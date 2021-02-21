All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|8
|.429
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Elon
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|8
|.385
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
___
Sunday’s Games
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.
Towson at Drexel, ppd.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.
James Madison at Delaware, ppd.
Monday’s Games
William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Old Dominion
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Marshall
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|UTSA
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|UTEP
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|11
|.450
|FAU
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Southern Miss.
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|14
|.364
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|FIU
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|15
|.375
___
Sunday’s Games
W. Kentucky at North Texas, ppd.
Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Rust College at UAB, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|10
|.565
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|11
|.560
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|11
|.421
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|16
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|9
|3
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Peter’s
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Marist
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|9
|.471
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
___
Sunday’s Games
Siena 68, Niagara 66
Quinnipiac 93, Rider 68
Wednesday’s Games
Iona at Quinnipiac, ppd.
St. Peter’s at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Iona at Marist, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|6
|.750
|Akron
|12
|3
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|5
|.737
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|7
|.563
|Bowling Green
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|9
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|Ball St.
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|11
|.389
|W. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|E. Michigan
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|9
|.308
|N. Illinois
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|13
|.133
___
Sunday’s Games
W. Michigan at Ball St., ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|10
|.474
|Norfolk St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|9
|.357
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Sunday’s Games
Delaware St. 75, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 58
Morgan St. at Delaware St., ppd.
NC A&T 70, Florida A&M 63
NC Central at SC State, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
NC A&T at NC Central, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola of Chicago
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|Drake
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|2
|.917
|Missouri St.
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana St.
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Evansville
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|Valparaiso
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|15
|.375
|Bradley
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Iowa
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|15
|.318
|S. Illinois
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|11
|.476
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
___
Sunday’s Games
Drake 85, Evansville 71
Valparaiso 66, S. Illinois 65
Monday’s Games
Evansville at Drake, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|14
|3
|.824
|18
|4
|.818
|San Diego St.
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|7
|.667
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|UNLV
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Fresno St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|9
|.500
|Wyoming
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|Air Force
|2
|14
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|New Mexico
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|13
|.278
___
Sunday’s Games
UNLV 67, San Jose St. 64
Monday’s Games
Colorado St. at Nevada, ppd.
New Mexico at Air Force, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Bryant
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Merrimack
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|6
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|7
|.533
|LIU
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|7
|.563
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|10
|.474
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|14
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|15
|.286
|CCSU
|4
|12
|.250
|4
|15
|.211
___
Sunday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
Sacred Heart 88, St. Francis Brooklyn 82
LIU 81, CCSU 79
Bryant 76, Merrimack 60
Wagner 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 68
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Morehead St.
|14
|3
|.824
|17
|7
|.708
|E. Kentucky
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|6
|.750
|Jacksonville St.
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|8
|.652
|Austin Peay
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Murray St.
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|10
|.565
|SE Missouri
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|14
|.391
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|14
|.364
|E. Illinois
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|15
|.318
|Tennessee St.
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|22
|.120
___
Monday’s Games
E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Morehead St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
