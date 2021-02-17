On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 11 2 .846 17 3 .850
UCLA 10 3 .769 14 5 .737
Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750
Colorado 10 5 .667 16 6 .727
Stanford 9 6 .600 13 8 .619
Arizona 8 7 .533 14 7 .667
Utah 6 7 .462 9 8 .529
Oregon St. 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 7 9 .438
Washington St. 5 10 .333 12 10 .545
Washington 3 12 .200 4 16 .200
California 3 13 .188 8 15 .348

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Arizona at UCLA, 9 p.m.

California at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 9 1 .900 9 1 .900
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Lafayette 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Army 5 5 .500 9 6 .600
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 4 6 .400 4 6 .400
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 3 9 .250 3 9 .250
Loyola (Md.) 2 7 .222 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

American U. at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 12 1 .923 17 5 .773
Arkansas 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
LSU 8 4 .667 13 6 .684
Tennessee 7 5 .583 14 5 .737
Florida 6 5 .545 10 6 .625
Mississippi 7 6 .538 12 8 .600
Missouri 6 6 .500 13 6 .684
Georgia 6 8 .429 13 8 .619
Kentucky 5 7 .417 6 13 .316
Auburn 5 8 .385 11 11 .500
Mississippi St. 5 8 .385 11 11 .500
South Carolina 3 7 .300 5 9 .357
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 2 8 .200 6 10 .375

___

        Read more Sports News news.

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas 75, Florida 64

Georgia 80, Missouri 70

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama at Texas A&M, ppd.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, ppd.

LSU at Mississippi, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 10 3 .769 15 6 .714
Wofford 9 5 .643 12 8 .600
Furman 7 4 .636 13 7 .650
Chattanooga 8 5 .615 17 5 .773
ETSU 8 5 .615 12 9 .571
VMI 6 6 .500 11 10 .524
Mercer 5 7 .417 12 8 .600
The Citadel 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Samford 2 8 .200 6 11 .353
W. Carolina 2 10 .167 9 12 .429

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 10 1 .909 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 10 1 .909 16 6 .727
Stephen F. Austin 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Nicholls 9 2 .818 12 6 .667
Northwestern St. 6 4 .600 7 14 .333
Incarnate Word 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
SE Louisiana 4 6 .400 6 13 .316
Houston Baptist 3 6 .333 4 13 .235
New Orleans 3 6 .333 4 13 .235
McNeese St. 2 8 .200 8 11 .421
Lamar 2 8 .200 4 15 .211
Cent. Arkansas 2 8 .200 3 15 .167
Texas A&M-CC 0 9 .000 3 15 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., ppd.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 6 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Texas Southern 4 2 .667 7 7 .500
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 9 9 .500
Alabama A&M 4 3 .571 6 3 .667
Southern U. 5 4 .556 5 8 .385
Alcorn St. 4 4 .500 4 9 .308
Alabama St. 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 9 .182 3 17 .150
MVSU 1 9 .100 1 17 .056

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Southern at Jackson St., ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.

Southern U. at MVSU, ppd.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
South Dakota 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
S. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 12 5 .706
Oral Roberts 8 4 .667 11 9 .550
North Dakota 7 7 .500 8 15 .348
UMKC 5 5 .500 9 10 .474
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Denver 1 9 .100 2 15 .118
Nebraska-Omaha 0 10 .000 2 18 .100

___

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 9 3 .750 15 6 .714
South Alabama 8 5 .615 14 8 .636
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
Arkansas St. 7 5 .583 10 9 .526
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 6 .571 14 7 .667
Coastal Carolina 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
Texas-Arlington 7 7 .500 11 11 .500
Georgia Southern 6 7 .462 12 10 .545
UALR 6 8 .429 10 11 .476
Georgia St. 3 4 .429 9 5 .643
Troy 4 8 .333 10 12 .455
Louisiana-Monroe 3 11 .214 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia St. at Troy, ppd.

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 20 0 1.000
BYU 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Pepperdine 6 3 .667 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
Santa Clara 3 3 .500 9 5 .643
San Francisco 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Pacific 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 10 .000 6 13 .316

___

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola Marymount 76, Santa Clara 73

Thursday’s Games

BYU at Pacific, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Utah Valley 5 2 .714 7 8 .467
California Baptist 4 4 .500 10 7 .588
Seattle 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
New Mexico St. 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
Dixie St. 3 7 .300 7 10 .412
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing