Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 10 4 .714 14 5 .737
Vermont 10 4 .714 10 4 .714
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 10 8 .556
Hartford 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
Albany (NY) 6 6 .500 6 8 .429
Mass.-Lowell 7 8 .467 8 11 .421
Stony Brook 7 9 .438 9 13 .409
NJIT 6 10 .375 7 11 .389
Binghamton 4 10 .286 4 13 .235
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wichita St. 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Houston 12 3 .800 18 3 .857
Memphis 8 3 .727 12 6 .667
SMU 7 4 .636 11 4 .733
Tulsa 7 7 .500 10 9 .526
Cincinnati 5 5 .500 7 8 .467
South Florida 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
UCF 6 10 .375 8 11 .421
Tulane 4 9 .308 9 9 .500
Temple 3 10 .231 4 10 .286
East Carolina 2 8 .200 8 8 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

UCF at SMU, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Houston, 7 p.m.

SMU at Wichita St., ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tulane at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
VCU 10 3 .769 17 5 .773
St. Bonaventure 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Richmond 6 3 .667 13 5 .722
Davidson 6 3 .667 11 6 .647
UMass 6 3 .667 7 5 .583
Dayton 8 6 .571 12 7 .632
George Mason 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Duquesne 6 6 .500 7 7 .500
Saint Louis 4 4 .500 11 5 .688
George Washington 3 3 .500 4 9 .308
Rhode Island 7 9 .438 10 13 .435
La Salle 5 10 .333 8 14 .364
Fordham 2 11 .154 2 11 .154
Saint Joseph’s 1 9 .100 2 14 .125

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fordham at Richmond, ppd.

Richmond 79, UMass 65

VCU 67, Saint Louis 65

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 5 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Florida St. 9 2 .818 13 3 .813
Virginia 11 3 .786 15 5 .750
Virginia Tech 8 4 .667 14 5 .737
Louisville 7 4 .636 12 5 .706
North Carolina 8 5 .615 14 7 .667
Duke 9 6 .600 11 8 .579
Clemson 7 5 .583 13 5 .722
Georgia Tech 8 6 .571 12 8 .600
Syracuse 7 6 .538 13 7 .650
NC State 6 8 .429 10 9 .526
Notre Dame 6 9 .400 9 12 .429
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 9 9 .500
Wake Forest 3 11 .214 6 11 .353
Miami 3 12 .200 7 13 .350
Boston College 1 9 .100 3 13 .188

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57

Georgia Tech 69, Virginia Tech 53

North Carolina at Boston College, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Clemson at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.

NC State at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 10 2 .833 19 5 .792
Bellarmine 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Lipscomb 9 5 .643 15 10 .600
North Florida 5 5 .500 7 13 .350
Florida Gulf Coast 4 4 .500 9 6 .600
North Alabama 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Stetson 6 8 .429 9 12 .429
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 11 13 .458
Kennesaw St. 1 13 .071 4 18 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 74, North Alabama 54

Friday’s Games

North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 10 0 1.000 18 0 1.000
West Virginia 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Kansas 11 6 .647 17 8 .680
Oklahoma 9 5 .643 14 6 .700
Texas 8 5 .615 14 6 .700
Oklahoma St. 8 6 .571 15 6 .714
Texas Tech 6 7 .462 14 8 .636
TCU 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Kansas St. 3 13 .188 7 18 .280
Iowa St. 0 14 .000 2 17 .105

___

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia 74, TCU 66

Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72

Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma 57

Texas 75, Kansas 72, OT

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 10 2 .833 15 3 .833
Creighton 12 4 .750 16 5 .762
Seton Hall 10 6 .625 13 9 .591
UConn 8 6 .571 11 6 .647
Xavier 5 4 .556 12 4 .750
St. John’s 8 9 .471 14 10 .583
Providence 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Georgetown 5 8 .385 7 11 .389
Marquette 6 10 .375 10 12 .455
Butler 6 11 .353 7 13 .350
DePaul 2 10 .167 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 81, St. John’s 58

UConn 70, Georgetown 57

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m.

Marquette at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Xavier at Providence, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
E. Washington 11 2 .846 12 6 .667
S. Utah 8 2 .800 15 3 .833
Weber St. 9 3 .750 14 5 .737
Idaho St. 7 3 .700 12 7 .632
Montana St. 6 4 .600 9 7 .563
Portland St. 5 5 .500 8 9 .471
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 9 8 .529
Sacramento St. 4 6 .400 7 8 .467
Montana 5 9 .357 9 12 .429
N. Arizona 4 8 .333 5 13 .278
Idaho 0 16 .000 0 19 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Montana St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 17 1 .944 20 1 .952
Radford 12 6 .667 13 11 .542
Campbell 11 6 .647 15 9 .625
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Longwood 10 9 .526 11 14 .440
Gardner-Webb 10 10 .500 11 14 .440
Hampton 8 9 .471 9 13 .409
High Point 6 11 .353 8 14 .364
SC-Upstate 5 11 .313 5 17 .227
Presbyterian 5 12 .294 7 14 .333
Charleston Southern 2 15 .118 3 18 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Campbell 68, High Point 48

Wednesday’s Games

Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at Radford, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 11 1 .917 16 1 .941
Illinois 12 4 .750 16 6 .727
Ohio St. 12 5 .706 18 5 .783
Iowa 11 5 .688 17 6 .739
Purdue 10 6 .625 15 8 .652
Wisconsin 10 7 .588 16 8 .667
Maryland 8 9 .471 14 10 .583
Rutgers 8 9 .471 12 9 .571
Indiana 7 8 .467 12 10 .545
Michigan St. 6 9 .400 12 9 .571
Minnesota 6 10 .375 13 10 .565
Penn St. 5 11 .313 8 12 .400
Northwestern 3 13 .188 6 14 .300
Nebraska 1 13 .071 5 16 .238

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 81, Illinois 72

Penn St. 86, Nebraska 83

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Santa Barbara 10 2 .833 16 3 .842
UC Irvine 8 4 .667 12 8 .600
UC Riverside 5 3 .625 10 6 .625
CS Bakersfield 8 6 .571 14 9 .609
Long Beach St. 4 4 .500 5 7 .417
UC Davis 3 3 .500 6 6 .500
Hawaii 6 8 .429 8 8 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 7 .417 6 7 .462
CS Northridge 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
Cal Poly 1 11 .083 3 15 .167
UC San Diego 0 0 .000 5 8 .385

___

Friday’s Games

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

