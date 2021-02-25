On Air: Ask the CIO
By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 13 3 .813 19 4 .826
UCLA 12 3 .800 16 5 .762
Oregon 9 4 .692 14 5 .737
Colorado 11 6 .647 17 7 .708
Stanford 10 7 .588 14 9 .609
Arizona 9 8 .529 15 8 .652
Oregon St. 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Washington St. 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Utah 6 9 .400 9 10 .474
Arizona St. 5 8 .385 8 11 .421
Washington 4 14 .222 5 18 .217
California 3 15 .167 8 17 .320

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 10 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Oregon at California, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 1 .917 11 1 .917
Navy 10 1 .909 13 2 .867
Lafayette 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Army 6 6 .500 10 7 .588
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
Boston U. 5 9 .357 5 9 .357
Lehigh 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
Loyola (Md.) 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
Holy Cross 5 11 .313 5 11 .313
American U. 2 5 .286 2 5 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Holy Cross 86, Boston U. 75

Loyola (Md.) 60, American U. 49

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at Army, Noon

Navy at Loyola (Md.), Noon

American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 13 2 .867 18 6 .750
Arkansas 10 4 .714 18 5 .783
LSU 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
Florida 8 5 .615 12 6 .667
Tennessee 9 6 .600 16 6 .727
Mississippi 8 7 .533 13 9 .591
Missouri 7 7 .500 14 7 .667
Kentucky 7 7 .500 8 13 .381
Mississippi St. 7 8 .467 13 11 .542
Georgia 7 9 .438 14 9 .609
Auburn 5 10 .333 11 13 .458
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
South Carolina 3 10 .231 5 12 .294
Vanderbilt 2 11 .154 6 13 .316

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mississippi St. 69, South Carolina 48

Arkansas 81, Alabama 66

Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Auburn, Noon

South Carolina at Georgia, 1 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 10 4 .714 16 7 .696
UNC-Greensboro 12 5 .706 17 8 .680
Wofford 11 5 .688 14 8 .636
ETSU 8 6 .571 12 10 .545
Chattanooga 9 7 .563 18 7 .720
Mercer 8 8 .500 15 9 .625
VMI 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
The Citadel 5 11 .313 12 11 .522
W. Carolina 3 13 .188 10 15 .400
Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Furman 72, The Citadel 63

Mercer 81, Chattanooga 77, OT

W. Carolina 81, UNC-Greensboro 80

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 11 1 .917 19 3 .864
Stephen F. Austin 10 1 .909 14 3 .824
Sam Houston St. 11 2 .846 17 7 .708
Nicholls 11 2 .846 14 6 .700
Northwestern St. 7 5 .583 8 15 .348
Incarnate Word 5 6 .455 8 10 .444
New Orleans 5 6 .455 6 13 .316
SE Louisiana 5 7 .417 7 14 .333
McNeese St. 3 8 .273 9 11 .450
Houston Baptist 3 8 .273 4 15 .211
Lamar 3 10 .231 5 17 .227
Cent. Arkansas 2 10 .167 3 17 .150
Texas A&M-CC 1 11 .083 4 17 .190

___

Wednesday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 83, Northwestern St. 57

Lamar 67, Incarnate Word 45

Nicholls 83, Houston Baptist 68

McNeese St. 95, SE Louisiana 91

New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-CC 61

Abilene Christian 86, Sam Houston St. 72

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 8 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Jackson St. 7 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Southern U. 7 4 .636 7 8 .467
Texas Southern 5 3 .625 8 8 .500
Alcorn St. 6 4 .600 6 9 .400
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 9 10 .474
Alabama A&M 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Alabama St. 4 10 .286 4 10 .286
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 10 .167 3 18 .143
MVSU 1 10 .091 1 18 .053

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern U. 73, Alabama A&M 57

Alcorn St. 68, Alabama St. 59

Thursday’s Games

MVSU at Prairie View, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 10 3 .769 12 9 .571
N. Dakota St. 10 4 .714 12 10 .545
S. Dakota St. 7 3 .700 13 6 .684
Oral Roberts 8 5 .615 11 10 .524
UMKC 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 16 .360
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Nebraska-Omaha 1 11 .083 3 19 .136
Denver 1 11 .083 2 17 .105

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 10 3 .769 16 6 .727
South Alabama 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Louisiana-Lafayette 9 6 .600 15 7 .682
Georgia St. 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
Coastal Carolina 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 10 10 .500
Texas-Arlington 7 8 .467 11 12 .478
Appalachian St. 6 7 .462 12 10 .545
Georgia Southern 6 8 .429 12 11 .522
UALR 6 10 .375 10 13 .435
Louisiana-Monroe 5 11 .313 7 16 .304
Troy 4 10 .286 10 14 .417

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 13 0 1.000 22 0 1.000
BYU 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Loyola Marymount 6 4 .600 11 7 .611
Pepperdine 6 5 .545 10 10 .500
Santa Clara 4 4 .500 10 6 .625
Pacific 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
San Francisco 4 7 .364 10 11 .476
San Diego 2 6 .250 3 9 .250
Portland 0 11 .000 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Grand Canyon 7 1 .875 13 4 .765
Utah Valley 6 3 .667 8 9 .471
California Baptist 5 5 .500 11 8 .579
Seattle 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
New Mexico St. 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Dixie St. 4 8 .333 8 11 .421
Tarleton St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vanguard at California Baptist, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.

