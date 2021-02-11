Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Stony Brook
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|8
|.429
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), TBA
Binghamton at Maine, ppd.
NJIT at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|2
|.895
|Wichita St.
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Tulsa
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|South Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|6
|.538
|Cincinnati
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|7
|.417
|Tulane
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|7
|.533
|Temple
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|7
|.364
|UCF
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Tulane 58, Tulsa 48
Houston 82, South Florida 65
Wichita St. 61, UCF 60
East Carolina at Temple, ppd.
Cincinnati at Memphis, ppd.
Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Tulane at UCF, 7 p.m.
Temple at East Carolina, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|2
|.800
|10
|2
|.833
|VCU
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|4
|.778
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UMass
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Dayton
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|6
|.647
|Duquesne
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Saint Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|George Mason
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|8
|.529
|Rhode Island
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|La Salle
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|12
|.400
|Fordham
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|10
|.167
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Davidson at VCU, ppd.
George Mason 77, Fordham 45
Saint Louis 67, Rhode Island 60
St. Bonaventure at VCU, 7 p.m.
Richmond at VCU, ppd.
Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, ppd.
George Washington at La Salle, ppd.
Saint Louis at Fordham, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson, ppd.
Duquesne at George Mason, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|3
|.824
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|North Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|6
|.667
|Clemson
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|5
|.706
|Syracuse
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Duke
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|8
|.467
|Notre Dame
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|10
|.444
|NC State
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|8
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|8
|.429
|Miami
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|11
|.389
|Boston College
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|12
|.200
___
Wake Forest 69, Boston College 65
Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49
Pittsburgh at Louisville, ppd.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Wake Forest at Florida St., Noon
Louisville at Virginia Tech, ppd.
Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Duke at NC State, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|North Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|11
|.389
|North Alabama
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Lipscomb
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|9
|.571
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stetson
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|11
|.450
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Kansas
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas Tech
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|6
|.667
|TCU
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|7
|.611
|Kansas St.
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|16
|.238
|Iowa St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Baylor at Oklahoma, ppd.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., Noon
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, ppd.
TCU at Texas, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|2
|.867
|Creighton
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|5
|.750
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|Seton Hall
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|8
|.579
|St. John’s
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|UConn
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Providence
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Butler
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|10
|.412
|Marquette
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|11
|.450
|Georgetown
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|10
|.333
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|8
|.273
___
Providence 70, UConn 59
Villanova 96, Marquette 64
DePaul at Xavier, ppd.
UConn at Xavier, Noon
Butler at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton, 5 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|7
|2
|.778
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Weber St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|9
|.357
|Idaho
|0
|12
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Weber St. at Montana, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Simpson University at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 2 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 2:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|1
|.929
|16
|1
|.941
|Radford
|12
|2
|.857
|13
|7
|.650
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|9
|.471
|Campbell
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|12
|.400
|High Point
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|10
|.412
|SC-Upstate
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|13
|.235
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|14
|.300
|Presbyterian
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Charleston Southern
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Radford, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, ppd.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at Radford, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Illinois
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|6
|.714
|Iowa
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|6
|.700
|Purdue
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|7
|.650
|Rutgers
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Indiana
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|7
|.632
|Michigan St.
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|7
|.588
|Penn St.
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Maryland
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|10
|.500
|Northwestern
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|11
|.353
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2OT
Iowa 79, Rutgers 66
Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48
Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan, ppd.
Illinois at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio St., Noon
Iowa at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|UC Irvine
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Hawaii
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Northridge
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|UC Davis
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
