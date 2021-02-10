All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|5
|.688
|Hofstra
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|8
|.467
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Tuesday’s Games
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
James Madison 70, Elon 61
Wednesday’s Games
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Drexel, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|2
|.889
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Old Dominion
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|UTSA
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Charlotte
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Marshall
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|11
|.313
|Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|FIU
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
___
Wednesday’s Games
Old Dominion at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 6 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 7 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|14
|2
|.875
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|13
|3
|.813
|15
|4
|.789
|N. Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|8
|.500
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|8
|.467
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|9
|.471
|Youngstown St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Green Bay
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|14
|.300
|IUPUI
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Fort Wayne
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|11
|.353
|Robert Morris
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|11
|.214
___
Friday’s Games
Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Quinnipiac
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|7
|.417
|Manhattan
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairfield
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wednesday’s Games
Manhattan at Iona, ppd.
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Iona, 5 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|5
|.762
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Kent St.
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|6
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Bowling Green
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|9
|.438
|W. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|11
|.267
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.
Toledo at N. Illinois, ppd.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Akron at Ohio, ppd.
Kent St. 71, Bowling Green 67
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ppd.
Friday’s Games
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Morgan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|Norfolk St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|7
|.588
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida A&M 60, NC Central 47
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|12
|1
|.923
|17
|3
|.850
|Drake
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|1
|.947
|Missouri St.
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Evansville
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Valparaiso
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|12
|.368
|Bradley
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|N. Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|S. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|7
|.563
|Illinois St.
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|14
|.263
___
Wednesday’s Games
N. Iowa at Drake, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|5
|.737
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Boise St.
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego St.
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|UNLV
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fresno St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|7
|.500
|Wyoming
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|12
|.294
|Air Force
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|14
|.222
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
Tuesday’s Games
New Mexico at Colorado St., ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at Utah St., ppd.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New Mexico at Colorado St., ppd.
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
UNLV at Boise St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wyoming at Utah St., ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Merrimack
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|LIU
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|7
|.462
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|Wagner
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|7
|.364
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|12
|.294
___
Thursday’s Games
Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.
LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|14
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Morehead St.
|12
|2
|.857
|15
|6
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|7
|.632
|Austin Peay
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|8
|.579
|Murray St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|10
|.412
|SE Missouri
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|12
|.368
|UT Martin
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|11
|.389
|E. Illinois
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|14
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|18
|.100
|Tennessee St.
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
___
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Belmont, 9 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
