Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 6 1 .857 11 5 .688
Hofstra 8 4 .667 12 7 .632
Coll. of Charleston 5 3 .625 7 8 .467
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Towson 2 8 .200 3 12 .200
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Elon 0 6 .000 3 7 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Drexel, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Drexel at Delaware, ppd.

Hofstra at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Hofstra at James Madison, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 9 1 .900 16 2 .889
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
North Texas 6 2 .750 10 6 .625
Louisiana Tech 8 4 .667 15 6 .714
Old Dominion 6 3 .667 10 5 .667
Rice 6 6 .500 12 8 .600
UTSA 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Marshall 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Charlotte 5 6 .455 9 10 .474
UTEP 4 8 .333 8 10 .444
Middle Tennessee 3 7 .300 5 11 .313
Southern Miss. 3 9 .250 7 12 .368
FIU 2 10 .167 9 12 .429

___

Friday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 6 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 7 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 14 2 .875 14 5 .737
Wright St. 13 3 .813 15 4 .789
N. Kentucky 9 5 .643 11 8 .579
Detroit 7 5 .583 8 8 .500
Oakland 8 8 .500 8 15 .348
Milwaukee 6 7 .462 7 8 .467
Ill.-Chicago 5 8 .385 8 10 .444
IUPUI 5 8 .385 6 8 .429
Youngstown St. 6 10 .375 11 10 .524
Green Bay 6 10 .375 6 14 .300
Fort Wayne 5 11 .313 6 11 .353
Robert Morris 2 9 .182 3 11 .214

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI 89, Ill.-Chicago 69

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon

Milwaukee at Wright St., 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Canisius 4 3 .571 4 3 .571
Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Manhattan 4 8 .333 5 8 .385
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Fairfield 4 8 .333 4 13 .235
Quinnipiac 3 6 .333 5 8 .385

___

Friday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

Canisius 74, Quinnipiac 67

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

Manhattan at Iona, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 5 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 11 2 .846 16 5 .762
Akron 9 3 .750 11 4 .733
Kent St. 8 4 .667 11 5 .688
Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Buffalo 6 4 .600 8 6 .571
Miami (Ohio) 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Bowling Green 6 7 .462 10 9 .526
Ball St. 5 6 .455 7 9 .438
W. Michigan 3 7 .300 4 11 .267
Cent. Michigan 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at W. Michigan, ppd.

E. Michigan at Ball St., ppd.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Morgan St. 6 2 .750 11 4 .733
Coppin St. 6 4 .600 7 12 .368
Florida A&M 3 2 .600 4 8 .333
Norfolk St. 5 4 .556 10 7 .588
NC Central 2 2 .500 4 5 .444
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 1 12 .077
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 12 1 .923 17 3 .850
Drake 10 1 .909 19 1 .950
Missouri St. 8 5 .615 12 5 .706
Indiana St. 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
Evansville 6 6 .500 8 10 .444
Bradley 5 8 .385 11 11 .500
Valparaiso 4 7 .364 7 13 .350
N. Iowa 4 9 .308 6 13 .316
S. Illinois 3 8 .273 9 8 .529
Illinois St. 2 11 .154 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Drake, Noon

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Bradley at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah St. 11 2 .846 14 5 .737
Boise St. 11 3 .786 15 4 .789
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778
San Diego St. 9 3 .750 15 4 .789
Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
Fresno St. 6 7 .462 8 7 .533
UNLV 5 6 .455 8 10 .444
Wyoming 4 8 .333 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 3 11 .214 5 13 .278
Air Force 2 13 .133 4 15 .211
New Mexico 1 11 .083 5 11 .313

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico at Colorado St., ppd.

Fresno St. 69, Air Force 63

Boise St. 78, UNLV 66

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at Utah St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Air Force, 3 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.

UNLV at Boise St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Merrimack 7 4 .636 7 4 .636
Mount St. Mary’s 7 4 .636 8 7 .533
Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
Wagner 5 4 .556 5 5 .500
Sacred Heart 6 5 .545 6 6 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 6 5 .545 7 10 .412
LIU 7 7 .500 7 7 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 7 .417 5 8 .385
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 10 .333 6 13 .316
CCSU 4 8 .333 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Wagner 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

Merrimack 62, CCSU 46

Mount St. Mary’s 66, LIU 60

Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

Friday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 64, LIU 46

Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 66

Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 15 0 1.000 21 1 .955
Morehead St. 13 2 .867 16 6 .727
E. Kentucky 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Jacksonville St. 9 5 .643 13 7 .650
Austin Peay 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
SIU-Edwardsville 6 6 .500 8 10 .444
Murray St. 6 7 .462 9 9 .500
SE Missouri 5 8 .385 7 12 .368
UT Martin 5 10 .333 7 12 .368
E. Illinois 4 11 .267 7 15 .318
Tennessee Tech 2 12 .143 2 19 .095
Tennessee St. 2 13 .133 3 15 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Austin Peay 71, UT Martin 50

Jacksonville St. 76, E. Illinois 64

Belmont 92, E. Kentucky 74

Morehead St. 79, Tennessee St. 66

SIU-Edwardsville 81, Tennessee Tech 63

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at Murray St., 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

