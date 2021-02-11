On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 6 1 .857 11 5 .688
Hofstra 8 4 .667 12 7 .632
Coll. of Charleston 5 3 .625 7 8 .467
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Towson 2 8 .200 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Elon 0 6 .000 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Drexel, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Drexel at Delaware, ppd.

Hofstra at James Madison, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 9 1 .900 16 2 .889
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 6 2 .750 10 6 .625
Louisiana Tech 8 4 .667 15 6 .714
Old Dominion 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Rice 6 6 .500 12 8 .600
UTSA 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Marshall 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Charlotte 5 6 .455 9 10 .474
UTEP 4 8 .333 8 10 .444
Middle Tennessee 3 7 .300 5 11 .313
Southern Miss. 3 9 .250 7 12 .368
FIU 2 10 .167 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

Old Dominion 78, Charlotte 76, OT

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 6 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 14 2 .875 14 5 .737
Wright St. 13 3 .813 15 4 .789
N. Kentucky 9 5 .643 11 8 .579
Detroit 7 5 .583 8 8 .500
Oakland 8 8 .500 8 15 .348
Milwaukee 6 7 .462 7 8 .467
Ill.-Chicago 5 7 .417 8 9 .471
Youngstown St. 6 10 .375 11 10 .524
Green Bay 6 10 .375 6 14 .300
IUPUI 4 8 .333 5 8 .385
Fort Wayne 5 11 .313 6 11 .353
Robert Morris 2 9 .182 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon

Milwaukee at Wright St., 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Quinnipiac 3 5 .375 5 7 .417
Manhattan 4 8 .333 5 8 .385
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Fairfield 4 8 .333 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

Manhattan at Iona, ppd.

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona, 5 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 11 2 .846 16 5 .762
Akron 9 3 .750 11 4 .733
Kent St. 8 4 .667 11 5 .688
Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Buffalo 6 4 .600 8 6 .571
Miami (Ohio) 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Bowling Green 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Ball St. 5 6 .455 7 9 .438
W. Michigan 3 7 .300 4 11 .267
Cent. Michigan 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at W. Michigan, ppd.

E. Michigan at Ball St., ppd.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Morgan St. 6 2 .750 11 4 .733
Coppin St. 6 4 .600 7 12 .368
Florida A&M 3 2 .600 4 8 .333
Norfolk St. 5 4 .556 10 7 .588
NC Central 2 2 .500 4 5 .444
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 1 12 .077
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 12 1 .923 17 3 .850
Drake 10 1 .909 19 1 .950
Missouri St. 8 5 .615 12 5 .706
Indiana St. 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
Evansville 6 6 .500 8 10 .444
Bradley 5 8 .385 11 11 .500
Valparaiso 4 7 .364 7 13 .350
N. Iowa 4 9 .308 6 13 .316
S. Illinois 3 8 .273 9 8 .529
Illinois St. 2 11 .154 5 14 .263

___

Wednesday’s Games

Drake 80, N. Iowa 59

Bradley 76, Valparaiso 52

Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 53

Saturday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Drake, Noon

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah St. 11 2 .846 14 5 .737
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778
Boise St. 10 3 .769 14 4 .778
San Diego St. 9 3 .750 15 4 .789
Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
UNLV 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
Fresno St. 5 7 .417 7 7 .500
Wyoming 4 8 .333 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 3 11 .214 5 13 .278
Air Force 2 12 .143 4 14 .222
New Mexico 1 11 .083 5 11 .313

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming at Utah St., ppd.

San Diego St. 77, San Jose St. 55

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico at Colorado St., ppd.

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at Utah St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
Merrimack 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
Fairleigh Dickinson 6 4 .600 7 9 .438
LIU 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 6 7 .462
Sacred Heart 6 5 .545 6 6 .500
Wagner 4 4 .500 4 5 .444
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 6 .400 4 7 .364
CCSU 4 7 .364 4 10 .286
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 9 .308 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.

LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

LIU at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 14 0 1.000 20 1 .952
Morehead St. 12 2 .857 15 6 .714
E. Kentucky 9 3 .750 15 4 .789
Jacksonville St. 8 5 .615 12 7 .632
Austin Peay 7 6 .538 11 8 .579
Murray St. 6 7 .462 9 9 .500
SIU-Edwardsville 5 6 .455 7 10 .412
SE Missouri 5 8 .385 7 12 .368
UT Martin 5 9 .357 7 11 .389
E. Illinois 4 10 .286 7 14 .333
Tennessee Tech 2 11 .154 2 18 .100
Tennessee St. 2 12 .143 3 14 .176

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Belmont, 9 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

