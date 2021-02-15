Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 1 .889 13 5 .722
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 7 .563
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 8 9 .471
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Elon 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

Elon 66, Coll. of Charleston 55

Towson 68, Northeastern 57

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

James Madison 74, Hofstra 70

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 8 2 .800 15 4 .789
North Texas 8 2 .800 12 6 .667
UAB 9 3 .750 16 4 .800
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Old Dominion 7 3 .700 11 5 .688
Marshall 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
UTSA 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Rice 6 8 .429 12 10 .545
UTEP 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Charlotte 5 7 .417 9 11 .450
FAU 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Middle Tennessee 3 9 .250 5 13 .278
Southern Miss. 3 11 .214 7 14 .333
FIU 2 12 .143 9 14 .391

___

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 17 4 .810
Cleveland St. 15 3 .833 15 6 .714
N. Kentucky 10 6 .625 12 9 .571
Detroit 8 6 .571 9 9 .500
Oakland 9 9 .500 9 16 .360
Youngstown St. 8 10 .444 13 10 .565
IUPUI 6 8 .429 7 8 .467
Milwaukee 6 9 .400 7 10 .412
Green Bay 7 11 .389 7 15 .318
Ill.-Chicago 5 9 .357 8 11 .421
Fort Wayne 5 13 .278 6 13 .316
Robert Morris 3 10 .231 4 12 .250

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
Iona 4 2 .667 6 4 .600
Canisius 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
St. Peter’s 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Manhattan 5 9 .357 6 9 .400
Fairfield 5 9 .357 5 14 .263
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 3 7 .300 5 9 .357

___

Sunday’s Games

St. Peter’s 66, Fairfield 49

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 11 3 .786 16 6 .727
Akron 10 3 .769 12 4 .750
Kent St. 9 4 .692 12 5 .706
Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Buffalo 7 4 .636 9 6 .600
Bowling Green 7 7 .500 11 9 .550
Miami (Ohio) 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Ball St. 5 6 .455 7 9 .438
W. Michigan 3 8 .273 4 12 .250
Cent. Michigan 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333
N. Illinois 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

N. Illinois at Akron, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, ppd.

Bowling Green at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Norfolk St. 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Coppin St. 6 4 .600 7 12 .368
Florida A&M 3 2 .600 4 8 .333
NC Central 2 2 .500 4 5 .444
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 1 12 .077
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 65

Wednesday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 13 2 .867 18 4 .818
Drake 11 2 .846 20 2 .909
Missouri St. 10 5 .667 14 5 .737
Indiana St. 9 6 .600 12 8 .600
Evansville 6 7 .462 8 11 .421
Valparaiso 5 8 .385 8 14 .364
Bradley 5 10 .333 11 13 .458
N. Iowa 5 10 .333 7 14 .333
S. Illinois 4 9 .308 10 9 .526
Illinois St. 3 12 .200 6 15 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 51, Loyola of Chicago 50, OT

Indiana St. 76, Evansville 70

Missouri St. 72, Bradley 57

S. Illinois 59, Illinois St. 49

N. Iowa 74, Valparaiso 60

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.

Drake at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9:15 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Utah St. 11 2 .846 14 5 .737
Boise St. 12 3 .800 16 4 .800
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778
San Diego St. 9 3 .750 15 4 .789
Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
Fresno St. 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
UNLV 5 7 .417 8 11 .421
Wyoming 4 8 .333 10 9 .526
San Jose St. 3 11 .214 5 13 .278
Air Force 2 14 .125 4 16 .200
New Mexico 1 11 .083 5 11 .313

___

Monday’s Games

Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Merrimack 8 4 .667 8 4 .667
Mount St. Mary’s 7 4 .636 8 7 .533
Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
Wagner 6 4 .600 6 5 .545
Sacred Heart 6 5 .545 6 6 .500
LIU 7 7 .500 7 7 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 6 6 .500 7 11 .389
St. Francis Brooklyn 5 7 .417 5 8 .385
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 10 .333 6 13 .316
CCSU 4 9 .308 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 16 0 1.000 22 1 .957
Morehead St. 13 3 .813 16 7 .696
E. Kentucky 10 4 .714 16 5 .762
Jacksonville St. 10 5 .667 14 7 .667
Austin Peay 9 6 .600 13 8 .619
Murray St. 8 7 .533 11 9 .550
SIU-Edwardsville 6 7 .462 8 11 .421
SE Missouri 5 10 .333 7 14 .333
UT Martin 5 11 .313 7 13 .350
E. Illinois 4 12 .250 7 16 .304
Tennessee Tech 3 12 .200 3 19 .136
Tennessee St. 2 14 .125 3 16 .158

___

Monday’s Games

E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee Tech 72

SIU-Edwardsville at Jacksonville St., ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

