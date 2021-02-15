All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Sunday’s Games
Elon 66, Coll. of Charleston 55
Towson 68, Northeastern 57
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
James Madison 74, Hofstra 70
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UAB
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Old Dominion
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|5
|.688
|Marshall
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|UTSA
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|UTEP
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|11
|.450
|FAU
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Southern Miss.
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|14
|.333
|FIU
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|14
|.391
___
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|Cleveland St.
|15
|3
|.833
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Kentucky
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|9
|.500
|Oakland
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Youngstown St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|10
|.565
|IUPUI
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|8
|.467
|Milwaukee
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Green Bay
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|11
|.421
|Fort Wayne
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|13
|.316
|Robert Morris
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|12
|.250
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Iona
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|Canisius
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Peter’s
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Fairfield
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|14
|.263
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|9
|.357
___
Sunday’s Games
St. Peter’s 66, Fairfield 49
Wednesday’s Games
Iona at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|6
|.727
|Akron
|10
|3
|.769
|12
|4
|.750
|Kent St.
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|5
|.706
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|6
|.600
|Bowling Green
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Ball St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|9
|.438
|W. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|12
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|11
|.154
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Illinois at Akron, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, ppd.
Bowling Green at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Norfolk St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 65
Wednesday’s Games
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|2
|.867
|18
|4
|.818
|Drake
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|2
|.909
|Missouri St.
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Indiana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Evansville
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|11
|.421
|Valparaiso
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|14
|.364
|Bradley
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|N. Iowa
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|S. Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|9
|.526
|Illinois St.
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
___
Sunday’s Games
Drake 51, Loyola of Chicago 50, OT
Indiana St. 76, Evansville 70
Missouri St. 72, Bradley 57
S. Illinois 59, Illinois St. 49
N. Iowa 74, Valparaiso 60
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9:15 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|5
|.737
|Boise St.
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|4
|.800
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|11
|.421
|Wyoming
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|13
|.278
|Air Force
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
Monday’s Games
Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|4
|.636
|8
|7
|.533
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Wagner
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|LIU
|7
|7
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|8
|.385
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|CCSU
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|12
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|16
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Morehead St.
|13
|3
|.813
|16
|7
|.696
|E. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|5
|.762
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Austin Peay
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Murray St.
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|9
|.550
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|11
|.421
|SE Missouri
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|UT Martin
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|12
|.200
|3
|19
|.136
|Tennessee St.
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|16
|.158
___
Monday’s Games
E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee Tech 72
SIU-Edwardsville at Jacksonville St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
