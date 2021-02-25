Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|5
|.722
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Hofstra
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Drexel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|7
|.533
|Elon
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|8
|.429
|Towson
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|13
|.235
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
___
Drexel at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|UAB
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|6
|.739
|Old Dominion
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Marshall
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|UTSA
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|9
|.571
|Rice
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|10
|.545
|UTEP
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Charlotte
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|11
|.450
|FAU
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Southern Miss.
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|14
|.364
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|FIU
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|15
|.375
___
W. Kentucky at Houston, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Marshall, 2 p.m.
UAB at UTSA, 4 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Charlotte at UTEP, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|16
|4
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Cleveland St.
|16
|4
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Detroit
|10
|6
|.625
|11
|9
|.550
|N. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|13
|10
|.565
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|10
|17
|.370
|Youngstown St.
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|11
|.560
|IUPUI
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|11
|.421
|Green Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|8
|16
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Robert Morris
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
___
Robert Morris at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IUPUI at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|9
|3
|.750
|9
|3
|.750
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Monmouth (NJ)
|10
|6
|.625
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Peter’s
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Marist
|8
|8
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Quinnipiac
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|9
|.471
|Niagara
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|10
|.444
|Fairfield
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Rider
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
___
Iona at Quinnipiac, ppd.
Canisius at Niagara, Noon
Rider at St. Peter’s, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Siena, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.
Canisius at Niagara, Noon
Quinnipiac at Marist, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Manhattan at Canisius, ppd.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
Rider at St. Peter’s, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|6
|.750
|Akron
|12
|4
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Ohio
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|6
|.700
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|.643
|11
|7
|.611
|Bowling Green
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|9
|.591
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|9
|.550
|Ball St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|W. Michigan
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|14
|.222
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|14
|.300
|E. Michigan
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|11
|.267
|N. Illinois
|1
|10
|.091
|2
|14
|.125
___
Ball St. 90, Kent St. 71
Miami (Ohio) 74, W. Michigan 66
Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 73
Ohio 86, E. Michigan 67
Bowling Green at Akron, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|10
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Morgan St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Coppin St.
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|9
|.357
|NC Central
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|6
|.400
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
NC A&T 79, NC Central 63
Norfolk St. 86, Delaware St. 55
Florida A&M at SC State, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at SC State, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 8 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|2
|.920
|Loyola of Chicago
|14
|2
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|Missouri St.
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|5
|.750
|Indiana St.
|10
|6
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Evansville
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|14
|.364
|Valparaiso
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|16
|.360
|S. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|11
|.500
|Bradley
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|14
|.440
|N. Iowa
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|15
|.318
|Illinois St.
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
___
Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 9 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 6 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Drake at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Evansville, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|14
|3
|.824
|18
|4
|.818
|San Diego St.
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|4
|.810
|Colorado St.
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah St.
|11
|4
|.733
|14
|7
|.667
|Nevada
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Fresno St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|9
|.526
|UNLV
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|12
|.455
|Wyoming
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|9
|.571
|San Jose St.
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|15
|.250
|Air Force
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|17
|.227
|New Mexico
|2
|14
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
___
Air Force 62, New Mexico 55
Fresno St. 67, UNLV 64
Boise St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|5
|.667
|Bryant
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Merrimack
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|6
|.571
|Sacred Heart
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|7
|.533
|LIU
|9
|7
|.563
|9
|7
|.563
|Mount St. Mary’s
|8
|7
|.533
|9
|10
|.474
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|8
|8
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|14
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|15
|.286
|CCSU
|4
|12
|.250
|4
|15
|.211
___
St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
LIU at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
LIU at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Wagner at CCSU, 4 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|18
|0
|1.000
|24
|1
|.960
|Morehead St.
|15
|3
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|6
|.760
|Jacksonville St.
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|8
|.652
|Austin Peay
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Murray St.
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|10
|.565
|SE Missouri
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|15
|.375
|SIU-Edwardsville
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|15
|.348
|E. Illinois
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UT Martin
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|15
|.318
|Tennessee St.
|3
|15
|.167
|4
|17
|.190
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|15
|.167
|3
|22
|.120
___
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Belmont at E. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
Belmont at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments