All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|3
|.850
|UCLA
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|5
|.737
|Oregon
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|4
|.750
|Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Stanford
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Arizona
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|7
|.667
|Utah
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|8
|.529
|Oregon St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Arizona St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Washington St.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|9
|.571
|California
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|15
|.348
|Washington
|2
|12
|.143
|3
|16
|.158
___
Sunday’s Games
Arizona St. 75, Oregon St. 73
Monday’s Games
Washington at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|9
|1
|.900
|9
|1
|.900
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Army
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|3
|9
|.250
|3
|9
|.250
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|7
|.222
___
Sunday’s Games
Boston U. 86, Holy Cross 68
Loyola (Md.) 88, Lafayette 69
Bucknell at American U., ppd.
Colgate 92, Army 83
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
American U. at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|12
|1
|.923
|17
|5
|.773
|Arkansas
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|LSU
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|5
|.737
|Missouri
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|5
|.722
|Mississippi
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|8
|.600
|Kentucky
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|13
|.316
|Georgia
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|8
|.600
|Auburn
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|11
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|11
|.500
|South Carolina
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|9
|.357
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
Missouri at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|6
|.714
|ETSU
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Wofford
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|8
|.600
|Furman
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|7
|.650
|Chattanooga
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|5
|.762
|VMI
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Mercer
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|8
|.600
|The Citadel
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Samford
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|W. Carolina
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
___
Monday’s Games
ETSU at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|1
|.909
|16
|6
|.727
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Nicholls
|9
|2
|.818
|12
|6
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|14
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SE Louisiana
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|13
|.316
|Houston Baptist
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|McNeese St.
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|11
|.421
|Lamar
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|9
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Monday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin 89, New Orleans 79
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., ppd.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas Southern
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|9
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|3
|.667
|Southern U.
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|8
|.385
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama St.
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|17
|.150
|MVSU
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|17
|.056
___
Monday’s Games
Prairie View at Grambling St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 4 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.
Southern U. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|South Dakota
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Oral Roberts
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|North Dakota
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|UMKC
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Denver
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|15
|.118
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Sunday’s Games
North Dakota 85, South Dakota 81
S. Dakota St. 95, Oral Roberts 80
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|South Alabama
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|8
|.636
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|Arkansas St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|9
|.526
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|10
|.545
|UALR
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|Troy
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|16
|.238
___
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia St. at Troy, ppd.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Pepperdine
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|6
|.600
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Pacific
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Tuesday’s Games
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|8
|.467
|California Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Dixie St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|10
|.412
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento St. 70, California Baptist 69
