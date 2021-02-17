On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 1 .889 13 5 .722
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 8 9 .471
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Elon 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62

Thursday’s Games

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

Towson at Drexel, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

Elon at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 8 2 .800 15 4 .789
North Texas 8 2 .800 12 6 .667
UAB 9 3 .750 16 4 .800
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Old Dominion 7 3 .700 11 5 .688
Marshall 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
UTSA 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Rice 6 8 .429 12 10 .545
UTEP 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Charlotte 5 7 .417 9 11 .450
FAU 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Middle Tennessee 3 9 .250 5 13 .278
Southern Miss. 3 11 .214 7 14 .333
FIU 2 12 .143 9 14 .391

___

Friday’s Games

Marshall at Rice, 3 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 5:30 p.m.

UTSA at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at FIU, 2 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 2:30 p.m.

Marshall at Rice, 3 p.m.

UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

W. Kentucky at North Texas, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 15 3 .833 17 4 .810
Cleveland St. 15 3 .833 15 6 .714
N. Kentucky 10 6 .625 12 9 .571
Detroit 8 6 .571 9 9 .500
Oakland 9 9 .500 9 16 .360
Youngstown St. 8 10 .444 13 10 .565
IUPUI 6 8 .429 7 8 .467
Milwaukee 6 9 .400 7 10 .412
Green Bay 7 11 .389 7 15 .318
Ill.-Chicago 5 9 .357 8 11 .421
Fort Wayne 5 13 .278 6 13 .316
Robert Morris 3 10 .231 4 12 .250

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800
Monmouth (NJ) 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
Canisius 5 3 .625 5 3 .625
St. Peter’s 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
Iona 4 3 .571 6 5 .545
Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Quinnipiac 4 7 .364 6 9 .400
Manhattan 5 9 .357 6 9 .400
Fairfield 5 9 .357 5 14 .263
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quinnipiac 74, Iona 70

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Iona, ppd.

Canisius at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Iona at Canisius, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 7 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Siena at Niagara, Noon

Niagara at Iona, ppd.

Manhattan at Siena, ppd.

Rider at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Iona at Canisius, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 7 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 12 3 .800 17 6 .739
Akron 11 3 .786 13 4 .765
Kent St. 10 4 .714 13 5 .722
Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Buffalo 7 4 .636 9 6 .600
Bowling Green 8 7 .533 12 9 .571
Miami (Ohio) 5 7 .417 8 9 .471
Ball St. 5 7 .417 7 10 .412
W. Michigan 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
Cent. Michigan 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333
N. Illinois 1 8 .111 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
Norfolk St. 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Coppin St. 6 4 .600 7 12 .368
Florida A&M 3 2 .600 4 8 .333
NC Central 2 2 .500 4 5 .444
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 1 12 .077
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 14 2 .875 19 4 .826
Drake 12 2 .857 21 2 .913
Missouri St. 11 5 .688 15 5 .750
Indiana St. 10 6 .625 13 8 .619
Evansville 6 8 .429 8 12 .400
Valparaiso 5 9 .357 8 15 .348
Bradley 5 10 .333 11 13 .458
N. Iowa 5 11 .313 7 15 .318
S. Illinois 4 10 .286 10 10 .500
Illinois St. 3 12 .200 6 15 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73

Loyola of Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52

Drake 77, N. Iowa 69

Missouri St. 68, S. Illinois 53

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. at Bradley, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 13 3 .813 17 4 .810
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778
Utah St. 11 3 .786 14 6 .700
San Diego St. 9 3 .750 15 4 .789
Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
Fresno St. 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
UNLV 5 7 .417 8 11 .421
Wyoming 5 8 .385 11 9 .550
San Jose St. 3 11 .214 5 13 .278
Air Force 2 14 .125 4 16 .200
New Mexico 1 12 .077 5 12 .294

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT

Boise St. 79, Utah St. 70

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Merrimack 8 4 .667 8 4 .667
Wagner 8 4 .667 8 5 .615
Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
Sacred Heart 7 5 .583 7 6 .538
Mount St. Mary’s 7 6 .538 8 9 .471
LIU 7 7 .500 7 7 .500
St. Francis Brooklyn 7 7 .500 7 8 .467
Fairleigh Dickinson 6 8 .429 7 13 .350
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 10 .333 6 13 .316
CCSU 4 10 .286 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wagner 57, Mount St. Mary’s 55

Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 70

St. Francis Brooklyn 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 87

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 16 0 1.000 22 1 .957
Morehead St. 13 3 .813 16 7 .696
E. Kentucky 11 4 .733 17 5 .773
Jacksonville St. 10 5 .667 14 7 .667
Austin Peay 9 7 .563 13 9 .591
Murray St. 9 7 .563 12 9 .571
SIU-Edwardsville 6 8 .429 8 12 .400
SE Missouri 6 10 .375 8 14 .364
UT Martin 5 11 .313 7 13 .350
E. Illinois 4 12 .250 7 16 .304
Tennessee Tech 3 13 .188 3 20 .130
Tennessee St. 2 14 .125 3 16 .158

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

E. Kentucky at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

