By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 9 3 .750 13 4 .765
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Hartford 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 9 8 .529
Stony Brook 6 6 .500 8 10 .444
Mass.-Lowell 6 6 .500 7 9 .438
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 4 6 .400
NJIT 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 2 10 .167 2 13 .133

___

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), TBA

Binghamton at Maine, ppd.

NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 2 .846 17 2 .895
Wichita St. 8 2 .800 12 4 .750
Memphis 8 3 .727 12 6 .667
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Tulsa 6 7 .462 9 9 .500
South Florida 3 4 .429 7 6 .538
Cincinnati 3 4 .429 5 7 .417
Tulane 3 7 .300 8 7 .533
Temple 3 7 .300 4 7 .364
UCF 3 9 .250 5 10 .333
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane 58, Tulsa 48

Houston 82, South Florida 65

Wichita St. 61, UCF 60

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina at Temple, ppd.

Cincinnati at Memphis, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at East Carolina, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 8 2 .800 10 2 .833
VCU 7 2 .778 14 4 .778
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UMass 6 2 .750 7 4 .636
Richmond 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
Dayton 7 5 .583 11 6 .647
Duquesne 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Saint Louis 2 2 .500 9 3 .750
George Mason 5 6 .455 9 8 .529
Rhode Island 6 8 .429 9 12 .429
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
La Salle 5 8 .385 8 12 .400
Fordham 2 10 .167 2 10 .167
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 1 14 .067

___

Wednesday’s Games

Davidson at VCU, ppd.

George Mason 77, Fordham 45

Saint Louis 67, Rhode Island 60

Friday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at VCU, 7 p.m.

Richmond at VCU, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, ppd.

George Washington at La Salle, ppd.

Saint Louis at Fordham, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, ppd.

Duquesne at George Mason, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 10 1 .909 14 3 .824
Florida St. 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Virginia Tech 8 3 .727 14 4 .778
Louisville 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
North Carolina 7 4 .636 12 6 .667
Clemson 6 5 .545 12 5 .706
Syracuse 5 5 .500 11 6 .647
Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 9 6 .600
Georgia Tech 5 5 .500 9 7 .563
Duke 5 6 .455 7 8 .467
Notre Dame 5 7 .417 8 10 .444
NC State 4 7 .364 8 8 .500
Wake Forest 3 8 .273 6 8 .429
Miami 3 10 .231 7 11 .389
Boston College 1 8 .111 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 69, Boston College 65

Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49

Pittsburgh at Louisville, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon

Louisville at Virginia Tech, ppd.

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Duke at NC State, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 8 2 .800 11 5 .688
Liberty 6 2 .750 15 5 .750
North Florida 5 3 .625 7 11 .389
North Alabama 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Lipscomb 6 4 .600 12 9 .571
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Stetson 4 6 .400 7 10 .412
Jacksonville 3 7 .300 9 11 .450
Kennesaw St. 0 10 .000 3 15 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
West Virginia 7 3 .700 14 5 .737
Oklahoma 7 4 .636 12 5 .706
Texas 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
Kansas 7 5 .583 13 7 .650
Texas Tech 6 5 .545 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 5 6 .455 12 6 .667
TCU 4 5 .444 11 7 .611
Kansas St. 1 11 .083 5 16 .238
Iowa St. 0 9 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor at Oklahoma, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., Noon

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, ppd.

TCU at Texas, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 3 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 8 1 .889 13 2 .867
Creighton 11 4 .733 15 5 .750
Xavier 4 2 .667 11 2 .846
Seton Hall 8 5 .615 11 8 .579
St. John’s 7 7 .500 13 8 .619
UConn 5 5 .500 8 5 .615
Providence 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Butler 6 8 .429 7 10 .412
Marquette 5 9 .357 9 11 .450
Georgetown 3 7 .300 5 10 .333
DePaul 1 8 .111 3 8 .273

___

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 70, UConn 59

Villanova 96, Marquette 64

Thursday’s Games

DePaul at Xavier, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Xavier, Noon

Butler at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton, 5 p.m.

Providence at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 7 2 .778 8 6 .571
S. Utah 6 2 .750 13 3 .813
Weber St. 6 2 .750 11 4 .733
Montana St. 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 6 5 .545
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Montana 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Portland St. 3 5 .375 5 9 .357
Idaho 0 12 .000 0 15 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Simpson University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho at Idaho St., 2 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 2:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 1 .929 16 1 .941
Radford 12 2 .857 13 7 .650
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Hampton 7 5 .583 8 9 .471
Campbell 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 7 8 .467 8 12 .400
High Point 5 7 .417 7 10 .412
SC-Upstate 4 7 .364 4 13 .235
Longwood 5 9 .357 6 14 .300
Presbyterian 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Charleston Southern 0 12 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, ppd.

Presbyterian at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, ppd.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Illinois 9 3 .750 13 5 .722
Ohio St. 10 4 .714 16 4 .800
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 15 6 .714
Iowa 8 5 .615 14 6 .700
Purdue 8 5 .615 13 7 .650
Rutgers 7 7 .500 11 7 .611
Indiana 6 6 .500 11 8 .579
Minnesota 5 7 .417 12 7 .632
Michigan St. 4 7 .364 10 7 .588
Penn St. 4 8 .333 7 9 .438
Maryland 4 9 .308 10 10 .500
Northwestern 3 10 .231 6 11 .353
Nebraska 0 8 .000 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2OT

Iowa 79, Rutgers 66

Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Illinois at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 8 2 .800 12 3 .800
UC Irvine 6 2 .750 10 6 .625
CS Bakersfield 8 4 .667 12 7 .632
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Hawaii 5 5 .500 7 5 .583
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
CS Northridge 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
UC Davis 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
UC San Diego 1 3 .250 4 5 .444
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Friday’s Games

UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

