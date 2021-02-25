Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:06 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
James Madison 8 1 .889 13 5 .722
Northeastern 8 2 .800 9 8 .529
Coll. of Charleston 6 4 .600 9 9 .500
Hofstra 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
Drexel 3 5 .375 8 7 .533
Elon 3 7 .300 6 8 .429
Towson 3 9 .250 4 13 .235
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467

___

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
W. Kentucky 8 2 .800 15 4 .789
North Texas 8 2 .800 12 6 .667
UAB 10 4 .714 18 5 .783
Louisiana Tech 10 4 .714 17 6 .739
Old Dominion 8 4 .667 12 6 .667
Marshall 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
UTSA 8 6 .571 12 9 .571
Rice 6 8 .429 12 10 .545
UTEP 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Charlotte 5 7 .417 9 11 .450
FAU 3 5 .375 8 9 .471
Southern Miss. 4 11 .267 8 14 .364
Middle Tennessee 3 9 .250 5 13 .278
FIU 2 13 .133 9 15 .375

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 4 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Charlotte at UTEP, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wright St. 16 4 .800 18 5 .783
Cleveland St. 16 4 .800 16 7 .696
Detroit 10 6 .625 11 9 .550
N. Kentucky 11 7 .611 13 10 .565
Oakland 10 10 .500 10 17 .370
Youngstown St. 9 11 .450 14 11 .560
IUPUI 7 9 .438 8 9 .471
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 8 11 .421
Green Bay 8 12 .400 8 16 .333
Ill.-Chicago 6 10 .375 9 12 .429
Fort Wayne 6 14 .300 7 14 .333
Robert Morris 3 12 .200 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Robert Morris at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 9 3 .750 9 3 .750
Iona 6 3 .667 8 5 .615
Monmouth (NJ) 10 6 .625 10 7 .588
Canisius 6 4 .600 6 4 .600
St. Peter’s 8 6 .571 11 8 .579
Marist 8 8 .500 10 8 .556
Quinnipiac 6 7 .462 8 9 .471
Niagara 7 9 .438 8 10 .444
Fairfield 6 10 .375 6 15 .286
Manhattan 5 9 .357 6 9 .400
Rider 4 10 .286 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

Iona at Quinnipiac, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Canisius at Niagara, Noon

Rider at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Siena, 5 p.m.

Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Canisius at Niagara, Noon

Quinnipiac at Marist, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

Rider at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 13 3 .813 18 6 .750
Akron 12 4 .750 14 5 .737
Ohio 9 4 .692 13 6 .684
Kent St. 11 5 .688 14 6 .700
Buffalo 9 5 .643 11 7 .611
Bowling Green 9 7 .563 13 9 .591
Miami (Ohio) 8 7 .533 11 9 .550
Ball St. 6 8 .429 8 11 .421
W. Michigan 3 10 .231 4 14 .222
Cent. Michigan 2 11 .154 6 14 .300
E. Michigan 1 10 .091 4 11 .267
N. Illinois 1 10 .091 2 14 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. 90, Kent St. 71

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 74, W. Michigan 66

Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73

Ohio 86, E. Michigan 67

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 6 1 .857 10 10 .500
Norfolk St. 8 4 .667 13 7 .650
Morgan St. 6 4 .600 11 6 .647
Coppin St. 6 4 .600 7 12 .368
Florida A&M 4 3 .571 5 9 .357
NC Central 2 3 .400 4 6 .400
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Delaware St. 0 8 .000 2 13 .133
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 5 .000 0 15 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

NC A&T 79, NC Central 63

Norfolk St. 86, Delaware St. 55

Thursday’s Games

Florida A&M at SC State, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at SC State, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 8 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 14 2 .875 23 2 .920
Loyola of Chicago 14 2 .875 19 4 .826
Missouri St. 11 5 .688 15 5 .750
Indiana St. 10 6 .625 13 8 .619
Evansville 6 10 .375 8 14 .364
Valparaiso 6 10 .375 9 16 .360
S. Illinois 5 11 .313 11 11 .500
Bradley 5 11 .313 11 14 .440
N. Iowa 5 11 .313 7 15 .318
Illinois St. 4 12 .250 7 15 .318

___

Friday’s Games

Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 14 3 .824 18 4 .818
San Diego St. 11 3 .786 17 4 .810
Colorado St. 11 3 .786 14 4 .778
Utah St. 11 4 .733 14 7 .667
Nevada 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
Fresno St. 8 9 .471 10 9 .526
UNLV 7 8 .467 10 12 .455
Wyoming 6 8 .429 12 9 .571
San Jose St. 3 13 .188 5 15 .250
Air Force 3 15 .167 5 17 .227
New Mexico 2 14 .125 6 14 .300

___

Wednesday’s Games

Air Force 62, New Mexico 55

Fresno St. 67, UNLV 64

Thursday’s Games

Boise St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Wagner 10 4 .714 10 5 .667
Bryant 8 4 .667 12 5 .706
Merrimack 8 6 .571 8 6 .571
Sacred Heart 8 6 .571 8 7 .533
LIU 9 7 .563 9 7 .563
Mount St. Mary’s 8 7 .533 9 10 .474
St. Francis Brooklyn 8 8 .500 8 9 .471
Fairleigh Dickinson 7 9 .438 8 14 .364
St. Francis (Pa.) 5 12 .294 6 15 .286
CCSU 4 12 .250 4 15 .211

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

LIU at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

LIU at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Wagner at CCSU, 4 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 18 0 1.000 24 1 .960
Morehead St. 15 3 .833 18 7 .720
E. Kentucky 13 5 .722 19 6 .760
Jacksonville St. 11 6 .647 15 8 .652
Austin Peay 10 8 .556 14 10 .583
Murray St. 10 8 .556 13 10 .565
SE Missouri 7 11 .389 9 15 .375
SIU-Edwardsville 6 11 .353 8 15 .348
E. Illinois 6 12 .333 9 16 .360
UT Martin 5 13 .278 7 15 .318
Tennessee St. 3 15 .167 4 17 .190
Tennessee Tech 3 15 .167 3 22 .120

___

Thursday’s Games

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Belmont at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belmont at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.

