7
|.650
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|9
|.471
|Campbell
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|12
|.400
|High Point
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|10
|.412
|SC-Upstate
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|13
|.235
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|14
|.300
|Presbyterian
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Charleston Southern
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Thursday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, TBA
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Radford, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Presbyterian at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Radford, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Illinois
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Wisconsin
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|6
|.700
|Purdue
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|7
|.650
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Rutgers
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|8
|.556
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|7
|.632
|Michigan St.
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|7
|.588
|Penn St.
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Maryland
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|10
|.500
|Northwestern
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Nebraska
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Michigan St. 60, Penn St. 58
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Illinois at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|UC Irvine
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Hawaii
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Northridge
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|UC Davis
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Friday’s Games
UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
