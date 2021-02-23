All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|11
|.421
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|13
|.409
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|11
|.389
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Wednesday’s Games
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Houston
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Memphis
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Tulsa
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Cincinnati
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|South Florida
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UCF
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Tulane
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|9
|.500
|Temple
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|10
|.286
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Tuesday’s Games
UCF at SMU, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Houston, 7 p.m.
SMU at Wichita St., ppd.
Friday’s Games
Tulane at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|5
|.773
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|3
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Richmond
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Davidson
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|UMass
|6
|3
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|Dayton
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|George Mason
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Duquesne
|6
|6
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Saint Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|George Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Rhode Island
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|13
|.435
|La Salle
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|14
|.125
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fordham at Richmond, ppd.
Richmond 79, UMass 65
VCU 67, Saint Louis 65
Wednesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 5 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|3
|.813
|Virginia
|11
|3
|.786
|15
|5
|.750
|Virginia Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Louisville
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|5
|.706
|North Carolina
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|7
|.667
|Duke
|9
|6
|.600
|11
|8
|.579
|Clemson
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|5
|.722
|Georgia Tech
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|7
|.650
|NC State
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Notre Dame
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|9
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|11
|.353
|Miami
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston College
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Tuesday’s Games
Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57
Georgia Tech 69, Virginia Tech 53
North Carolina at Boston College, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Clemson at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.
NC State at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|5
|.792
|Bellarmine
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Lipscomb
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|North Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Stetson
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|18
|.182
___
Tuesday’s Games
Liberty 74, North Alabama 54
Friday’s Games
North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Kansas
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|8
|.636
|TCU
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Kansas St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|18
|.280
|Iowa St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia 74, TCU 66
Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72
Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma 57
Texas 75, Kansas 72, OT
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Creighton
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Seton Hall
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|9
|.591
|UConn
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|6
|.647
|Xavier
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|4
|.750
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Providence
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|11
|.389
|Marquette
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|12
|.455
|Butler
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|13
|.350
|DePaul
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|10
|.286
___
Tuesday’s Games
Villanova 81, St. John’s 58
UConn 70, Georgetown 57
Wednesday’s Games
Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m.
Marquette at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Xavier at Providence, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|11
|2
|.846
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Utah
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Weber St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Idaho St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|7
|.632
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Portland St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|8
|.529
|Sacramento St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Montana
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|12
|.429
|N. Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|Idaho
|0
|16
|.000
|0
|19
|.000
___
Wednesday’s Games
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Montana St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|20
|1
|.952
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|9
|.625
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Longwood
|10
|9
|.526
|11
|14
|.440
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Hampton
|8
|9
|.471
|9
|13
|.409
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|14
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|17
|.227
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|14
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Tuesday’s Games
Campbell 68, High Point 48
Wednesday’s Games
Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Radford, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|11
|1
|.917
|16
|1
|.941
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Ohio St.
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|5
|.783
|Iowa
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|6
|.739
|Purdue
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|8
|.652
|Wisconsin
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|8
|.667
|Maryland
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Rutgers
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|9
|.571
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|10
|.545
|Michigan St.
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn St.
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|12
|.400
|Northwestern
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|14
|.300
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|16
|.238
___
Tuesday’s Games
Michigan St. 81, Illinois 72
Penn St. 86, Nebraska 83
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|9
|.609
|Long Beach St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hawaii
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Northridge
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|15
|.167
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
Friday’s Games
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
