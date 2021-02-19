All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|3
|.857
|UCLA
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|5
|.750
|Oregon
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|4
|.765
|Colorado
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|7
|.696
|Stanford
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|8
|.636
|Arizona
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Oregon St.
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|10
|.524
|Utah
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Washington St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|10
|.565
|Arizona St.
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|10
|.412
|Washington
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|17
|.190
|California
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|16
|.333
___
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. 74, Utah 56
UCLA 74, Arizona 60
Washington St. 82, California 51
Oregon 60, Colorado 56
Stanford 79, Washington 61
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.
California at Washington, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|9
|1
|.900
|9
|1
|.900
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Army
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|6
|.455
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|3
|10
|.231
|3
|10
|.231
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|7
|.222
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at American U., Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Army, 3 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston U. at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 3 p.m.
Navy at American U., 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|12
|1
|.923
|17
|5
|.773
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|LSU
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|5
|.750
|Florida
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|8
|.600
|Missouri
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Kentucky
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|13
|.350
|Georgia
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|8
|.619
|Auburn
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|11
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|11
|.500
|South Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|10
|.333
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|11
|.353
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama at Texas A&M, ppd.
Mississippi St. at Auburn, ppd.
LSU at Mississippi, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, ppd.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|7
|.682
|Wofford
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Furman
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|Chattanooga
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|5
|.783
|ETSU
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|VMI
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|Mercer
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|8
|.619
|The Citadel
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|9
|.550
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|W. Carolina
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|13
|.409
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, ppd.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|1
|.909
|16
|6
|.727
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Nicholls
|9
|2
|.818
|12
|6
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|14
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SE Louisiana
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|13
|.316
|Houston Baptist
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|McNeese St.
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|11
|.421
|Lamar
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|15
|.211
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|9
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at McNeese St., ppd.
Abilene Christian at SE Louisiana, ppd.
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Nicholls, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas Southern
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|9
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|3
|.667
|Southern U.
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|8
|.385
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama St.
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|17
|.150
|MVSU
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|17
|.056
___
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|South Dakota
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Oral Roberts
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|9
|.550
|North Dakota
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|UMKC
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Denver
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|15
|.118
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Friday’s Games
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Denver at UMKC, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 3:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|South Alabama
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|8
|.636
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|Arkansas St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|9
|.526
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|10
|.545
|UALR
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|5
|.643
|Troy
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|16
|.238
___
Friday’s Games
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., ppd.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 4 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., ppd.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, TBA
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|5
|.762
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Pepperdine
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Santa Clara
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|6
|.600
|San Francisco
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|11
|.476
|Pacific
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Portland
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
___
Thursday’s Games
BYU 80, Pacific 52
Gonzaga 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65
Loyola Marymount 68, San Francisco 63
San Diego 71, Santa Clara 60
Saturday’s Games
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Pacific at Portland, 4 p.m.
Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Gonzaga, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah Valley
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|8
|.467
|California Baptist
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|5
|.500
|Dixie St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|10
|.412
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
California Baptist at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas Christian at Rio Grande, 6 p.m.
