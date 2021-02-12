Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|6
|1
|.857
|11
|5
|.688
|Hofstra
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|8
|.467
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Delaware at Drexel, ppd.
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Northeastern at Towson, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Drexel at Delaware, ppd.
Hofstra at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Northeastern at Towson, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Hofstra at James Madison, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|2
|.889
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Louisiana Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Old Dominion
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|UTSA
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Marshall
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|10
|.474
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|11
|.313
|Southern Miss.
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|FIU
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
___
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 6 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 7 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Rice at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|14
|2
|.875
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|13
|3
|.813
|15
|4
|.789
|N. Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|8
|.500
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|8
|.467
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|10
|.444
|IUPUI
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|8
|.429
|Youngstown St.
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Green Bay
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|14
|.300
|Fort Wayne
|5
|11
|.313
|6
|11
|.353
|Robert Morris
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|11
|.214
___
IUPUI 89, Ill.-Chicago 69
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 9 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, Noon
Milwaukee at Wright St., 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Robert Morris, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Canisius
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|3
|.571
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Manhattan
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Fairfield
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Quinnipiac
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
___
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
Canisius 74, Quinnipiac 67
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
St. Peter’s at Iona, ppd.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
Manhattan at Iona, 5 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 5 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter’s, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|5
|.762
|Akron
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Kent St.
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|6
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Bowling Green
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|9
|.438
|W. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|11
|.267
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Buffalo, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Ohio at W. Michigan, ppd.
E. Michigan at Ball St., ppd.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Morgan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|Norfolk St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|7
|.588
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|12
|1
|.923
|17
|3
|.850
|Drake
|10
|1
|.909
|19
|1
|.950
|Missouri St.
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|5
|.706
|Indiana St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Evansville
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Bradley
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|11
|.500
|Valparaiso
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|13
|.350
|N. Iowa
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|13
|.316
|S. Illinois
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|8
|.529
|Illinois St.
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|14
|.263
___
Loyola of Chicago at Drake, Noon
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Bradley at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|5
|.737
|Boise St.
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|4
|.789
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Fresno St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|7
|.533
|UNLV
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|10
|.444
|Wyoming
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|13
|.278
|Air Force
|2
|13
|.133
|4
|15
|.211
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
New Mexico at Colorado St., ppd.
Fresno St. 69, Air Force 63
Boise St. 78, UNLV 66
Wyoming at Utah St., ppd.
Fresno St. at Air Force, 3 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.
UNLV at Boise St., 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|7
|4
|.636
|7
|4
|.636
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|4
|.636
|8
|7
|.533
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Wagner
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|10
|.412
|LIU
|7
|7
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|8
|.385
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|CCSU
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
___
Wagner 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 72
Merrimack 62, CCSU 46
Mount St. Mary’s 66, LIU 60
Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.
St. Francis Brooklyn 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 67
Mount St. Mary’s 64, LIU 46
Bryant at Sacred Heart, ppd.
St. Francis (Pa.) 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 66
Merrimack at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|15
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Morehead St.
|13
|2
|.867
|16
|6
|.727
|E. Kentucky
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|5
|.750
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|7
|.650
|Austin Peay
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Murray St.
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|SE Missouri
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|12
|.368
|UT Martin
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|E. Illinois
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|15
|.318
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|12
|.143
|2
|19
|.095
|Tennessee St.
|2
|13
|.133
|3
|15
|.167
___
Austin Peay 71, UT Martin 50
Jacksonville St. 76, E. Illinois 64
Belmont 92, E. Kentucky 74
Morehead St. 79, Tennessee St. 66
SIU-Edwardsville 81, Tennessee Tech 63
SE Missouri at Murray St., 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
