On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Vermont 10 3 .769 10 3 .769
UMBC 9 4 .692 13 5 .722
Hartford 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 9 8 .529
Mass.-Lowell 7 7 .500 8 10 .444
Albany (NY) 5 5 .500 5 7 .417
NJIT 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Stony Brook 6 8 .429 8 12 .400
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 2 10 .167 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Albany (NY), ppd.

Vermont 80, UMBC 71

New Hampshire at Vermont, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Vermont at UMBC, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), ppd.

New Hampshire at Vermont, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

        Read more Sports News news.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 2 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Houston 11 3 .786 17 3 .850
Memphis 8 3 .727 12 6 .667
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Cincinnati 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
Tulsa 7 7 .500 10 9 .526
UCF 5 10 .333 7 11 .389
Tulane 4 8 .333 9 8 .529
South Florida 3 6 .333 7 8 .467
Temple 3 9 .250 4 9 .308
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Wichita St., ppd.

Wichita St. 68, Houston 63

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at SMU, ppd.

UCF at Tulane, Noon

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at East Carolina, ppd.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

Temple at Memphis, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VCU 9 2 .818 16 4 .800
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
UMass 6 2 .750 7 4 .636
St. Bonaventure 8 3 .727 10 3 .769
Saint Louis 4 2 .667 11 3 .786
Richmond 4 3 .571 11 5 .688
Duquesne 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Dayton 7 6 .538 11 7 .611
Rhode Island 7 8 .467 10 12 .455
George Mason 5 6 .455 9 8 .529
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
La Salle 5 9 .357 8 13 .381
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 1 14 .067

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Southern Virginia at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s, 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

Richmond at La Salle, ppd.

George Mason at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at George Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 11 2 .846 15 4 .789
Florida St. 8 2 .800 12 3 .800
Virginia Tech 8 3 .727 14 4 .778
Louisville 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
Clemson 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
North Carolina 7 5 .583 13 7 .650
Syracuse 6 5 .545 12 6 .667
Duke 7 6 .538 9 8 .529
Georgia Tech 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Notre Dame 6 7 .462 9 10 .474
Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 9 8 .529
NC State 5 8 .385 9 9 .500
Wake Forest 3 10 .231 6 10 .375
Miami 3 11 .214 7 12 .368
Boston College 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Florida St., ppd.

Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Clemson at Pittsburgh, ppd.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Liberty 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
Lipscomb 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
North Alabama 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
North Florida 5 5 .500 7 13 .350
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Stetson 5 7 .417 8 11 .421
Jacksonville 4 8 .333 10 12 .455
Kennesaw St. 1 11 .083 4 16 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Bellarmine at North Florida, ppd.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Liberty, Noon

Jacksonville at Stetson, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Florida, ppd.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama at Liberty, Noon

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Kansas 10 5 .667 16 7 .696
Oklahoma 8 4 .667 13 5 .722
Texas 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
West Virginia 7 4 .636 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 6 5 .545 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 7 6 .538 14 6 .700
TCU 4 6 .400 11 8 .579
Kansas St. 1 13 .071 5 18 .217
Iowa St. 0 12 .000 2 15 .118

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma, ppd.

Texas Tech at TCU, ppd.

West Virginia at Baylor, ppd.

Texas at Iowa St., ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ppd.

Kansas St. at TCU, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 8 2 .800 13 3 .813
Creighton 12 4 .750 16 5 .762
Seton Hall 10 5 .667 13 8 .619
UConn 7 5 .583 10 5 .667
St. John’s 8 7 .533 14 8 .636
Xavier 4 4 .500 11 4 .733
Providence 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Marquette 6 10 .375 10 12 .455
Butler 6 10 .375 7 12 .368
Georgetown 4 7 .364 6 10 .375
DePaul 1 10 .091 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 10 2 .833 11 6 .647
S. Utah 7 2 .778 14 3 .824
Weber St. 8 3 .727 13 5 .722
Idaho St. 7 3 .700 12 7 .632
Montana St. 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Sacramento St. 4 5 .444 7 7 .500
Portland St. 4 5 .444 7 9 .438
Montana 5 8 .385 9 11 .450
N. Arizona 4 7 .364 5 12 .294
Idaho 0 15 .000 0 18 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

S. Utah 88, Sacramento St. 69

Weber St. 92, N. Arizona 59

E. Washington 90, Montana 76

Portland St. 84, Idaho 64

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 2:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 16 1 .941 19 1 .950
Radford 12 6 .667 13 11 .542
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Campbell 9 6 .600 13 9 .591
Longwood 9 9 .500 10 14 .417
Hampton 8 8 .500 9 12 .429
Gardner-Webb 9 10 .474 10 14 .417
High Point 6 9 .400 8 12 .400
SC-Upstate 5 10 .333 5 16 .238
Presbyterian 5 11 .313 7 13 .350
Charleston Southern 1 14 .067 2 17 .105

___

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.

SC-Upstate 65, Presbyterian 51

Campbell 76, Hampton 57

Gardner-Webb 77, Radford 49

Longwood 70, Charleston Southern 62

Winthrop 76, High Point 70

Friday’s Games

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, ppd.

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 10 1 .909 15 1 .938
Illinois 11 3 .786 15 5 .750
Ohio St. 12 4 .750 18 4 .818
Iowa 10 5 .667 16 6 .727
Purdue 9 6 .600 14 8 .636
Wisconsin 9 7 .563 15 8 .652
Rutgers 8 8 .500 12 8 .600
Indiana 7 7 .500 12 9 .571
Maryland 7 9 .438 13 10 .565
Minnesota 6 9 .400 13 9 .591
Michigan St. 4 9 .308 10 9 .526
Penn St. 4 10 .286 7 11 .389
Northwestern 3 12 .200 6 13 .316
Nebraska 1 11 .083 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 62

Ohio St. 92, Penn St. 82

Michigan 71, Rutgers 64

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Illinois at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Ohio St., 1 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 8 2 .800 14 3 .824
UC Irvine 7 3 .700 11 7 .611
CS Bakersfield 8 4 .667 14 7 .667
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
UC Davis 3 3 .500 6 6 .500
Hawaii 5 7 .417 7 7 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
CS Northridge 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
Long Beach St. 2 4 .333 3 7 .300
Cal Poly 1 9 .100 3 13 .188
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

Friday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Leadership Development for Executive...
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 3 Hour Excel Boot Camp: Pivot Tables,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing