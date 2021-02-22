All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Elon
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
___
Monday’s Games
Elon 73, William & Mary 54
Thursday’s Games
Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Old Dominion
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Marshall
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|UTSA
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|UTEP
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|11
|.450
|FAU
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Southern Miss.
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|14
|.364
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|FIU
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|15
|.375
___
Monday’s Games
UAB 117, Rust College 45
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Houston, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|10
|.565
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|11
|.560
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|11
|.421
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|16
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
___
Thursday’s Games
Robert Morris at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|9
|3
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Peter’s
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Marist
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|9
|.471
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wednesday’s Games
Iona at Quinnipiac, ppd.
Quinnipiac at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|6
|.750
|Akron
|12
|3
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|5
|.737
|Ohio
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|6
|.647
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|7
|.563
|Bowling Green
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|9
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|9
|.500
|Ball St.
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|11
|.389
|W. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|E. Michigan
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|9
|.308
|N. Illinois
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|13
|.133
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, Noon
E. Michigan at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|10
|.474
|Norfolk St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|9
|.357
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
NC A&T at NC Central, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida A&M at SC State, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|2
|.920
|Loyola of Chicago
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|Missouri St.
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana St.
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Evansville
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|14
|.364
|Valparaiso
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|16
|.360
|S. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|11
|.500
|Bradley
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Iowa
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|15
|.318
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
___
Monday’s Games
Drake 74, Evansville 63
S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 64
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|14
|3
|.824
|18
|4
|.818
|San Diego St.
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|7
|.667
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|UNLV
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Fresno St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|9
|.500
|Wyoming
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|New Mexico
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|13
|.316
|Air Force
|2
|15
|.118
|4
|17
|.190
___
Monday’s Games
Colorado St. at Nevada, ppd.
New Mexico 73, Air Force 65
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Bryant
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Merrimack
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|6
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|7
|.533
|LIU
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|7
|.563
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|10
|.474
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|14
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|15
|.286
|CCSU
|4
|12
|.250
|4
|15
|.211
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
LIU at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Morehead St.
|15
|3
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|6
|.760
|Jacksonville St.
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|8
|.652
|Austin Peay
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Murray St.
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|10
|.565
|SE Missouri
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|15
|.348
|E. Illinois
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|15
|.318
|Tennessee St.
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|22
|.120
___
Monday’s Games
E. Kentucky 87, SE Missouri 65
Morehead St. 56, SIU-Edwardsville 48
Tuesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Belmont at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
