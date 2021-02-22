On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 12 3 .800 18 4 .818
UCLA 12 3 .800 16 5 .762
Oregon 9 3 .750 14 4 .778
Colorado 11 6 .647 17 7 .708
Stanford 10 7 .588 14 9 .609
Arizona 9 8 .529 15 8 .652
Oregon St. 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Washington St. 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Utah 6 9 .400 9 10 .474
Arizona St. 4 8 .333 7 11 .389
Washington 4 13 .235 5 17 .227
California 3 15 .167 8 17 .320

___

Monday’s Games

Oregon at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 1 .917 11 1 .917
Navy 10 1 .909 13 2 .867
Lafayette 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Army 6 6 .500 10 7 .588
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
Boston U. 5 8 .385 5 8 .385
Lehigh 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
American U. 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Loyola (Md.) 3 8 .273 3 8 .273
Holy Cross 4 11 .267 4 11 .267

___

Sunday’s Games

Colgate 78, Boston U. 63

Holy Cross 67, Army 51

Navy 69, American U. 60

Lafayette at Bucknell, ppd.

Lehigh 76, Loyola (Md.) 72

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston U., Noon

American U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 13 1 .929 18 5 .783
Arkansas 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
LSU 9 4 .692 14 6 .700
Florida 7 5 .583 11 6 .647
Tennessee 8 6 .571 15 6 .714
Missouri 7 6 .538 14 6 .700
Mississippi 7 7 .500 12 9 .571
Kentucky 7 7 .500 8 13 .381
Mississippi St. 6 8 .429 12 11 .522
Georgia 6 9 .400 13 9 .591
Auburn 5 9 .357 11 12 .478
South Carolina 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 2 10 .167 6 12 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Auburn, 7 p.m.

LSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky, ppd.

Mississippi at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 11 4 .733 16 7 .696
Furman 9 4 .692 15 7 .682
Wofford 11 5 .688 14 8 .636
Chattanooga 9 6 .600 18 6 .750
ETSU 8 6 .571 12 10 .545
VMI 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
Mercer 6 8 .429 13 9 .591
The Citadel 5 9 .357 12 9 .571
Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
W. Carolina 2 12 .143 9 14 .391

___

Monday’s Games

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 10 1 .909 18 3 .857
Sam Houston St. 10 1 .909 16 6 .727
Stephen F. Austin 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Nicholls 10 2 .833 13 6 .684
Northwestern St. 6 4 .600 7 14 .333
Incarnate Word 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
SE Louisiana 4 6 .400 6 13 .316
Houston Baptist 3 6 .333 4 13 .235
New Orleans 3 6 .333 4 13 .235
McNeese St. 2 8 .200 8 11 .421
Lamar 2 9 .182 4 16 .200
Cent. Arkansas 2 9 .182 3 16 .158
Texas A&M-CC 1 9 .100 4 15 .211

___

Monday’s Games

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 7 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Jackson St. 6 0 1.000 6 5 .545
Grambling St. 7 4 .636 9 9 .500
Alabama A&M 4 3 .571 6 3 .667
Texas Southern 4 3 .571 7 8 .467
Southern U. 5 4 .556 5 8 .385
Alcorn St. 4 4 .500 4 9 .308
Alabama St. 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 9 .182 3 17 .150
MVSU 1 9 .100 1 17 .056

___

Sunday’s Games

Prairie View 77, Texas Southern 75

Monday’s Games

Grambling St. at Jackson St., 5:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 10 3 .769 12 9 .571
N. Dakota St. 10 4 .714 12 10 .545
S. Dakota St. 7 3 .700 13 6 .684
Oral Roberts 8 5 .615 11 10 .524
UMKC 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 16 .360
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Nebraska-Omaha 1 11 .083 3 19 .136
Denver 1 11 .083 2 17 .105

___

Sunday’s Games

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 9 3 .750 15 6 .714
South Alabama 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Coastal Carolina 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Arkansas St. 7 5 .583 10 9 .526
Louisiana-Lafayette 8 6 .571 14 7 .667
Georgia St. 5 4 .556 11 5 .688
Texas-Arlington 7 7 .500 11 11 .500
Appalachian St. 6 6 .500 12 9 .571
Georgia Southern 6 8 .429 12 11 .522
UALR 6 9 .400 10 12 .455
Troy 4 10 .286 10 14 .417
Louisiana-Monroe 4 11 .267 6 16 .273

___

Sunday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia Southern 55

Louisiana-Monroe 78, UALR 66

Monday’s Games

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 0 1.000 22 0 1.000
BYU 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Loyola Marymount 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
Pepperdine 6 4 .600 10 9 .526
Santa Clara 4 4 .500 10 6 .625
Pacific 4 6 .400 7 7 .500
San Francisco 4 7 .364 10 11 .476
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
San Diego 2 5 .286 3 8 .273
Portland 0 11 .000 6 14 .300

___

Monday’s Games

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific at San Diego, 3 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Grand Canyon 7 1 .875 13 4 .765
Utah Valley 6 3 .667 8 9 .471
California Baptist 5 5 .500 11 8 .579
Seattle 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
New Mexico St. 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Dixie St. 4 8 .333 8 11 .421
Tarleton St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Rio Grande 116, Dallas Christian 51

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service unveils look at next generation of delivery vehicles