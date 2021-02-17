Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Vermont
|9
|3
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Albany (NY)
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|NJIT
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Stony Brook
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Binghamton at Albany (NY), ppd.
Vermont at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.
New Hampshire at Vermont, ppd.
Vermont at UMBC, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), ppd.
New Hampshire at Vermont, ppd.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|2
|.895
|Wichita St.
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|Tulsa
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|UCF
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Tulane
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|South Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Temple
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|9
|.308
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
UCF 81, South Florida 65
East Carolina at Houston, ppd.
Tulane at SMU, ppd.
Memphis at Wichita St., ppd.
Houston at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, Noon
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
UCF at Tulane, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|4
|.800
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UMass
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|3
|.769
|Saint Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Richmond
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|5
|.688
|Duquesne
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Dayton
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|7
|.611
|Rhode Island
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|12
|.455
|George Mason
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|La Salle
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|13
|.381
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Saint Joseph’s at George Washington, ppd.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.
Duquesne at George Mason, ppd.
VCU 68, Richmond 56
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, ppd.
Southern Virginia at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
Richmond at La Salle, ppd.
George Mason at VCU, 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|4
|.789
|Florida St.
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Clemson
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|5
|.722
|North Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|7
|.650
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|Duke
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Notre Dame
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|10
|.474
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|8
|.529
|NC State
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|9
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|10
|.375
|Miami
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|12
|.368
|Boston College
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Boston College at Georgia Tech, ppd.
NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73
Syracuse at Louisville, ppd.
North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62
Clemson at Notre Dame, ppd.
Duke 84, Wake Forest 60
Virginia Tech at Florida St., ppd.
Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Liberty
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Lipscomb
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|North Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|North Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stetson
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|11
|.421
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|16
|.200
___
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, Noon
Jacksonville at Stetson, 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|West Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas Tech
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|6
|.700
|TCU
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Kansas St.
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|18
|.217
|Iowa St.
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41
Texas at Oklahoma, ppd.
Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.
West Virginia at Baylor, ppd.
Texas at Iowa St., ppd.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ppd.
Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Creighton
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Seton Hall
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|UConn
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|5
|.667
|St. John’s
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|8
|.636
|Xavier
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Providence
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|Marquette
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|12
|.455
|Butler
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|10
|.375
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|10
|.231
___
Marquette 73, Butler 57
Seton Hall 60, DePaul 52
UConn at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|9
|2
|.818
|10
|6
|.625
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Weber St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|5
|.706
|Idaho St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|7
|.632
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|14
|.000
|0
|17
|.000
___
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 2 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 2:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|15
|1
|.938
|18
|1
|.947
|Radford
|12
|5
|.706
|13
|10
|.565
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Campbell
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Hampton
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|11
|.450
|Longwood
|8
|9
|.471
|9
|14
|.391
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|10
|.444
|9
|14
|.391
|High Point
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|Presbyterian
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|SC-Upstate
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|16
|.200
|Charleston Southern
|1
|13
|.071
|2
|16
|.111
___
Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 9 p.m.
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|1
|.933
|Illinois
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|5
|.750
|Ohio St.
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|4
|.810
|Iowa
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|6
|.714
|Wisconsin
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Purdue
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Rutgers
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|7
|.632
|Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Maryland
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|10
|.565
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Michigan St.
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn St.
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|10
|.412
|Northwestern
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|13
|.316
|Nebraska
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|14
|.263
___
Maryland 79, Nebraska 71
Indiana 82, Minnesota 72
Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon
Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|7
|.611
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hawaii
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|7
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Northridge
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|Long Beach St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments