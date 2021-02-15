Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 9 3 .750 13 4 .765
Vermont 9 3 .750 9 3 .750
Hartford 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 9 8 .529
Mass.-Lowell 7 7 .500 8 10 .444
Albany (NY) 5 5 .500 5 7 .417
NJIT 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Stony Brook 6 8 .429 8 12 .400
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 2 10 .167 2 13 .133

___

Sunday’s Games

Vermont 61, Stony Brook 57

Binghamton at Maine, ppd.

Hartford 75, NJIT 61

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 2 .846 17 2 .895
Wichita St. 8 2 .800 12 4 .750
Memphis 8 3 .727 12 6 .667
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
Tulsa 6 7 .462 9 9 .500
South Florida 3 5 .375 7 7 .500
Tulane 4 8 .333 9 8 .529
UCF 4 10 .286 6 11 .353
Temple 3 8 .273 4 8 .333
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 69, UCF 68

Memphis at Houston, ppd.

Tulane 62, South Florida 59

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, ppd.

Tulane at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VCU 8 2 .800 15 4 .789
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UMass 6 2 .750 7 4 .636
St. Bonaventure 8 3 .727 10 3 .769
Richmond 4 2 .667 11 4 .733
Saint Louis 3 2 .600 10 3 .769
Dayton 7 5 .583 11 6 .647
Duquesne 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
George Mason 5 6 .455 9 8 .529
Rhode Island 6 8 .429 9 12 .429
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
La Salle 5 8 .385 8 12 .400
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 1 14 .067

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 90, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 49

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.

Duquesne at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 11 1 .917 15 3 .833
Florida St. 7 2 .778 11 3 .786
Virginia Tech 8 3 .727 14 4 .778
Louisville 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
Clemson 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
North Carolina 7 5 .583 12 7 .632
Syracuse 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
Georgia Tech 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Duke 6 6 .500 8 8 .500
Notre Dame 6 7 .462 9 10 .474
Pittsburgh 5 6 .455 9 7 .563
NC State 4 8 .333 8 9 .471
Wake Forest 3 9 .250 6 9 .400
Miami 3 11 .214 7 12 .368
Boston College 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Tech 71, Pittsburgh 65

Notre Dame 71, Miami 61

Monday’s Games

Virginia at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon

NC State at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, ppd.

Duke at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Liberty 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
Lipscomb 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
North Alabama 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
North Florida 5 5 .500 7 13 .350
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Stetson 5 7 .417 8 11 .421
Jacksonville 4 8 .333 10 12 .455
Kennesaw St. 1 11 .083 4 16 .200

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Oklahoma 8 4 .667 13 5 .722
Kansas 9 5 .643 15 7 .682
Texas 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
West Virginia 7 4 .636 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 6 5 .545 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 6 6 .500 13 6 .684
TCU 4 6 .400 11 8 .579
Kansas St. 1 12 .077 5 17 .227
Iowa St. 0 11 .000 2 14 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Baylor at West Virginia, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma, TBA

Kansas at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 8 2 .800 13 3 .813
Creighton 12 4 .750 16 5 .762
Seton Hall 9 5 .643 12 8 .600
Xavier 4 3 .571 11 3 .786
UConn 6 5 .545 9 5 .643
St. John’s 7 7 .500 13 8 .619
Providence 7 8 .467 11 10 .524
Butler 6 9 .400 7 11 .389
Georgetown 4 7 .364 6 10 .375
Marquette 5 10 .333 9 12 .429
DePaul 1 9 .100 3 9 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Seton Hall 57, Marquette 51

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 9 2 .818 10 6 .625
S. Utah 6 2 .750 13 3 .813
Weber St. 7 3 .700 12 5 .706
Idaho St. 7 3 .700 11 7 .611
Montana St. 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Montana 5 7 .417 9 10 .474
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Portland St. 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
Idaho 0 14 .000 0 17 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento St. 70, California Baptist 69

Tuesday’s Games

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 1 .938 18 1 .947
Radford 12 4 .750 13 9 .591
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Campbell 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Hampton 8 6 .571 9 10 .474
Longwood 7 9 .438 8 14 .364
High Point 6 8 .429 8 11 .421
Gardner-Webb 7 10 .412 8 14 .364
SC-Upstate 4 9 .308 4 15 .211
Presbyterian 4 10 .286 6 12 .333
Charleston Southern 1 13 .071 2 16 .111

___

Monday’s Games

Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 9 1 .900 14 1 .933
Illinois 10 3 .769 14 5 .737
Ohio St. 11 4 .733 17 4 .810
Iowa 9 5 .643 15 6 .714
Wisconsin 9 6 .600 15 7 .682
Purdue 8 6 .571 13 8 .619
Rutgers 8 7 .533 12 7 .632
Indiana 6 7 .462 11 9 .550
Minnesota 6 8 .429 13 8 .619
Maryland 5 9 .357 11 10 .524
Michigan St. 4 8 .333 10 8 .556
Penn St. 4 9 .308 7 10 .412
Northwestern 3 11 .214 6 12 .333
Nebraska 1 9 .100 5 12 .294

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59

Nebraska 62, Penn St. 61

Maryland 72, Minnesota 59

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
UC Irvine 7 3 .700 11 7 .611
CS Bakersfield 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
UC Davis 3 3 .500 6 6 .500
Hawaii 5 7 .417 7 7 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
CS Northridge 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
Long Beach St. 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 3 13 .188
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 81, Hawaii 74, OT

UC Irvine 73, UC Riverside 67

