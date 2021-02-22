All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|11
|.421
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|13
|.409
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|11
|.389
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Sunday’s Games
Albany (NY) 67, Stony Brook 59
Binghamton 72, NJIT 58
Wednesday’s Games
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Houston
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Tulsa
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Cincinnati
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|South Florida
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UCF
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Tulane
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|9
|.500
|Temple
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|10
|.286
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Sunday’s Games
Wichita St. at East Carolina, ppd.
Houston 90, Cincinnati 52
South Florida 83, Temple 76
Temple at Memphis, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
UCF at SMU, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|VCU
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|UMass
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|4
|.636
|Davidson
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Richmond
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|5
|.706
|Dayton
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|Saint Louis
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|4
|.733
|George Mason
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Duquesne
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|George Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Rhode Island
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|13
|.435
|La Salle
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|14
|.125
___
Sunday’s Games
George Washington 78, Rhode Island 70
St. Bonaventure 69, Davidson 58
Tuesday’s Games
Fordham at Richmond, ppd.
UMass at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at VCU, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 5 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|3
|.813
|Virginia
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|5
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|4
|.778
|North Carolina
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|7
|.667
|Louisville
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Clemson
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|5
|.722
|Syracuse
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Duke
|8
|6
|.571
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia Tech
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|8
|.579
|NC State
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Notre Dame
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|9
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|11
|.353
|Miami
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston College
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Sunday’s Games
Clemson at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Syracuse at Duke, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Boston College, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Clemson at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.
NC State at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Liberty
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Lipscomb
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|North Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|North Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Stetson
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|18
|.182
___
Sunday’s Games
North Alabama at Liberty, ppd.
Monday’s Games
North Alabama at Liberty, Noon
Tuesday’s Games
North Alabama at Liberty, Noon
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|5
|.737
|Kansas
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|7
|.708
|West Virginia
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|TCU
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|9
|.550
|Kansas St.
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|18
|.250
|Iowa St.
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Monday’s Games
West Virginia at TCU, ppd.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia at TCU, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|3
|.824
|Creighton
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Seton Hall
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|9
|.591
|Xavier
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|4
|.750
|UConn
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|6
|.625
|St. John’s
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Providence
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|Georgetown
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|10
|.412
|Marquette
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|12
|.455
|Butler
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|13
|.350
|DePaul
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|10
|.286
___
Sunday’s Games
Xavier 63, Butler 51
Tuesday’s Games
St. John’s at Villanova, 8 p.m.
UConn at Georgetown, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m.
Marquette at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|11
|2
|.846
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Utah
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Weber St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Idaho St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|7
|.632
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Portland St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Montana
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|12
|.429
|N. Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|Idaho
|0
|16
|.000
|0
|19
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|20
|1
|.952
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Campbell
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|9
|.609
|Longwood
|10
|9
|.526
|11
|14
|.440
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|10
|.474
|10
|14
|.417
|Hampton
|8
|9
|.471
|9
|13
|.409
|High Point
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|SC-Upstate
|5
|10
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Presbyterian
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|13
|.350
|Charleston Southern
|1
|15
|.063
|2
|18
|.100
___
Sunday’s Games
Hampton at Longwood, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.
High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|11
|1
|.917
|16
|1
|.941
|Illinois
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Ohio St.
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|5
|.783
|Iowa
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|6
|.739
|Purdue
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|8
|.652
|Wisconsin
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|8
|.667
|Maryland
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Rutgers
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|9
|.571
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|10
|.545
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan St.
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|9
|.550
|Penn St.
|4
|11
|.267
|7
|12
|.368
|Northwestern
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|14
|.300
|Nebraska
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|15
|.250
___
Sunday’s Games
Michigan 92, Ohio St. 87
Maryland 68, Rutgers 59
Iowa 74, Penn St. 68
Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51
Tuesday’s Games
Illinois at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|9
|.609
|Long Beach St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hawaii
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Northridge
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|15
|.167
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
