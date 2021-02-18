All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|3
|.857
|UCLA
|10
|3
|.769
|14
|5
|.737
|Oregon
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|4
|.750
|Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Stanford
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Arizona
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|7
|.667
|Utah
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|8
|.529
|Oregon St.
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Arizona St.
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|10
|.412
|Washington St.
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Washington
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|16
|.200
|California
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|15
|.348
___
Wednesday’s Games
Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 9 p.m.
California at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.
California at Washington, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|9
|1
|.900
|9
|1
|.900
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Army
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|6
|.455
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|10
|.231
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|7
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 69
American U. at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Navy at American U., Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|12
|1
|.923
|17
|5
|.773
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|LSU
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|5
|.750
|Florida
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|8
|.600
|Missouri
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Kentucky
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|13
|.350
|Georgia
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|8
|.619
|Auburn
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|11
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|11
|.500
|South Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|10
|.333
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|11
|.353
___
Wednesday’s Games
Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 78
Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73
Thursday’s Games
Alabama at Texas A&M, ppd.
Mississippi St. at Auburn, ppd.
LSU at Mississippi, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|7
|.682
|Wofford
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Furman
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Chattanooga
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|5
|.783
|ETSU
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|VMI
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|Mercer
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|8
|.619
|The Citadel
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|9
|.550
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|W. Carolina
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|13
|.409
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chattanooga 89, W. Carolina 81, OT
Mercer 71, ETSU 64
Furman 78, Samford 64
VMI 88, UNC-Greensboro 77
Wofford 81, The Citadel 67
Saturday’s Games
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|1
|.909
|16
|6
|.727
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Nicholls
|9
|2
|.818
|12
|6
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|14
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SE Louisiana
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|13
|.316
|Houston Baptist
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|McNeese St.
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|11
|.421
|Lamar
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|9
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Wednesday’s Games
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., ppd.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at McNeese St., ppd.
Abilene Christian at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 6 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas Southern
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|9
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|3
|.667
|Southern U.
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|8
|.385
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama St.
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|17
|.150
|MVSU
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|17
|.056
___
Wednesday’s Games
Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.
Southern U. at MVSU, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|South Dakota
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Oral Roberts
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|North Dakota
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|UMKC
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Denver
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|15
|.118
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Friday’s Games
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|South Alabama
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|8
|.636
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|Arkansas St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|9
|.526
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|10
|.545
|UALR
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|Troy
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|16
|.238
___
Friday’s Games
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 4 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, ppd.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Pepperdine
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Santa Clara
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|San Francisco
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Pacific
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Thursday’s Games
BYU at Pacific, 8 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Pacific at Portland, 4 p.m.
Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|8
|.467
|California Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Dixie St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|10
|.412
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
