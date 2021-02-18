On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:06 am
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 9 3 .750 13 4 .765
Vermont 9 3 .750 9 3 .750
Hartford 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 9 8 .529
Mass.-Lowell 7 7 .500 8 10 .444
Albany (NY) 5 5 .500 5 7 .417
NJIT 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Stony Brook 6 8 .429 8 12 .400
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 2 10 .167 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Albany (NY), ppd.

Vermont at UMBC, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Vermont at UMBC, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), ppd.

New Hampshire at Vermont, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 11 2 .846 17 2 .895
Wichita St. 8 2 .800 12 4 .750
Memphis 8 3 .727 12 6 .667
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
Tulsa 7 7 .500 10 9 .526
UCF 5 10 .333 7 11 .389
Tulane 4 8 .333 9 8 .529
South Florida 3 6 .333 7 8 .467
Temple 3 9 .250 4 9 .308
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 81, South Florida 65

East Carolina at Houston, ppd.

Tulane at SMU, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Wichita St., ppd.

Houston at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at SMU, Noon

UCF at Tulane, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VCU 9 2 .818 16 4 .800
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UMass 6 2 .750 7 4 .636
St. Bonaventure 8 3 .727 10 3 .769
Saint Louis 4 2 .667 11 3 .786
Richmond 4 3 .571 11 5 .688
Duquesne 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Dayton 7 6 .538 11 7 .611
Rhode Island 7 8 .467 10 12 .455
George Mason 5 6 .455 9 8 .529
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
La Salle 5 9 .357 8 13 .381
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 1 14 .067

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at George Washington, ppd.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.

Duquesne at George Mason, ppd.

VCU 68, Richmond 56

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, ppd.

Southern Virginia at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

Richmond at La Salle, ppd.

George Mason at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 11 2 .846 15 4 .789
Florida St. 8 2 .800 12 3 .800
Virginia Tech 8 3 .727 14 4 .778
Louisville 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
Clemson 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
North Carolina 7 5 .583 13 7 .650
Syracuse 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
Duke 7 6 .538 9 8 .529
Georgia Tech 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Notre Dame 6 7 .462 9 10 .474
Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 9 8 .529
NC State 5 8 .385 9 9 .500
Wake Forest 3 10 .231 6 10 .375
Miami 3 11 .214 7 12 .368
Boston College 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Georgia Tech, ppd.

NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73

Syracuse at Louisville, ppd.

North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62

Clemson at Notre Dame, ppd.

Duke 84, Wake Forest 60

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Florida St., ppd.

Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Liberty 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
Lipscomb 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
North Alabama 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
North Florida 5 5 .500 7 13 .350
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Stetson 5 7 .417 8 11 .421
Jacksonville 4 8 .333 10 12 .455
Kennesaw St. 1 11 .083 4 16 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Liberty, Noon

Jacksonville at Stetson, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Kansas 10 5 .667 16 7 .696
Oklahoma 8 4 .667 13 5 .722
Texas 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
West Virginia 7 4 .636 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 6 5 .545 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 7 6 .538 14 6 .700
TCU 4 6 .400 11 8 .579
Kansas St. 1 13 .071 5 18 .217
Iowa St. 0 12 .000 2 15 .118

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma, ppd.

Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.

West Virginia at Baylor, ppd.

Texas at Iowa St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ppd.

Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 8 2 .800 13 3 .813
Creighton 12 4 .750 16 5 .762
Seton Hall 10 5 .667 13 8 .619
UConn 7 5 .583 10 5 .667
St. John’s 8 7 .533 14 8 .636
Xavier 4 4 .500 11 4 .733
Providence 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Marquette 6 10 .375 10 12 .455
Butler 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Georgetown 4 7 .364 6 10 .375
DePaul 1 10 .091 3 10 .231

___

Wednesday’s Games

Marquette 73, Butler 57

Seton Hall 60, DePaul 52

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 9 2 .818 10 6 .625
S. Utah 6 2 .750 13 3 .813
Weber St. 7 3 .700 12 5 .706
Idaho St. 7 3 .700 12 7 .632
Montana St. 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 7 6 .538
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Montana 5 7 .417 9 10 .474
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Portland St. 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
Idaho 0 14 .000 0 17 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 2:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 15 1 .938 18 1 .947
Radford 12 5 .706 13 10 .565
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Campbell 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Hampton 8 7 .533 9 11 .450
Longwood 8 9 .471 9 14 .391
Gardner-Webb 8 10 .444 9 14 .391
High Point 6 8 .429 8 11 .421
Presbyterian 5 10 .333 7 12 .368
SC-Upstate 4 10 .286 4 16 .200
Charleston Southern 1 13 .071 2 16 .111

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 9 1 .900 14 1 .933
Illinois 11 3 .786 15 5 .750
Ohio St. 11 4 .733 17 4 .810
Iowa 9 5 .643 15 6 .714
Wisconsin 9 6 .600 15 7 .682
Purdue 9 6 .600 14 8 .636
Rutgers 8 7 .533 12 7 .632
Indiana 7 7 .500 12 9 .571
Maryland 7 9 .438 13 10 .565
Minnesota 6 9 .400 13 9 .591
Michigan St. 4 9 .308 10 9 .526
Penn St. 4 9 .308 7 10 .412
Northwestern 3 12 .200 6 13 .316
Nebraska 1 11 .083 5 14 .263

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 79, Nebraska 71

Indiana 82, Minnesota 72

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
UC Irvine 7 3 .700 11 7 .611
CS Bakersfield 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
UC Davis 3 3 .500 6 6 .500
Hawaii 5 7 .417 7 7 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
CS Northridge 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
Long Beach St. 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 3 13 .188
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Friday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

