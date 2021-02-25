Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|4
|.826
|UCLA
|12
|3
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Oregon
|9
|4
|.692
|14
|5
|.737
|Colorado
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|7
|.708
|Stanford
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|8
|.652
|Oregon St.
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|11
|.500
|Washington St.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|10
|.583
|Utah
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Arizona St.
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|11
|.421
|Washington
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|18
|.217
|California
|3
|15
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
___
Washington at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Oregon at California, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|11
|1
|.917
|Navy
|10
|1
|.909
|13
|2
|.867
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Army
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Boston U.
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|9
|.357
|Lehigh
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Holy Cross
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|11
|.313
|American U.
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
___
Holy Cross 86, Boston U. 75
Loyola (Md.) 60, American U. 49
Boston U. at Army, Noon
Navy at Loyola (Md.), Noon
American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|13
|2
|.867
|18
|6
|.750
|Arkansas
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|LSU
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|6
|.667
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Mississippi
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|9
|.591
|Missouri
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Kentucky
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Mississippi St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|11
|.542
|Georgia
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|9
|.609
|Auburn
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|South Carolina
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|12
|.294
|Vanderbilt
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|13
|.316
___
Mississippi St. 69, South Carolina 48
Arkansas 81, Alabama 66
Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58
Tennessee at Auburn, Noon
South Carolina at Georgia, 1 p.m.
LSU at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|7
|.696
|UNC-Greensboro
|12
|5
|.706
|17
|8
|.680
|Wofford
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|8
|.636
|ETSU
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|Chattanooga
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|7
|.720
|Mercer
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|VMI
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|The Citadel
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|11
|.522
|W. Carolina
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|15
|.400
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
___
Furman 72, The Citadel 63
Mercer 81, Chattanooga 77, OT
W. Carolina 81, UNC-Greensboro 80
Mercer at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|3
|.864
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|3
|.824
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Nicholls
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|6
|.700
|Northwestern St.
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|15
|.348
|Incarnate Word
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|10
|.444
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|13
|.316
|SE Louisiana
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|14
|.333
|McNeese St.
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|11
|.450
|Houston Baptist
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|15
|.211
|Lamar
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|17
|.150
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|17
|.190
___
Stephen F. Austin 83, Northwestern St. 57
Lamar 67, Incarnate Word 45
Nicholls 83, Houston Baptist 68
McNeese St. 95, SE Louisiana 91
New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-CC 61
Abilene Christian 86, Sam Houston St. 72
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Nicholls at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|8
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Jackson St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Southern U.
|7
|4
|.636
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|8
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|9
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|10
|.474
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|5
|.545
|Alabama St.
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|10
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|18
|.143
|MVSU
|1
|10
|.091
|1
|18
|.053
___
Southern U. 73, Alabama A&M 57
Alcorn St. 68, Alabama St. 59
MVSU at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|10
|3
|.769
|12
|9
|.571
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|6
|.684
|Oral Roberts
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|10
|.524
|UMKC
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|North Dakota
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|19
|.136
|Denver
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|17
|.105
___
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|6
|.727
|South Alabama
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|12
|.478
|Appalachian St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|11
|.522
|UALR
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|16
|.304
|Troy
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|14
|.417
___
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|0
|1.000
|22
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Pepperdine
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|10
|.500
|Santa Clara
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Pacific
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|7
|.533
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|San Francisco
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|11
|.476
|San Diego
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|9
|.250
|Portland
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
Portland at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Portland at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|4
|.765
|Utah Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|California Baptist
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Dixie St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Tarleton St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vanguard at California Baptist, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.
