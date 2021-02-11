Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|5
|.688
|Hofstra
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|8
|.467
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Delaware at Drexel, ppd.
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Northeastern at Towson, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Drexel at Delaware, ppd.
Hofstra at James Madison, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|2
|.889
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Old Dominion
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|UTSA
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Marshall
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|10
|.474
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|11
|.313
|Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|FIU
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
___
Old Dominion 78, Charlotte 76, OT
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 6 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 7 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|14
|2
|.875
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|13
|3
|.813
|15
|4
|.789
|N. Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|8
|.500
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|8
|.467
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|9
|.471
|Youngstown St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Green Bay
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|14
|.300
|IUPUI
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Fort Wayne
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|11
|.353
|Robert Morris
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|11
|.214
___
Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon
Milwaukee at Wright St., 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Quinnipiac
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|7
|.417
|Manhattan
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairfield
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
___
Manhattan at Iona, ppd.
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Iona, 5 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Iona, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|5
|.762
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Kent St.
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|6
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Bowling Green
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|9
|.438
|W. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|11
|.267
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Ohio at W. Michigan, ppd.
E. Michigan at Ball St., ppd.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Morgan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|Norfolk St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|7
|.588
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|12
|1
|.923
|17
|3
|.850
|Drake
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|1
|.950
|Missouri St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|5
|.706
|Indiana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Evansville
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Bradley
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|11
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|13
|.350
|N. Iowa
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|13
|.316
|S. Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|8
|.529
|Illinois St.
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|14
|.263
___
Drake 80, N. Iowa 59
Bradley 76, Valparaiso 52
Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 53
Loyola of Chicago at Drake, Noon
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|5
|.737
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Boise St.
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|UNLV
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fresno St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|7
|.500
|Wyoming
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|13
|.278
|Air Force
|2
|12
|.143
|4
|14
|.222
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
Wyoming at Utah St., ppd.
San Diego St. 77, San Jose St. 55
New Mexico at Colorado St., ppd.
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
UNLV at Boise St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah St., ppd.
Fresno St. at Air Force, 3 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at Boise St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Merrimack
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|9
|.438
|LIU
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|7
|.462
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|Wagner
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|7
|.364
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|12
|.294
___
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.
LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|14
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Morehead St.
|12
|2
|.857
|15
|6
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|7
|.632
|Austin Peay
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|8
|.579
|Murray St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|10
|.412
|SE Missouri
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|12
|.368
|UT Martin
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|11
|.389
|E. Illinois
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|14
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|18
|.100
|Tennessee St.
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
___
UT Martin at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Belmont, 9 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
