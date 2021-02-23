Trending:
Listen Live
By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 10:07 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 13 3 .813 19 4 .826
UCLA 12 3 .800 16 5 .762
Oregon 9 4 .692 14 5 .737
Colorado 11 6 .647 17 7 .708
Stanford 10 7 .588 14 9 .609
Arizona 9 8 .529 15 8 .652
Oregon St. 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Washington St. 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Utah 6 9 .400 9 10 .474
Arizona St. 5 8 .385 8 11 .421
Washington 4 14 .222 5 18 .217
California 3 15 .167 8 17 .320

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. 97, Washington 64

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 1 .917 11 1 .917
Navy 10 1 .909 13 2 .867
Lafayette 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Army 6 6 .500 10 7 .588
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
Boston U. 5 8 .385 5 8 .385
Lehigh 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
American U. 2 4 .333 2 4 .333
Loyola (Md.) 3 8 .273 3 8 .273
Holy Cross 4 11 .267 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.

American U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 13 1 .929 18 5 .783
Arkansas 9 4 .692 17 5 .773
LSU 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
Florida 8 5 .615 12 6 .667
Tennessee 8 6 .571 15 6 .714
Mississippi 8 7 .533 13 9 .591
Missouri 7 7 .500 14 7 .667
Kentucky 7 7 .500 8 13 .381
Georgia 7 9 .438 14 9 .609
Mississippi St. 6 8 .429 12 11 .522
Auburn 5 10 .333 11 13 .458
South Carolina 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
Vanderbilt 2 10 .167 6 12 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 74, Auburn 57

Georgia 91, LSU 78

Texas A&M at Kentucky, ppd.

Mississippi 60, Missouri 53

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UNC-Greensboro 12 4 .750 17 7 .708
Furman 9 4 .692 15 7 .682
Wofford 11 5 .688 14 8 .636
Chattanooga 9 6 .600 18 6 .750
ETSU 8 6 .571 12 10 .545
VMI 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
Mercer 7 8 .467 14 9 .609
The Citadel 5 10 .333 12 10 .545
Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333
W. Carolina 2 13 .133 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Sam Houston St. 11 1 .917 17 6 .739
Abilene Christian 10 1 .909 18 3 .857
Stephen F. Austin 9 1 .900 13 3 .813
Nicholls 10 2 .833 13 6 .684
Northwestern St. 7 4 .636 8 14 .364
Incarnate Word 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
SE Louisiana 5 6 .455 7 13 .350
New Orleans 4 6 .400 5 13 .278
Houston Baptist 3 7 .300 4 14 .222
McNeese St. 2 8 .200 8 11 .421
Lamar 2 10 .167 4 17 .190
Cent. Arkansas 2 10 .167 3 17 .150
Texas A&M-CC 1 10 .091 4 16 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 8 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Jackson St. 7 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Texas Southern 5 3 .625 8 8 .500
Southern U. 6 4 .600 6 8 .429
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 9 10 .474
Alcorn St. 5 4 .556 5 9 .357
Alabama A&M 4 4 .500 6 4 .600
Alabama St. 4 9 .308 4 9 .308
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 10 .167 3 18 .143
MVSU 1 10 .091 1 18 .053

___

Tuesday’s Games

Prairie View 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Texas Southern 82, MVSU 45

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Southern U., 3:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 10 3 .769 12 9 .571
N. Dakota St. 10 4 .714 12 10 .545
S. Dakota St. 7 3 .700 13 6 .684
Oral Roberts 8 5 .615 11 10 .524
UMKC 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 16 .360
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Nebraska-Omaha 1 11 .083 3 19 .136
Denver 1 11 .083 2 17 .105

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 10 3 .769 16 6 .727
South Alabama 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Louisiana-Lafayette 9 6 .600 15 7 .682
Georgia St. 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
Coastal Carolina 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 10 10 .500
Texas-Arlington 7 8 .467 11 12 .478
Appalachian St. 6 7 .462 12 10 .545
Georgia Southern 6 8 .429 12 11 .522
UALR 6 10 .375 10 13 .435
Louisiana-Monroe 5 11 .313 7 16 .304
Troy 4 10 .286 10 14 .417

___

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 71

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 0 1.000 22 0 1.000
BYU 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Loyola Marymount 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
Pepperdine 6 5 .545 10 10 .500
Santa Clara 4 4 .500 10 6 .625
Pacific 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
San Francisco 4 7 .364 10 11 .476
San Diego 2 6 .250 3 9 .250
Portland 0 11 .000 6 14 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific 77, San Diego 67

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Grand Canyon 7 1 .875 13 4 .765
Utah Valley 6 3 .667 8 9 .471
California Baptist 5 5 .500 11 8 .579
Seattle 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
New Mexico St. 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Dixie St. 4 8 .333 8 11 .421
Tarleton St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.

