By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 9 3 .750 13 4 .765
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Hartford 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 9 8 .529
Stony Brook 6 6 .500 8 10 .444
Mass.-Lowell 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 4 6 .400
NJIT 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 2 10 .167 2 13 .133

___

Friday’s Games

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 2 .833 16 2 .889
Wichita St. 7 2 .778 11 4 .733
Memphis 8 3 .727 12 6 .667
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Tulsa 6 6 .500 9 8 .529
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Cincinnati 3 4 .429 5 7 .417
Temple 3 7 .300 4 7 .364
UCF 3 8 .273 5 9 .357
Tulane 2 7 .222 7 7 .500
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Tulsa, 5 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina at Temple, Noon

Cincinnati at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulane at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
VCU 7 2 .778 14 4 .778
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UMass 6 2 .750 7 4 .636
Richmond 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Dayton 7 5 .583 11 6 .647
Duquesne 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Rhode Island 6 7 .462 9 11 .450
George Mason 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
La Salle 5 8 .385 8 12 .400
Saint Louis 1 2 .333 8 3 .727
Fordham 2 9 .182 2 9 .182
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

VCU 76, Dayton 67

George Washington at Richmond, ppd.

St. Bonaventure 86, La Salle 73

Wednesday’s Games

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 7 p.m.

Richmond at VCU, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Florida St. 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Virginia Tech 8 3 .727 14 4 .778
Louisville 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
North Carolina 7 4 .636 12 6 .667
Georgia Tech 5 4 .556 9 6 .600
Clemson 6 5 .545 12 5 .706
Syracuse 5 5 .500 11 6 .647
Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 9 6 .600
Duke 5 6 .455 7 8 .467
Notre Dame 5 7 .417 8 10 .444
NC State 4 7 .364 8 8 .500
Miami 3 10 .231 7 11 .389
Wake Forest 2 8 .200 5 8 .385
Boston College 1 7 .125 3 11 .214

___

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame 93, Duke 89

Syracuse 77, NC State 68

Florida St. at Virginia Tech, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 8 2 .800 11 5 .688
Liberty 6 2 .750 15 5 .750
North Florida 5 3 .625 7 11 .389
North Alabama 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Lipscomb 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Stetson 4 6 .400 7 10 .412
Jacksonville 3 7 .300 9 11 .450
Kennesaw St. 0 10 .000 3 15 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
West Virginia 7 3 .700 14 5 .737
Oklahoma 7 4 .636 12 5 .706
Texas 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
Kansas 7 5 .583 13 7 .650
Texas Tech 6 5 .545 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 5 6 .455 12 6 .667
TCU 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Kansas St. 1 11 .083 5 16 .238
Iowa St. 0 9 .000 2 12 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 80, Kansas St. 77

TCU 79, Iowa St. 76

West Virginia 82, Texas Tech 71

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Oklahoma, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 7 1 .875 12 2 .857
Creighton 11 4 .733 15 5 .750
Xavier 4 2 .667 11 2 .846
Seton Hall 8 5 .615 11 8 .579
UConn 5 4 .556 8 4 .667
St. John’s 7 7 .500 13 8 .619
Butler 6 8 .429 7 10 .412
Marquette 5 8 .385 9 10 .474
Providence 5 8 .385 9 10 .474
Georgetown 3 7 .300 5 10 .333
DePaul 1 8 .111 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Butler 76, St. John’s 73, OT

Creighton 63, Georgetown 48

DePaul at Villanova, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Providence, 4 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

DePaul at Xavier, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 7 2 .778 8 6 .571
S. Utah 6 2 .750 13 3 .813
Weber St. 6 2 .750 11 4 .733
Montana St. 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 6 5 .545
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Montana 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Portland St. 3 5 .375 5 9 .357
Idaho 0 12 .000 0 15 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

S. Utah 109, San Diego Christian 50

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Simpson University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 1 .929 16 1 .941
Radford 12 2 .857 13 7 .650
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Hampton 7 5 .583 8 9 .471
Campbell 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 7 8 .467 8 12 .400
High Point 5 7 .417 7 10 .412
SC-Upstate 4 7 .364 4 13 .235
Longwood 5 9 .357 6 14 .300
Presbyterian 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Charleston Southern 0 12 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, TBA

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, ppd.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, ppd.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Illinois 9 3 .750 13 5 .722
Ohio St. 10 4 .714 16 4 .800
Wisconsin 8 5 .615 14 6 .700
Purdue 8 5 .615 13 7 .650
Iowa 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Rutgers 7 6 .538 11 6 .647
Indiana 5 6 .455 10 8 .556
Minnesota 5 7 .417 12 7 .632
Michigan St. 4 7 .364 10 7 .588
Penn St. 4 8 .333 7 9 .438
Maryland 4 9 .308 10 10 .500
Northwestern 3 9 .250 6 10 .375
Nebraska 0 7 .000 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 60, Penn St. 58

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Illinois at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 8 2 .800 12 3 .800
UC Irvine 6 2 .750 10 6 .625
CS Bakersfield 8 4 .667 12 7 .632
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Hawaii 5 5 .500 7 5 .583
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
CS Northridge 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
UC Davis 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
UC San Diego 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Friday’s Games

UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

