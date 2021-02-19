Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|10
|3
|.769
|10
|3
|.769
|UMBC
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|5
|.722
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Albany (NY)
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|NJIT
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Stony Brook
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Binghamton at Albany (NY), ppd.
Vermont 80, UMBC 71
New Hampshire at Vermont, ppd.
Vermont at UMBC, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), ppd.
New Hampshire at Vermont, ppd.
New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.
NJIT at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Houston
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|3
|.850
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|Tulsa
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|UCF
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Tulane
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|South Florida
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Temple
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|9
|.308
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Memphis at Wichita St., ppd.
Wichita St. 68, Houston 63
South Florida at SMU, ppd.
UCF at Tulane, Noon
Wichita St. at East Carolina, ppd.
Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.
South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.
Temple at Memphis, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|4
|.800
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|UMass
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|3
|.769
|Saint Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Richmond
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|5
|.688
|Duquesne
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Dayton
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|7
|.611
|Rhode Island
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|12
|.455
|George Mason
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|La Salle
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|13
|.381
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, ppd.
Southern Virginia at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 12:30 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.
Richmond at La Salle, ppd.
George Mason at VCU, 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Richmond, 4:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at George Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|4
|.789
|Florida St.
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|Virginia Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Clemson
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|5
|.722
|North Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|7
|.650
|Syracuse
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|6
|.667
|Duke
|7
|6
|.538
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Notre Dame
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|10
|.474
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|8
|.529
|NC State
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|9
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|10
|.375
|Miami
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|12
|.368
|Boston College
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Virginia Tech at Florida St., ppd.
Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 8 p.m.
Clemson at Pittsburgh, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Liberty
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Lipscomb
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|North Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|North Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stetson
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|11
|.421
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|16
|.200
___
Bellarmine at North Florida, ppd.
Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, Noon
Jacksonville at Stetson, 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, ppd.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, Noon
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Oklahoma
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|West Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas Tech
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|6
|.700
|TCU
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Kansas St.
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|18
|.217
|Iowa St.
|0
|12
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
Texas at Oklahoma, ppd.
Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.
West Virginia at Baylor, ppd.
Texas at Iowa St., ppd.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ppd.
Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Creighton
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Seton Hall
|10
|5
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|UConn
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|5
|.667
|St. John’s
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|8
|.636
|Xavier
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Providence
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|Marquette
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|12
|.455
|Butler
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Georgetown
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|10
|.375
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|10
|.231
___
UConn at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|10
|2
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|S. Utah
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|3
|.824
|Weber St.
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|5
|.722
|Idaho St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|7
|.632
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|7
|.500
|Portland St.
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|9
|.438
|Montana
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|11
|.450
|N. Arizona
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|12
|.294
|Idaho
|0
|15
|.000
|0
|18
|.000
___
S. Utah 88, Sacramento St. 69
Weber St. 92, N. Arizona 59
E. Washington 90, Montana 76
Portland St. 84, Idaho 64
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 2 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 2:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|16
|1
|.941
|19
|1
|.950
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Campbell
|9
|6
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|Longwood
|9
|9
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|Hampton
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|10
|.474
|10
|14
|.417
|High Point
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|12
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Presbyterian
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|13
|.350
|Charleston Southern
|1
|14
|.067
|2
|17
|.105
___
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.
SC-Upstate 65, Presbyterian 51
Campbell 76, Hampton 57
Gardner-Webb 77, Radford 49
Longwood 70, Charleston Southern 62
Winthrop 76, High Point 70
Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|1
|.938
|Illinois
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|5
|.750
|Ohio St.
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|4
|.818
|Iowa
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Purdue
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|Wisconsin
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|8
|.652
|Rutgers
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Indiana
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Maryland
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|10
|.565
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Michigan St.
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn St.
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Northwestern
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|13
|.316
|Nebraska
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|14
|.263
___
Iowa 77, Wisconsin 62
Ohio St. 92, Penn St. 82
Michigan 71, Rutgers 64
Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon
Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 1 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|7
|.611
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|7
|.667
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hawaii
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|7
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Northridge
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|Long Beach St.
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
