All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
___
North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62
William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.
Towson at Drexel, ppd.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.
Elon at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UAB
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Old Dominion
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|5
|.688
|Marshall
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|UTSA
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|UTEP
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|11
|.450
|FAU
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Southern Miss.
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|14
|.333
|FIU
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|14
|.391
___
Marshall at Rice, 3 p.m.
UTEP at FAU, 5:30 p.m.
UTSA at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FIU, 2 p.m.
UTEP at FAU, 2:30 p.m.
Marshall at Rice, 3 p.m.
UTSA at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at UAB, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
W. Kentucky at North Texas, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|15
|3
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|Cleveland St.
|15
|3
|.833
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Kentucky
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Detroit
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|9
|.500
|Oakland
|9
|9
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|Youngstown St.
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|10
|.565
|IUPUI
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|8
|.467
|Milwaukee
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|Green Bay
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|11
|.421
|Fort Wayne
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|13
|.316
|Robert Morris
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|12
|.250
___
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Robert Morris at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Robert Morris at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.
Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Canisius
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|St. Peter’s
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|Iona
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|5
|.545
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Quinnipiac
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Fairfield
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|14
|.263
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
___
Quinnipiac 74, Iona 70
Niagara at Iona, ppd.
Canisius at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Iona at Canisius, ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 7 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
Siena at Niagara, Noon
Niagara at Iona, ppd.
Manhattan at Siena, ppd.
Rider at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Canisius at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Iona at Canisius, ppd.
Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 7 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Akron
|11
|3
|.786
|13
|4
|.765
|Kent St.
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|6
|.600
|Bowling Green
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|9
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|9
|.471
|Ball St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|12
|.143
___
Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 9 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Norfolk St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|8
|.333
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
NC Central at SC State, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|Drake
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|2
|.913
|Missouri St.
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana St.
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Evansville
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Valparaiso
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|15
|.348
|Bradley
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|N. Iowa
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|15
|.318
|S. Illinois
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Illinois St.
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
___
Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73
Loyola of Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52
Drake 77, N. Iowa 69
Missouri St. 68, S. Illinois 53
Illinois St. at Bradley, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|4
|.810
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|6
|.700
|San Diego St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Fresno St.
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|11
|.421
|Wyoming
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|9
|.550
|San Jose St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|13
|.278
|Air Force
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|New Mexico
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|12
|.294
___
Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT
Boise St. 79, Utah St. 70
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
UNLV at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Wagner
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|6
|.538
|Mount St. Mary’s
|7
|6
|.538
|8
|9
|.471
|LIU
|7
|7
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|7
|7
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|CCSU
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wagner 57, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 70
St. Francis Brooklyn 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 87
Merrimack at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|16
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Morehead St.
|13
|3
|.813
|16
|7
|.696
|E. Kentucky
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|5
|.773
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|5
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Austin Peay
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|9
|.591
|Murray St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|9
|.571
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|SE Missouri
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|14
|.364
|UT Martin
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Illinois
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|13
|.188
|3
|20
|.130
|Tennessee St.
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|16
|.158
___
Jacksonville St. at Belmont, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
E. Kentucky at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.
