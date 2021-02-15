All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Vermont
|9
|3
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Albany (NY)
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|NJIT
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Stony Brook
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Sunday’s Games
Vermont 61, Stony Brook 57
Binghamton at Maine, ppd.
Hartford 75, NJIT 61
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|2
|.895
|Wichita St.
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|Tulsa
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|South Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|7
|.500
|Tulane
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|UCF
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|Temple
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|8
|.333
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 69, UCF 68
Memphis at Houston, ppd.
Tulane 62, South Florida 59
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Houston, ppd.
Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UMass
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|3
|.769
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Saint Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|3
|.769
|Dayton
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|6
|.647
|Duquesne
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|George Mason
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|8
|.529
|Rhode Island
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|La Salle
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|12
|.400
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Sunday’s Games
Richmond 90, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 49
Tuesday’s Games
Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Joseph’s at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.
Duquesne at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|11
|1
|.917
|15
|3
|.833
|Florida St.
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|3
|.786
|Virginia Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Clemson
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|5
|.722
|North Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|7
|.632
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Duke
|6
|6
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Notre Dame
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|10
|.474
|Pittsburgh
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|7
|.563
|NC State
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Wake Forest
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Miami
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|12
|.368
|Boston College
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Sunday’s Games
Georgia Tech 71, Pittsburgh 65
Notre Dame 71, Miami 61
Monday’s Games
Virginia at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon
NC State at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Clemson at Notre Dame, ppd.
Duke at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Liberty
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Lipscomb
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|North Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|North Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stetson
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|11
|.421
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|16
|.200
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Kansas
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|7
|.682
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|West Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas Tech
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|TCU
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Kansas St.
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|17
|.227
|Iowa St.
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Monday’s Games
Baylor at West Virginia, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Oklahoma, TBA
Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Creighton
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Seton Hall
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|8
|.600
|Xavier
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|3
|.786
|UConn
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|5
|.643
|St. John’s
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Providence
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|10
|.524
|Butler
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|10
|.375
|Marquette
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|9
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
Seton Hall 57, Marquette 51
Tuesday’s Games
Providence at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|9
|2
|.818
|10
|6
|.625
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Weber St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|5
|.706
|Idaho St.
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|7
|.611
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|14
|.000
|0
|17
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento St. 70, California Baptist 69
Tuesday’s Games
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|1
|.938
|18
|1
|.947
|Radford
|12
|4
|.750
|13
|9
|.591
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Campbell
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Hampton
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|10
|.474
|Longwood
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|14
|.364
|High Point
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|14
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|15
|.211
|Presbyterian
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|1
|13
|.071
|2
|16
|.111
___
Monday’s Games
Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|1
|.933
|Illinois
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|5
|.737
|Ohio St.
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|4
|.810
|Iowa
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|6
|.714
|Wisconsin
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Purdue
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|8
|.619
|Rutgers
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|7
|.632
|Indiana
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|9
|.550
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|8
|.619
|Maryland
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|10
|.524
|Michigan St.
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Penn St.
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|10
|.412
|Northwestern
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|12
|.333
|Nebraska
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|12
|.294
___
Sunday’s Games
Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59
Nebraska 62, Penn St. 61
Maryland 72, Minnesota 59
Tuesday’s Games
Nebraska at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Nebraska at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|7
|.611
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hawaii
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|7
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Northridge
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|Long Beach St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Sunday’s Games
UC Santa Barbara 81, Hawaii 74, OT
UC Irvine 73, UC Riverside 67
