All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|4
|.826
|UCLA
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Oregon
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|5
|.737
|Colorado
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|7
|.708
|Stanford
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|8
|.652
|Oregon St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|Washington St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|10
|.583
|Utah
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Arizona St.
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|11
|.421
|Washington
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|18
|.217
|California
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona St. 97, Washington 64
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|11
|1
|.917
|Navy
|10
|1
|.909
|13
|2
|.867
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Army
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Boston U.
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|8
|.385
|Lehigh
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|American U.
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|8
|.273
|Holy Cross
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|11
|.267
___
Wednesday’s Games
Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.
American U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|13
|1
|.929
|18
|5
|.783
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|LSU
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|6
|.667
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|6
|.714
|Mississippi
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|9
|.591
|Missouri
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Kentucky
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Georgia
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|9
|.609
|Mississippi St.
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|11
|.522
|Auburn
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|South Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 74, Auburn 57
Georgia 91, LSU 78
Texas A&M at Kentucky, ppd.
Mississippi 60, Missouri 53
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Alabama at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|7
|.708
|Furman
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|7
|.682
|Wofford
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|8
|.636
|Chattanooga
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|6
|.750
|ETSU
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|VMI
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Mercer
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|9
|.609
|The Citadel
|5
|10
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
|W. Carolina
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|15
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|1
|.917
|17
|6
|.739
|Abilene Christian
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|3
|.857
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Nicholls
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Northwestern St.
|7
|4
|.636
|8
|14
|.364
|Incarnate Word
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SE Louisiana
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|New Orleans
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Houston Baptist
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|14
|.222
|McNeese St.
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|11
|.421
|Lamar
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|17
|.150
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|16
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|8
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Jackson St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Southern U.
|7
|4
|.636
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|8
|.500
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|10
|.474
|Alcorn St.
|5
|4
|.556
|5
|9
|.357
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|5
|.545
|Alabama St.
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|9
|.308
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|18
|.143
|MVSU
|1
|10
|.091
|1
|18
|.053
___
Tuesday’s Games
Prairie View 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Texas Southern 82, MVSU 45
Wednesday’s Games
Southern U. 73, Alabama A&M 57
Alabama St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
MVSU at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|10
|3
|.769
|12
|9
|.571
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|6
|.684
|Oral Roberts
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|10
|.524
|UMKC
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|North Dakota
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|19
|.136
|Denver
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|17
|.105
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|6
|.727
|South Alabama
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|12
|.478
|Appalachian St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|11
|.522
|UALR
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|16
|.304
|Troy
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|14
|.417
___
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 71
Friday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|0
|1.000
|22
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Pepperdine
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|10
|.500
|Santa Clara
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Pacific
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|7
|.533
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|San Francisco
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|11
|.476
|San Diego
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|9
|.250
|Portland
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Tuesday’s Games
Pacific 77, San Diego 67
Thursday’s Games
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
Portland at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|4
|.765
|Utah Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|California Baptist
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Dixie St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Tarleton St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.
