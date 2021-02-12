On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 10 2 .833 16 3 .842
UCLA 9 3 .750 13 5 .722
Colorado 10 4 .714 16 5 .762
Oregon 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
Arizona 8 6 .571 14 6 .700
Stanford 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Utah 6 6 .500 9 7 .563
Oregon St. 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Washington St. 5 8 .385 12 8 .600
Arizona St. 3 6 .333 6 9 .400
Washington 2 11 .154 3 15 .167
California 2 13 .133 7 15 .318

___

Thursday’s Games

Utah 76, California 75

Colorado 69, Stanford 51

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Arizona 70, Oregon St. 61

Oregon 75, Arizona St. 64

Southern Cal 69, Washington 54

Washington St. 81, UCLA 73

Saturday’s Games

Oregon at Arizona, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Colorado at California, 10 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Utah at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Colgate 7 1 .875 7 1 .875
Army 5 3 .625 9 4 .692
Lafayette 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 3 5 .375 3 5 .375
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 2 8 .200 2 8 .200
Loyola (Md.) 1 6 .143 1 6 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

American U. at Bucknell, ppd.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Colgate at Army, 3 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Bucknell at American U., ppd.

Colgate at Army, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 11 1 .917 16 5 .762
Tennessee 7 4 .636 14 4 .778
Arkansas 7 4 .636 15 5 .750
LSU 7 4 .636 12 6 .667
Missouri 6 4 .600 13 4 .765
Florida 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
Mississippi 6 6 .500 11 8 .579
Georgia 5 7 .417 12 7 .632
Auburn 5 7 .417 11 10 .524
Mississippi St. 5 7 .417 11 10 .524
Kentucky 4 7 .364 5 13 .278
South Carolina 3 6 .333 5 8 .385
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 1 8 .111 5 10 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 9 3 .750 14 6 .700
Wofford 9 4 .692 12 7 .632
ETSU 7 4 .636 11 8 .579
Furman 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
Chattanooga 6 5 .545 15 5 .750
Mercer 5 6 .455 12 7 .632
VMI 5 6 .455 10 10 .500
The Citadel 4 7 .364 11 7 .611
Samford 2 7 .222 6 10 .375
W. Carolina 2 9 .182 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel at Chattanooga, Noon

Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 9 1 .900 17 3 .850
Sam Houston St. 9 1 .900 15 6 .714
Stephen F. Austin 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Nicholls 8 2 .800 11 6 .647
Northwestern St. 5 4 .556 6 14 .300
Incarnate Word 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
SE Louisiana 4 5 .444 6 12 .333
New Orleans 3 5 .375 4 12 .250
Houston Baptist 2 6 .250 3 13 .188
McNeese St. 2 7 .222 8 10 .444
Lamar 2 7 .222 4 14 .222
Cent. Arkansas 2 7 .222 3 14 .176
Texas A&M-CC 0 8 .000 3 14 .176

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 6 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Grambling St. 7 3 .700 9 8 .529
Alabama A&M 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Texas Southern 3 2 .600 6 7 .462
Southern U. 4 4 .500 4 8 .333
Alcorn St. 3 4 .429 3 9 .250
Alabama St. 3 8 .273 3 8 .273
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 8 .200 3 16 .158
MVSU 1 8 .111 1 16 .059

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 9 1 .900 11 7 .611
S. Dakota St. 5 1 .833 11 4 .733
N. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
Oral Roberts 7 3 .700 10 8 .556
North Dakota 5 7 .417 6 15 .286
UMKC 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
W. Illinois 3 7 .300 5 12 .294
Denver 1 7 .125 2 13 .133
Nebraska-Omaha 0 8 .000 2 16 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at North Dakota, 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Dakota at North Dakota, 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 8 3 .727 14 6 .700
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
South Alabama 7 5 .583 13 8 .619
Coastal Carolina 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 6 .538 13 7 .650
Texas-Arlington 7 6 .538 11 10 .524
UALR 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Arkansas St. 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
Georgia Southern 6 7 .462 12 10 .545
Georgia St. 3 4 .429 9 5 .643
Troy 4 7 .364 10 11 .476
Louisiana-Monroe 3 10 .231 5 15 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 75

South Alabama 73, Troy 70

Texas State 63, Texas-Arlington 56

Louisiana-Monroe 72, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

Friday’s Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, ppd.

Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UALR, 6 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 10 0 1.000 19 0 1.000
BYU 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Pepperdine 5 3 .625 9 8 .529
Santa Clara 3 2 .600 9 4 .692
Loyola Marymount 3 3 .500 8 6 .571
San Francisco 4 5 .444 10 9 .526
Pacific 3 4 .429 6 5 .545
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 3 .400 11 5 .688
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 10 .000 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

Pacific 84, Portland 57

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, ppd.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Santa Clara, ppd.

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 6 p.m.

Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Utah Valley 4 1 .800 6 7 .462
California Baptist 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Seattle 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Dixie St. 2 6 .250 6 9 .400
New Mexico St. 1 3 .250 4 4 .500
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at California Baptist, ppd.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at California Baptist, 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at California Baptist, ppd.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento St. at California Baptist, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle