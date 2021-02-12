All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|UCLA
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Colorado
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|5
|.762
|Oregon
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Arizona
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|Stanford
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Utah
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Oregon St.
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|9
|.526
|Washington St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|8
|.600
|Arizona St.
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Washington
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|15
|.167
|California
|2
|13
|.133
|7
|15
|.318
___
Thursday’s Games
Utah 76, California 75
Colorado 69, Stanford 51
Arizona 70, Oregon St. 61
Oregon 75, Arizona St. 64
Southern Cal 69, Washington 54
Washington St. 81, UCLA 73
Saturday’s Games
Oregon at Arizona, 2 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Colorado at California, 10 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|6
|.143
___
Saturday’s Games
American U. at Bucknell, ppd.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, ppd.
Colgate at Army, 3 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Holy Cross at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Bucknell at American U., ppd.
Colgate at Army, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|11
|1
|.917
|16
|5
|.762
|Tennessee
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|4
|.778
|Arkansas
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|5
|.750
|LSU
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|6
|.667
|Missouri
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Georgia
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|7
|.632
|Auburn
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|10
|.524
|Mississippi St.
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|10
|.524
|Kentucky
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|13
|.278
|South Carolina
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|10
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida, ppd.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|6
|.700
|Wofford
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|7
|.632
|ETSU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|8
|.579
|Furman
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|Chattanooga
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|5
|.750
|Mercer
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|7
|.632
|VMI
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|10
|.500
|The Citadel
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|7
|.611
|Samford
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|10
|.375
|W. Carolina
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|11
|.450
___
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel at Chattanooga, Noon
Samford at VMI, 1 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|3
|.850
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|1
|.900
|15
|6
|.714
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|3
|.800
|Nicholls
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|6
|.647
|Northwestern St.
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|14
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SE Louisiana
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|12
|.250
|Houston Baptist
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|McNeese St.
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|10
|.444
|Lamar
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|14
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|14
|.176
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|8
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M-CC at Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sam Houston St., 6 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Grambling St.
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|8
|.529
|Alabama A&M
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Southern U.
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Alcorn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|9
|.250
|Alabama St.
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|8
|.273
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|16
|.158
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|16
|.059
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 5:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|9
|1
|.900
|11
|7
|.611
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|4
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|Oral Roberts
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|8
|.556
|North Dakota
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|15
|.286
|UMKC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|12
|.294
|Denver
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|13
|.133
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at North Dakota, 3:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Dakota at North Dakota, 3:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|6
|.700
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|South Alabama
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|8
|.619
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|7
|.650
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|10
|.524
|UALR
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Arkansas St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Georgia Southern
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|Troy
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|11
|.476
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|15
|.250
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia St. 79, Georgia Southern 75
South Alabama 73, Troy 70
Texas State 63, Texas-Arlington 56
Louisiana-Monroe 72, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
Friday’s Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, ppd.
Texas-Arlington at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UALR, 6 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Pepperdine
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|8
|.529
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Pacific
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|5
|.545
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Thursday’s Games
Pacific 84, Portland 57
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, ppd.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, ppd.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Santa Clara, ppd.
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 6 p.m.
Pacific at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|7
|.462
|California Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Dixie St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|4
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at California Baptist, ppd.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento St. at California Baptist, 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at California Baptist, ppd.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento St. at California Baptist, 3 p.m.
