COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct James Madison 8 1 .889 13 5 .722 Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529 Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 8 9 .471 Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571 Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500 William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462 Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533 Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235 UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467 Elon 1 7 .125 4 8 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

Columbus State at Coll. of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Towson at Drexel, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

Elon at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

Towson at Drexel, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct W. Kentucky 8 2 .800 15 4 .789 North Texas 8 2 .800 12 6 .667 UAB 9 3 .750 16 4 .800 Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 17 6 .739 Old Dominion 7 3 .700 11 5 .688 Marshall 6 4 .600 12 5 .706 UTSA 8 6 .571 12 9 .571 Rice 6 8 .429 12 10 .545 UTEP 6 8 .429 10 10 .500 Charlotte 5 7 .417 9 11 .450 FAU 3 5 .375 8 9 .471 Middle Tennessee 3 9 .250 5 13 .278 Southern Miss. 3 11 .214 7 14 .333 FIU 2 12 .143 9 14 .391

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA at Charlotte, ppd.

Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Miss. at FIU, 2 p.m.

UTSA at Charlotte, ppd.

Old Dominion at UAB, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

W. Kentucky at North Texas, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at North Texas, ppd.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 5 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Wright St. 15 3 .833 17 4 .810 Cleveland St. 15 3 .833 15 6 .714 N. Kentucky 10 6 .625 12 9 .571 Detroit 8 6 .571 9 9 .500 Oakland 9 9 .500 9 16 .360 Youngstown St. 8 10 .444 13 10 .565 IUPUI 6 8 .429 7 8 .467 Milwaukee 6 9 .400 7 10 .412 Green Bay 7 11 .389 7 15 .318 Ill.-Chicago 5 9 .357 8 11 .421 Fort Wayne 5 13 .278 6 13 .316 Robert Morris 3 10 .231 4 12 .250

___

Friday’s Games

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Robert Morris at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 5 p.m.

Green Bay at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800 Monmouth (NJ) 10 4 .714 10 5 .667 Canisius 5 3 .625 5 3 .625 St. Peter’s 7 5 .583 10 7 .588 Iona 4 3 .571 6 5 .545 Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563 Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438 Quinnipiac 4 7 .364 6 9 .400 Manhattan 5 9 .357 6 9 .400 Fairfield 5 9 .357 5 14 .263 Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Iona, ppd.

Canisius at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Iona at Canisius, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 7 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Siena at Niagara, Noon

Niagara at Iona, ppd.

Manhattan at Siena, ppd.

Rider at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Canisius at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Iona at Canisius, ppd.

Monmouth (NJ) at Iona, 7 p.m.

Marist at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Siena at Niagara, Noon

Rider at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Toledo 12 3 .800 17 6 .739 Akron 11 3 .786 13 4 .765 Kent St. 10 4 .714 13 5 .722 Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647 Buffalo 7 4 .636 9 6 .600 Bowling Green 8 7 .533 12 9 .571 Miami (Ohio) 5 7 .417 8 9 .471 Ball St. 5 7 .417 7 10 .412 W. Michigan 3 9 .250 4 13 .235 Cent. Michigan 2 9 .182 6 12 .333 E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333 N. Illinois 1 8 .111 2 12 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471 Norfolk St. 7 4 .636 12 7 .632 Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647 Coppin St. 6 4 .600 7 12 .368 Florida A&M 3 2 .600 4 8 .333 NC Central 2 2 .500 4 5 .444 Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Delaware St. 0 7 .000 1 12 .077 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Loyola of Chicago 14 2 .875 19 4 .826 Drake 12 2 .857 21 2 .913 Missouri St. 11 5 .688 15 5 .750 Indiana St. 10 6 .625 13 8 .619 Evansville 6 8 .429 8 12 .400 Valparaiso 5 9 .357 8 15 .348 Bradley 5 11 .313 11 14 .440 N. Iowa 5 11 .313 7 15 .318 S. Illinois 4 10 .286 10 10 .500 Illinois St. 4 12 .250 7 15 .318

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois St. 88, Bradley 71

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Drake, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Boise St. 13 3 .813 17 4 .810 Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778 Utah St. 11 3 .786 14 6 .700 San Diego St. 10 3 .769 16 4 .800 Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667 Fresno St. 7 8 .467 9 8 .529 UNLV 5 7 .417 8 11 .421 Wyoming 5 8 .385 11 9 .550 San Jose St. 3 11 .214 5 13 .278 Air Force 2 14 .125 4 16 .200 New Mexico 1 12 .077 5 12 .294

___

Thursday’s Games

San Diego St. 67, Fresno St. 53

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 9:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

UNLV at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Merrimack 8 4 .667 8 4 .667 Wagner 8 4 .667 8 5 .615 Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667 Sacred Heart 7 5 .583 7 6 .538 Mount St. Mary’s 7 6 .538 8 9 .471 LIU 7 7 .500 7 7 .500 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 7 .500 7 8 .467 Fairleigh Dickinson 6 8 .429 7 13 .350 St. Francis (Pa.) 5 10 .333 6 13 .316 CCSU 4 10 .286 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

CCSU at LIU, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L Pct W L Pct Belmont 17 0 1.000 23 1 .958 Morehead St. 13 3 .813 16 7 .696 E. Kentucky 12 4 .750 18 5 .783 Jacksonville St. 10 6 .625 14 8 .636 Austin Peay 10 7 .588 14 9 .609 Murray St. 9 8 .529 12 10 .545 SIU-Edwardsville 6 9 .400 8 13 .381 SE Missouri 6 10 .375 8 14 .364 E. Illinois 5 12 .294 8 16 .333 UT Martin 5 12 .294 7 14 .333 Tennessee St. 3 14 .176 4 16 .200 Tennessee Tech 3 14 .176 3 21 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Belmont 63, Jacksonville St. 59

Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 57

E. Illinois 68, Murray St. 59

Tennessee St. 91, Tennessee Tech 86

E. Kentucky 89, UT Martin 72

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 6 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8:30 p.m.

