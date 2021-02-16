All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
Wednesday’s Games
Northeastern at North Carolina, TBA
Thursday’s Games
William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UAB
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Old Dominion
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|5
|.688
|Marshall
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|UTSA
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|UTEP
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|11
|.450
|FAU
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Southern Miss.
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|14
|.333
|FIU
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|14
|.391
___
Wednesday’s Games
Rust College at UAB, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|Cleveland St.
|15
|3
|.833
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Kentucky
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|9
|.500
|Oakland
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Youngstown St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|10
|.565
|IUPUI
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|8
|.467
|Milwaukee
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Green Bay
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|11
|.421
|Fort Wayne
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|13
|.316
|Robert Morris
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|12
|.250
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Iona
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|4
|.600
|Canisius
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Peter’s
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Fairfield
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|14
|.263
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|9
|.357
___
Wednesday’s Games
Iona at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|6
|.727
|Akron
|10
|3
|.769
|12
|4
|.750
|Kent St.
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|5
|.706
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|6
|.600
|Bowling Green
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Ball St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|9
|.438
|W. Michigan
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|12
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|11
|.154
___
Tuesday’s Games
N. Illinois at Akron, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, ppd.
Bowling Green at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Norfolk St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|13
|2
|.867
|18
|4
|.818
|Drake
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|2
|.909
|Missouri St.
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Indiana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Evansville
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|11
|.421
|Valparaiso
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|14
|.364
|Bradley
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|N. Iowa
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|S. Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|9
|.526
|Illinois St.
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
___
Wednesday’s Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, 8 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Illinois St. at Bradley, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah St.
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|5
|.737
|Boise St.
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|4
|.800
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|San Diego St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|11
|.421
|Wyoming
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|13
|.278
|Air Force
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
Monday’s Games
Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Wyoming at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|4
|.636
|8
|7
|.533
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Wagner
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|LIU
|7
|7
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|8
|.385
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|CCSU
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|12
|.250
___
Tuesday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|16
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Morehead St.
|13
|3
|.813
|16
|7
|.696
|E. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|5
|.773
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Austin Peay
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Murray St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|9
|.571
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|SE Missouri
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|UT Martin
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|13
|.188
|3
|20
|.130
|Tennessee St.
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|16
|.158
___
Monday’s Games
E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee Tech 72
Murray St. 86, SIU-Edwardsville 57
SIU-Edwardsville at Jacksonville St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
E. Kentucky at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments