All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|3
|.833
|UCLA
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|4
|.714
|Stanford
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|7
|.632
|Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|6
|.684
|Oregon St.
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|14
|.176
|California
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|14
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|6
|.143
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|11
|1
|.917
|16
|5
|.762
|Missouri
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Arkansas
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|5
|.750
|Tennessee
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|LSU
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|6
|.667
|Mississippi
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|8
|.556
|Mississippi St.
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|9
|.550
|Auburn
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|10
|.524
|Kentucky
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|13
|.278
|South Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|10
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Alabama 81, South Carolina 78
Arkansas 81, Kentucky 80
Auburn 73, Vanderbilt 67
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia at Texas A&M, ppd.
Florida at Tennessee, ppd.
Georgia at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wofford
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|6
|.684
|ETSU
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|7
|.611
|Furman
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Chattanooga
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|VMI
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Mercer
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|The Citadel
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|7
|.588
|Samford
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|W. Carolina
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|11
|.421
___
Wednesday’s Games
Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|3
|.842
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|6
|.700
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|3
|.786
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|6
|.625
|Incarnate Word
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|8
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Lamar
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|McNeese St.
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|10
|.444
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|14
|.176
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
Wednesday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, ppd.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Grambling St.
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|8
|.529
|Alabama A&M
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Southern U.
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Alcorn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|9
|.250
|Alabama St.
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|8
|.273
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|16
|.158
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|16
|.059
___
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|9
|1
|.900
|11
|7
|.611
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|Oral Roberts
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|8
|.556
|North Dakota
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|UMKC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|12
|.294
|Denver
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|13
|.133
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|6
|.684
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|9
|.550
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|South Alabama
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|8
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|UALR
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Arkansas St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Troy
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|5
|.615
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
___
Tuesday’s Games
South Alabama 70, Georgia St. 67
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Pepperdine
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|8
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Pacific
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Pepperdine at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, ppd.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|7
|.462
|California Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Dixie St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tarleton St. 112, McMurry 54
Friday’s Games
Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at California Baptist, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.
