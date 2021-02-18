On Air: Ask the CIO
All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 12 2 .857 18 3 .857
UCLA 10 3 .769 14 5 .737
Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750
Colorado 10 5 .667 16 6 .727
Stanford 9 6 .600 13 8 .619
Arizona 8 7 .533 14 7 .667
Utah 6 7 .462 9 8 .529
Oregon St. 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Arizona St. 4 7 .364 7 10 .412
Washington St. 5 10 .333 12 10 .545
Washington 3 12 .200 4 16 .200
California 3 13 .188 8 15 .348

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 9 p.m.

California at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.

California at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 9 1 .900 9 1 .900
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Lafayette 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Army 5 5 .500 9 6 .600
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 5 6 .455 5 6 .455
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 3 10 .231 3 10 .231
Loyola (Md.) 2 7 .222 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 69

American U. at Loyola (Md.), ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at American U., Noon

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 12 1 .923 17 5 .773
Arkansas 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
LSU 8 4 .667 13 6 .684
Tennessee 8 5 .615 15 5 .750
Florida 6 5 .545 10 6 .625
Mississippi 7 6 .538 12 8 .600
Missouri 6 6 .500 13 6 .684
Kentucky 6 7 .462 7 13 .350
Georgia 6 8 .429 13 8 .619
Auburn 5 8 .385 11 11 .500
Mississippi St. 5 8 .385 11 11 .500
South Carolina 3 8 .273 5 10 .333
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 2 9 .182 6 11 .353

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 78

Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73

Thursday’s Games

Alabama at Texas A&M, ppd.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, ppd.

LSU at Mississippi, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 10 4 .714 15 7 .682
Wofford 10 5 .667 13 8 .619
Furman 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
Chattanooga 9 5 .643 18 5 .783
ETSU 8 6 .571 12 10 .545
VMI 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
Mercer 6 7 .462 13 8 .619
The Citadel 4 9 .308 11 9 .550
Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
W. Carolina 2 11 .154 9 13 .409

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga 89, W. Carolina 81, OT

Mercer 71, ETSU 64

Furman 78, Samford 64

VMI 88, UNC-Greensboro 77

Wofford 81, The Citadel 67

Saturday’s Games

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 10 1 .909 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 10 1 .909 16 6 .727
Stephen F. Austin 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Nicholls 9 2 .818 12 6 .667
Northwestern St. 6 4 .600 7 14 .333
Incarnate Word 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
SE Louisiana 4 6 .400 6 13 .316
Houston Baptist 3 6 .333 4 13 .235
New Orleans 3 6 .333 4 13 .235
McNeese St. 2 8 .200 8 11 .421
Lamar 2 8 .200 4 15 .211
Cent. Arkansas 2 8 .200 3 15 .167
Texas A&M-CC 0 9 .000 3 15 .167

___

Wednesday’s Games

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., ppd.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at McNeese St., ppd.

Abilene Christian at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 6 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Texas Southern 4 2 .667 7 7 .500
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 9 9 .500
Alabama A&M 4 3 .571 6 3 .667
Southern U. 5 4 .556 5 8 .385
Alcorn St. 4 4 .500 4 9 .308
Alabama St. 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 9 .182 3 17 .150
MVSU 1 9 .100 1 17 .056

___

Wednesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ppd.

Southern U. at MVSU, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
South Dakota 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
S. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 12 5 .706
Oral Roberts 8 4 .667 11 9 .550
North Dakota 7 7 .500 8 15 .348
UMKC 5 5 .500 9 10 .474
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Denver 1 9 .100 2 15 .118
Nebraska-Omaha 0 10 .000 2 18 .100

___

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 9 3 .750 15 6 .714
South Alabama 8 5 .615 14 8 .636
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
Arkansas St. 7 5 .583 10 9 .526
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 6 .571 14 7 .667
Coastal Carolina 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
Texas-Arlington 7 7 .500 11 11 .500
Georgia Southern 6 7 .462 12 10 .545
UALR 6 8 .429 10 11 .476
Georgia St. 3 4 .429 9 5 .643
Troy 4 8 .333 10 12 .455
Louisiana-Monroe 3 11 .214 5 16 .238

___

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 4 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, ppd.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 11 0 1.000 20 0 1.000
BYU 6 3 .667 15 5 .750
Pepperdine 6 3 .667 10 8 .556
Loyola Marymount 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
Santa Clara 3 3 .500 9 5 .643
San Francisco 4 6 .400 10 10 .500
Pacific 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 4 .333 11 6 .647
San Diego 1 4 .200 2 7 .222
Portland 0 10 .000 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU at Pacific, 8 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Pacific at Portland, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Utah Valley 5 2 .714 7 8 .467
California Baptist 4 4 .500 10 7 .588
Seattle 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
New Mexico St. 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
Dixie St. 3 7 .300 7 10 .412
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

