By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 12 2 .857 18 3 .857
UCLA 11 3 .786 15 5 .750
Oregon 8 3 .727 13 4 .765
Colorado 10 6 .625 16 7 .696
Stanford 10 6 .625 14 8 .636
Arizona 8 8 .500 14 8 .636
Oregon St. 7 8 .467 11 10 .524
Utah 6 8 .429 9 9 .500
Washington St. 6 10 .375 13 10 .565
Arizona St. 4 7 .364 7 10 .412
Washington 3 13 .188 4 17 .190
California 3 14 .176 8 16 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. 74, Utah 56

UCLA 74, Arizona 60

Washington St. 82, California 51

Oregon 60, Colorado 56

Stanford 79, Washington 61

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.

California at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 9 1 .900 9 1 .900
Navy 8 1 .889 11 2 .846
Lafayette 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Army 5 5 .500 9 6 .600
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
American U. 2 2 .500 2 2 .500
Boston U. 5 6 .455 5 6 .455
Lehigh 3 7 .300 3 7 .300
Holy Cross 3 10 .231 3 10 .231
Loyola (Md.) 2 7 .222 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at American U., Noon

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 3 p.m.

Navy at American U., 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 12 1 .923 17 5 .773
Arkansas 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
LSU 8 4 .667 13 6 .684
Tennessee 8 5 .615 15 5 .750
Florida 6 5 .545 10 6 .625
Mississippi 7 6 .538 12 8 .600
Missouri 6 6 .500 13 6 .684
Kentucky 6 7 .462 7 13 .350
Georgia 6 8 .429 13 8 .619
Auburn 5 8 .385 11 11 .500
Mississippi St. 5 8 .385 11 11 .500
South Carolina 3 8 .273 5 10 .333
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 2 9 .182 6 11 .353

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama at Texas A&M, ppd.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, ppd.

LSU at Mississippi, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 10 4 .714 15 7 .682
Wofford 10 5 .667 13 8 .619
Furman 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
Chattanooga 9 5 .643 18 5 .783
ETSU 8 6 .571 12 10 .545
VMI 7 6 .538 12 10 .545
Mercer 6 7 .462 13 8 .619
The Citadel 4 9 .308 11 9 .550
Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
W. Carolina 2 11 .154 9 13 .409

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, ppd.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 10 1 .909 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 10 1 .909 16 6 .727
Stephen F. Austin 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Nicholls 9 2 .818 12 6 .667
Northwestern St. 6 4 .600 7 14 .333
Incarnate Word 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
SE Louisiana 4 6 .400 6 13 .316
Houston Baptist 3 6 .333 4 13 .235
New Orleans 3 6 .333 4 13 .235
McNeese St. 2 8 .200 8 11 .421
Lamar 2 8 .200 4 15 .211
Cent. Arkansas 2 8 .200 3 15 .167
Texas A&M-CC 0 9 .000 3 15 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at McNeese St., ppd.

Abilene Christian at SE Louisiana, ppd.

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 6 0 1.000 7 4 .636
Jackson St. 6 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Texas Southern 4 2 .667 7 7 .500
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 9 9 .500
Alabama A&M 4 3 .571 6 3 .667
Southern U. 5 4 .556 5 8 .385
Alcorn St. 4 4 .500 4 9 .308
Alabama St. 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 9 .182 3 17 .150
MVSU 1 9 .100 1 17 .056

___

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
N. Dakota St. 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
South Dakota 9 3 .750 11 9 .550
S. Dakota St. 6 2 .750 12 5 .706
Oral Roberts 8 4 .667 11 9 .550
North Dakota 7 7 .500 8 15 .348
UMKC 5 5 .500 9 10 .474
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Denver 1 9 .100 2 15 .118
Nebraska-Omaha 0 10 .000 2 18 .100

___

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 9 3 .750 15 6 .714
South Alabama 8 5 .615 14 8 .636
Appalachian St. 6 4 .600 12 7 .632
Arkansas St. 7 5 .583 10 9 .526
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 6 .571 14 7 .667
Coastal Carolina 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
Texas-Arlington 7 7 .500 11 11 .500
Georgia Southern 6 7 .462 12 10 .545
UALR 6 8 .429 10 11 .476
Georgia St. 3 4 .429 9 5 .643
Troy 4 8 .333 10 12 .455
Louisiana-Monroe 3 11 .214 5 16 .238

___

Friday’s Games

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., ppd.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 4 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., ppd.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, TBA

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 12 0 1.000 21 0 1.000
BYU 7 3 .700 16 5 .762
Loyola Marymount 6 3 .667 11 6 .647
Pepperdine 6 3 .667 10 8 .556
Santa Clara 3 4 .429 9 6 .600
San Francisco 4 7 .364 10 11 .476
Pacific 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
San Diego 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Portland 0 10 .000 6 13 .316

___

Thursday’s Games

BYU 80, Pacific 52

Gonzaga 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65

Loyola Marymount 68, San Francisco 63

San Diego 71, Santa Clara 60

Saturday’s Games

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Pacific at Portland, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Grand Canyon 6 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Utah Valley 5 2 .714 7 8 .467
California Baptist 4 4 .500 10 7 .588
Seattle 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
New Mexico St. 2 4 .333 5 5 .500
Dixie St. 3 7 .300 7 10 .412
Tarleton St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas Christian at Rio Grande, 6 p.m.

