All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 9 2 .818 15 3 .833
UCLA 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Colorado 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Stanford 8 5 .615 12 7 .632
Arizona 7 6 .538 13 6 .684
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176
California 2 12 .143 7 14 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Arizona, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Colorado at California, 10 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Colgate 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 2 8 .200
Loyola (Md.) 1 6 .143 1 6 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

American U. at Bucknell, ppd.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, ppd.

Colgate at Army, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 11 1 .917 16 5 .762
Tennessee 7 4 .636 14 4 .778
Arkansas 7 4 .636 15 5 .750
LSU 7 4 .636 12 6 .667
Missouri 6 4 .600 13 4 .765
Florida 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
Mississippi 6 6 .500 11 8 .579
Georgia 5 7 .417 12 7 .632
Auburn 5 7 .417 11 10 .524
Mississippi St. 5 7 .417 11 10 .524
Kentucky 4 7 .364 5 13 .278
South Carolina 3 6 .333 5 8 .385
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 1 8 .111 5 10 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia at Texas A&M, ppd.

Florida at Tennessee, ppd.

Tennessee 89, Georgia 81

Mississippi 80, Missouri 59

LSU 94, Mississippi St. 80

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 9 3 .750 14 6 .700
Wofford 9 4 .692 12 7 .632
ETSU 7 4 .636 11 8 .579
Furman 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
Chattanooga 6 5 .545 15 5 .750
Mercer 5 6 .455 12 7 .632
VMI 5 6 .455 10 10 .500
The Citadel 4 7 .364 11 7 .611
Samford 2 7 .222 6 10 .375
W. Carolina 2 9 .182 9 11 .450

___

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro 64, Furman 58

The Citadel 79, ETSU 71

W. Carolina 74, VMI 72

Chattanooga 78, Wofford 66

Mercer 77, Samford 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at Chattanooga, Noon

Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 9 1 .900 17 3 .850
Sam Houston St. 9 1 .900 15 6 .714
Stephen F. Austin 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Nicholls 8 2 .800 11 6 .647
Northwestern St. 5 4 .556 6 14 .300
Incarnate Word 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
SE Louisiana 4 5 .444 6 12 .333
New Orleans 3 5 .375 4 12 .250
Houston Baptist 2 6 .250 3 13 .188
McNeese St. 2 7 .222 8 10 .444
Lamar 2 7 .222 4 14 .222
Cent. Arkansas 2 7 .222 3 14 .176
Texas A&M-CC 0 8 .000 3 14 .176

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 61

Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-CC 68

Abilene Christian 88, Houston Baptist 59

Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 67

Nicholls 76, Lamar 71

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 6 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Grambling St. 7 3 .700 9 8 .529
Alabama A&M 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Texas Southern 3 2 .600 6 7 .462
Southern U. 4 4 .500 4 8 .333
Alcorn St. 3 4 .429 3 9 .250
Alabama St. 3 8 .273 3 8 .273
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 8 .200 3 16 .158
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 16 .059

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 9 1 .900 11 7 .611
S. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 11 4 .733
N. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
Oral Roberts 7 3 .700 10 8 .556
North Dakota 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
UMKC 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
W. Illinois 3 7 .300 5 12 .294
Denver 1 7 .125 2 13 .133
Nebraska-Omaha 0 8 .000 2 16 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 7 3 .700 13 6 .684
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Texas-Arlington 7 5 .583 11 9 .550
Coastal Carolina 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
South Alabama 6 5 .545 12 8 .600
Georgia Southern 6 6 .500 12 9 .571
UALR 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Arkansas St. 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
Troy 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Georgia St. 2 4 .333 8 5 .615
Louisiana-Monroe 2 10 .167 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UALR, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 10 0 1.000 19 0 1.000
BYU 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Pepperdine 5 3 .625 9 8 .529
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
San Francisco 4 5 .444 10 9 .526
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
Pacific 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 9 .000 6 12 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Pepperdine 76, San Francisco 68

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Pacific, 5 p.m.

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Santa Clara, ppd.

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 6 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Utah Valley 4 1 .800 6 7 .462
California Baptist 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Seattle 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Dixie St. 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
New Mexico St. 1 3 .250 4 4 .500
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at California Baptist, ppd.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rio Grande at California Baptist, ppd.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

