Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 1 .889 13 5 .722
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 5 .444 6 8 .429
Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
Elon 2 7 .222 5 8 .385
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467

___

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

Towson at Drexel, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

Monday’s Games

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 8 2 .800 15 4 .789
North Texas 8 2 .800 12 6 .667
UAB 10 4 .714 17 5 .773
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Old Dominion 8 4 .667 12 6 .667
Marshall 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
UTSA 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Rice 6 8 .429 12 10 .545
UTEP 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Charlotte 5 7 .417 9 11 .450
FAU 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Southern Miss. 4 11 .267 8 14 .364
Middle Tennessee 3 9 .250 5 13 .278
FIU 2 13 .133 9 15 .375

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at North Texas, ppd.

Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Rust College at UAB, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 5 .783
Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 16 7 .696
Detroit 10 6 .625 11 9 .550
N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 13 10 .565
Oakland 10 10 .500 10 17 .370
Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 14 11 .560
IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 9 .471
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 8 11 .421
Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 16 .333
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 12 .429
Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 7 14 .333
Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 14 .222

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 9 3 .750 9 3 .750
Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 10 7 .588
Canisius 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
St. Peter’s 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
Marist 8 8 .500 10 8 .556
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 8 9 .471
Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Fairfield 6 10 .375 6 15 .286
Manhattan 5 9 .357 6 9 .400
Rider 4 10 .286 4 13 .235

___

Sunday’s Games

Siena 68, Niagara 66

Quinnipiac 93, Rider 68

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at Quinnipiac, ppd.

St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Iona at Marist, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 13 3 .813 18 6 .750
Akron 12 3 .800 14 4 .778
Kent St. 11 4 .733 14 5 .737
Ohio 7 4 .636 11 6 .647
Buffalo 7 5 .583 9 7 .563
Bowling Green 8 7 .533 12 9 .571
Miami (Ohio) 6 7 .462 9 9 .500
Ball St. 5 8 .385 7 11 .389
W. Michigan 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
Cent. Michigan 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
E. Michigan 1 8 .111 4 9 .308
N. Illinois 1 9 .100 2 13 .133

___

Sunday’s Games

W. Michigan at Ball St., ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 5 1 .833 9 10 .474
Norfolk St. 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Coppin St. 6 4 .600 7 12 .368
Florida A&M 4 3 .571 5 9 .357
NC Central 2 2 .500 4 5 .444
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 7 .000 2 12 .143
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Delaware St. 75, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 58

Morgan St. at Delaware St., ppd.

NC A&T 70, Florida A&M 63

NC Central at SC State, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

NC A&T at NC Central, 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Loyola of Chicago 14 2 .875 19 4 .826
Drake 13 2 .867 22 2 .917
Missouri St. 11 5 .688 15 5 .750
Indiana St. 10 6 .625 13 8 .619
Evansville 6 9 .400 8 13 .381
Valparaiso 6 9 .400 9 15 .375
Bradley 5 11 .313 11 14 .440
N. Iowa 5 11 .313 7 15 .318
S. Illinois 4 11 .267 10 11 .476
Illinois St. 4 12 .250 7 15 .318

___

Sunday’s Games

Drake 85, Evansville 71

Valparaiso 66, S. Illinois 65

Monday’s Games

Evansville at Drake, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 14 3 .824 18 4 .818
San Diego St. 11 3 .786 17 4 .810
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778
Utah St. 11 4 .733 14 7 .667
Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
UNLV 7 7 .500 10 11 .476
Fresno St. 7 9 .438 9 9 .500
Wyoming 6 8 .429 12 9 .571
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250
Air Force 2 14 .125 4 16 .200
New Mexico 1 13 .071 5 13 .278

___

Sunday’s Games

UNLV 67, San Jose St. 64

Monday’s Games

Colorado St. at Nevada, ppd.

New Mexico at Air Force, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Mexico at Air Force, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
Bryant 8 4 .667 12 5 .706
Merrimack 8 6 .571 8 6 .571
Sacred Heart 8 6 .571 8 7 .533
LIU 9 7 .563 9 7 .563
Mount St. Mary’s 8 7 .533 9 10 .474
St. Francis Brooklyn 8 8 .500 8 9 .471
Fairleigh Dickinson 7 9 .438 8 14 .364
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 12 .294 6 15 .286
CCSU 4 12 .250 4 15 .211

___

Sunday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Sacred Heart 88, St. Francis Brooklyn 82

LIU 81, CCSU 79

Bryant 76, Merrimack 60

Wagner 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 18 0 1.000 24 1 .960
Morehead St. 14 3 .824 17 7 .708
E. Kentucky 12 5 .706 18 6 .750
Jacksonville St. 11 6 .647 15 8 .652
Austin Peay 10 8 .556 14 10 .583
Murray St. 10 8 .556 13 10 .565
SE Missouri 7 10 .412 9 14 .391
SIU-Edwardsville 6 10 .375 8 14 .364
E. Illinois 6 12 .333 9 16 .360
UT Martin 5 13 .278 7 15 .318
Tennessee St. 3 15 .167 4 17 .190
Tennessee Tech 3 15 .167 3 22 .120

___

Monday’s Games

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

