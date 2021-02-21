All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|4
|.818
|UCLA
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Oregon
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|4
|.778
|Colorado
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|7
|.708
|Stanford
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|8
|.652
|Oregon St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|Washington St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|10
|.583
|Utah
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Arizona St.
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Washington
|4
|13
|.235
|5
|17
|.227
|California
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
___
Monday’s Games
Oregon at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|11
|1
|.917
|Navy
|10
|1
|.909
|13
|2
|.867
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Army
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Boston U.
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|8
|.385
|Lehigh
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|American U.
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|8
|.273
|Holy Cross
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|11
|.267
___
Sunday’s Games
Colgate 78, Boston U. 63
Holy Cross 67, Army 51
Navy 69, American U. 60
Lafayette at Bucknell, ppd.
Lehigh 76, Loyola (Md.) 72
Wednesday’s Games
Holy Cross at Boston U., Noon
American U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|13
|1
|.929
|18
|5
|.783
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|LSU
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|6
|.700
|Florida
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|6
|.647
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|6
|.714
|Missouri
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|6
|.700
|Mississippi
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Kentucky
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Mississippi St.
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgia
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Auburn
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|12
|.478
|South Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Auburn, 7 p.m.
LSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky, ppd.
Mississippi at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Alabama at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|11
|4
|.733
|16
|7
|.696
|Furman
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|7
|.682
|Wofford
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|8
|.636
|Chattanooga
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|6
|.750
|ETSU
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|VMI
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Mercer
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|9
|.591
|The Citadel
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|9
|.571
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|W. Carolina
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|14
|.391
___
Monday’s Games
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|1
|.909
|16
|6
|.727
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Nicholls
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Northwestern St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|14
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SE Louisiana
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|13
|.316
|Houston Baptist
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|McNeese St.
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|11
|.421
|Lamar
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|16
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|16
|.158
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|15
|.211
___
Monday’s Games
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|7
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Grambling St.
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|9
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|3
|.667
|Texas Southern
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|8
|.467
|Southern U.
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|8
|.385
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama St.
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|17
|.150
|MVSU
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|17
|.056
___
Sunday’s Games
Prairie View 77, Texas Southern 75
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. at Jackson St., 5:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Southern U., 3:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|10
|3
|.769
|12
|9
|.571
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|6
|.684
|Oral Roberts
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|10
|.524
|UMKC
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|North Dakota
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|19
|.136
|Denver
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|17
|.105
___
Sunday’s Games
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|South Alabama
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Arkansas St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|9
|.526
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|Georgia St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|5
|.688
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Georgia Southern
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|11
|.522
|UALR
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Troy
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|14
|.417
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|16
|.273
___
Sunday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia Southern 55
Louisiana-Monroe 78, UALR 66
Monday’s Games
UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|0
|1.000
|22
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Pepperdine
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Santa Clara
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Pacific
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|11
|.476
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|San Diego
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|8
|.273
|Portland
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Monday’s Games
Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pacific at San Diego, 3 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|4
|.765
|Utah Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|California Baptist
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Dixie St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Tarleton St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Rio Grande 116, Dallas Christian 51
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments