On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 8 .556
Hartford 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 6 8 .429
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 8 11 .421
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 13 .409
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 11 .389
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 13 .235
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) 67, Stony Brook 59

Binghamton 72, NJIT 58

Wednesday’s Games

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Houston 12 3 .800 18 3 .857
Memphis 8 3 .727 12 6 .667
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Tulsa 7 7 .500 10 9 .526
Cincinnati 5 5 .500 7 8 .467
South Florida 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
UCF 6 10 .375 8 11 .421
Tulane 4 9 .308 9 9 .500
Temple 3 10 .231 4 10 .286
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Wichita St. at East Carolina, ppd.

Houston 90, Cincinnati 52

South Florida 83, Temple 76

Temple at Memphis, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

UCF at SMU, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
VCU 9 3 .750 16 5 .762
UMass 6 2 .750 7 4 .636
Davidson 6 3 .667 11 6 .647
Richmond 5 3 .625 12 5 .706
Dayton 8 6 .571 12 7 .632
Saint Louis 4 3 .571 11 4 .733
George Mason 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Duquesne 6 6 .500 7 7 .500
George Washington 3 3 .500 4 9 .308
Rhode Island 7 9 .438 10 13 .435
La Salle 5 10 .333 8 14 .364
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154
Saint Joseph’s 1 9 .100 2 14 .125

___

Sunday’s Games

George Washington 78, Rhode Island 70

St. Bonaventure 69, Davidson 58

Tuesday’s Games

Fordham at Richmond, ppd.

UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saint Louis at VCU, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 5 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 9 2 .818 13 3 .813
Virginia 11 3 .786 15 5 .750
Virginia Tech 8 3 .727 14 4 .778
North Carolina 8 5 .615 14 7 .667
Louisville 6 4 .600 11 5 .688
Clemson 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
Syracuse 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Duke 8 6 .571 10 8 .556
Georgia Tech 7 6 .538 11 8 .579
NC State 6 8 .429 10 9 .526
Notre Dame 6 8 .429 9 11 .450
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 9 9 .500
Wake Forest 3 11 .214 6 11 .353
Miami 3 12 .200 7 13 .350
Boston College 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Sunday’s Games

Clemson at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Syracuse at Duke, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston College, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Bellarmine 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Liberty 8 2 .800 17 5 .773
Lipscomb 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
North Alabama 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
North Florida 5 5 .500 7 13 .350
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
Stetson 6 8 .429 9 12 .429
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 1 13 .071 4 18 .182

___

Sunday’s Games

North Alabama at Liberty, ppd.

Monday’s Games

North Alabama at Liberty, Noon

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama at Liberty, Noon

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 9 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Oklahoma 9 4 .692 14 5 .737
Kansas 11 5 .688 17 7 .708
West Virginia 8 4 .667 15 6 .714
Texas 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Oklahoma St. 7 6 .538 14 6 .700
Texas Tech 6 6 .500 14 7 .667
TCU 4 7 .364 11 9 .550
Kansas St. 2 13 .133 6 18 .250
Iowa St. 0 13 .000 2 16 .111

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, ppd.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 9 2 .818 14 3 .824
Creighton 12 4 .750 16 5 .762
Seton Hall 10 6 .625 13 9 .591
Xavier 5 4 .556 12 4 .750
UConn 7 6 .538 10 6 .625
St. John’s 8 8 .500 14 9 .609
Providence 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Georgetown 5 7 .417 7 10 .412
Marquette 6 10 .375 10 12 .455
Butler 6 11 .353 7 13 .350
DePaul 2 10 .167 4 10 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Xavier 63, Butler 51

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s at Villanova, 8 p.m.

UConn at Georgetown, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m.

Marquette at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Xavier at Providence, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 11 2 .846 12 6 .667
S. Utah 8 2 .800 15 3 .833
Weber St. 9 3 .750 14 5 .737
Idaho St. 7 3 .700 12 7 .632
Montana St. 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
Portland St. 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
Sacramento St. 4 6 .400 7 8 .467
Montana 5 9 .357 9 12 .429
N. Arizona 4 8 .333 5 13 .278
Idaho 0 16 .000 0 19 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 20 1 .952
Radford 12 6 .667 13 11 .542
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Campbell 10 6 .625 14 9 .609
Longwood 10 9 .526 11 14 .440
Gardner-Webb 9 10 .474 10 14 .417
Hampton 8 9 .471 9 13 .409
High Point 6 10 .375 8 13 .381
SC-Upstate 5 10 .333 5 16 .238
Presbyterian 5 11 .313 7 13 .350
Charleston Southern 1 15 .063 2 18 .100

___

Sunday’s Games

Hampton at Longwood, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.

High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 11 1 .917 16 1 .941
Illinois 12 3 .800 16 5 .762
Ohio St. 12 5 .706 18 5 .783
Iowa 11 5 .688 17 6 .739
Purdue 10 6 .625 15 8 .652
Wisconsin 10 7 .588 16 8 .667
Maryland 8 9 .471 14 10 .583
Rutgers 8 9 .471 12 9 .571
Indiana 7 8 .467 12 10 .545
Minnesota 6 10 .375 13 10 .565
Michigan St. 5 9 .357 11 9 .550
Penn St. 4 11 .267 7 12 .368
Northwestern 3 13 .188 6 14 .300
Nebraska 1 12 .077 5 15 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 92, Ohio St. 87

Maryland 68, Rutgers 59

Iowa 74, Penn St. 68

Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51

Tuesday’s Games

Illinois at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 10 2 .833 16 3 .842
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 12 8 .600
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
CS Bakersfield 8 6 .571 14 9 .609
Long Beach St. 4 4 .500 5 7 .417
UC Davis 3 3 .500 6 6 .500
Hawaii 6 8 .429 8 8 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
CS Northridge 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
Cal Poly 1 11 .083 3 15 .167
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service unveils look at next generation of delivery vehicles