All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Elon
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
Thursday’s Games
Friday’s Games
Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Old Dominion
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Marshall
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|UTSA
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|UTEP
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|11
|.450
|FAU
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Southern Miss.
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|14
|.364
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|FIU
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|15
|.375
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Houston, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|10
|.565
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|11
|.560
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|11
|.421
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|16
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
Thursday’s Games
Robert Morris at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|9
|3
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Peter’s
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Marist
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|9
|.471
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
Wednesday’s Games
Iona at Quinnipiac, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Canisius at Niagara, TBA
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Siena, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.
Rider at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|6
|.750
|Akron
|12
|4
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Kent St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|5
|.737
|Ohio
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Buffalo
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|7
|.588
|Bowling Green
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|9
|.591
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|11
|.389
|W. Michigan
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
|E. Michigan
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|10
|.286
|N. Illinois
|1
|10
|.091
|2
|14
|.125
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio 90, Akron 73
Miami (Ohio) 96, Cent. Michigan 54
Buffalo 102, N. Illinois 74
Bowling Green 82, E. Michigan 69
Wednesday’s Games
Kent St. at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan, Noon
E. Michigan at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|10
|.474
|Norfolk St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|9
|.357
|NC Central
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
Wednesday’s Games
NC A&T at NC Central, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida A&M at SC State, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|2
|.920
|Loyola of Chicago
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|Missouri St.
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana St.
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Evansville
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|14
|.364
|Valparaiso
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|16
|.360
|S. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|11
|.500
|Bradley
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Iowa
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|15
|.318
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
Friday’s Games
Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|14
|3
|.824
|18
|4
|.818
|San Diego St.
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|7
|.667
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|UNLV
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Fresno St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|9
|.500
|Wyoming
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|New Mexico
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|13
|.316
|Air Force
|2
|15
|.118
|4
|17
|.190
Wednesday’s Games
New Mexico at Air Force, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Bryant
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Merrimack
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|6
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|7
|.533
|LIU
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|7
|.563
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|10
|.474
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|14
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|15
|.286
|CCSU
|4
|12
|.250
|4
|15
|.211
Thursday’s Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
LIU at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
LIU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Wagner at CCSU, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Morehead St.
|15
|3
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|6
|.760
|Jacksonville St.
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|8
|.652
|Austin Peay
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Murray St.
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|10
|.565
|SE Missouri
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|15
|.348
|E. Illinois
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|15
|.318
|Tennessee St.
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|22
|.120
Tuesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Belmont at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
