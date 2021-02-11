All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|3
|.833
|UCLA
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Colorado
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|4
|.714
|Stanford
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|7
|.632
|Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|6
|.684
|Oregon St.
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Utah
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|7
|.533
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington St.
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|14
|.176
|California
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|14
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Arizona, 2 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Colorado at California, 10 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|6
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
American U. at Bucknell, ppd.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, ppd.
Colgate at Army, 3 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|11
|1
|.917
|16
|5
|.762
|Tennessee
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|4
|.778
|Arkansas
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|5
|.750
|LSU
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|6
|.667
|Missouri
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Georgia
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|7
|.632
|Auburn
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|10
|.524
|Mississippi St.
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|10
|.524
|Kentucky
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|13
|.278
|South Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|10
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia at Texas A&M, ppd.
Florida at Tennessee, ppd.
Tennessee 89, Georgia 81
Mississippi 80, Missouri 59
LSU 94, Mississippi St. 80
Saturday’s Games
Auburn at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|6
|.700
|Wofford
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|7
|.632
|ETSU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|8
|.579
|Furman
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|Chattanooga
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|5
|.750
|Mercer
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|7
|.632
|VMI
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|10
|.500
|The Citadel
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|7
|.611
|Samford
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|10
|.375
|W. Carolina
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|11
|.450
___
Wednesday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro 64, Furman 58
The Citadel 79, ETSU 71
W. Carolina 74, VMI 72
Chattanooga 78, Wofford 66
Mercer 77, Samford 70, OT
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel at Chattanooga, Noon
Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|3
|.850
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|1
|.900
|15
|6
|.714
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Nicholls
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|Northwestern St.
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|14
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SE Louisiana
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|McNeese St.
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|10
|.444
|Lamar
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|14
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|14
|.176
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|8
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Wednesday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 61
Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-CC 68
Abilene Christian 88, Houston Baptist 59
Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 67
Nicholls 76, Lamar 71
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.
Lamar at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Grambling St.
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|8
|.529
|Alabama A&M
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Southern U.
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Alcorn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|9
|.250
|Alabama St.
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|8
|.273
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|16
|.158
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|16
|.059
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|9
|1
|.900
|11
|7
|.611
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|Oral Roberts
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|8
|.556
|North Dakota
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|UMKC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|12
|.294
|Denver
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|13
|.133
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|6
|.684
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|9
|.550
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|South Alabama
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|8
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|UALR
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Arkansas St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Troy
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|5
|.615
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UALR, 6 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Pepperdine
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|8
|.529
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Pacific
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|9
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Pepperdine 76, San Francisco 68
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, ppd.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Santa Clara, ppd.
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 6 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|7
|.462
|California Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Dixie St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at California Baptist, ppd.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rio Grande at California Baptist, ppd.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
