Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|Vermont
|10
|4
|.714
|10
|4
|.714
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|Hartford
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|8
|.467
|8
|11
|.421
|Stony Brook
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|13
|.409
|NJIT
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|11
|.389
|Binghamton
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|13
|.235
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
___
Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.
Stony Brook vs. Mass.-Lowell at Durham, N.H., 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 2 p.m.
NJIT vs. Albany (NY) at West Hartford, C.T., 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wichita St.
|9
|2
|.818
|13
|4
|.765
|Houston
|12
|3
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Memphis
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|SMU
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|4
|.733
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|.545
|8
|8
|.500
|Tulsa
|7
|8
|.467
|10
|10
|.500
|UCF
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|South Florida
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|9
|.471
|Tulane
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Temple
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|10
|.333
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
___
Temple 65, South Florida 47
Memphis 61, Tulane 46
Cincinnati 70, Tulsa 69
W. Kentucky at Houston, 7 p.m.
SMU at Wichita St., ppd.
Tulane at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, ppd.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|10
|3
|.769
|12
|3
|.800
|VCU
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|5
|.773
|Richmond
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|UMass
|6
|3
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|George Mason
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|8
|.579
|Dayton
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Duquesne
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|8
|.467
|Rhode Island
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|13
|.435
|George Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|10
|.286
|La Salle
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|14
|.391
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|9
|.182
|3
|14
|.176
|Fordham
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|11
|.154
___
St. Bonaventure 56, Davidson 53
George Mason 63, George Washington 58
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Saint Joseph’s 97, Dayton 84
La Salle 85, Duquesne 65
George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Fordham, ppd.
VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m.
La Salle at George Mason, 4:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida St.
|10
|2
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Virginia
|11
|4
|.733
|15
|6
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Louisville
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|5
|.706
|Clemson
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|5
|.737
|North Carolina
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|8
|.636
|Duke
|9
|6
|.600
|11
|8
|.579
|Georgia Tech
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|7
|.650
|NC State
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|9
|.550
|Notre Dame
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|9
|.500
|Wake Forest
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Miami
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|14
|.333
|Boston College
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|13
|.188
___
Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39
NC State 68, Virginia 61
Marquette 83, North Carolina 70
Florida St. 88, Miami 71
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon
Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|5
|.792
|Bellarmine
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Lipscomb
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|North Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|North Alabama
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Stetson
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|18
|.182
___
North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Bellarmine, Noon
North Florida at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|6
|.727
|Kansas
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|6
|.700
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|6
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|8
|.636
|TCU
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Kansas St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|18
|.280
|Iowa St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
TCU at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Creighton
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|5
|.773
|Seton Hall
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|10
|.565
|UConn
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|6
|.647
|Xavier
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|St. John’s
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Providence
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|11
|.522
|Butler
|7
|11
|.389
|8
|13
|.381
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|11
|.389
|Marquette
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|12
|.478
|DePaul
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|11
|.267
___
Butler 61, Seton Hall 52
Marquette 83, North Carolina 70
Creighton 77, DePaul 53
Providence 83, Xavier 68
Georgetown at DePaul, Noon
Marquette at UConn, 2:30 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 5 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|11
|2
|.846
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Utah
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|3
|.842
|Weber St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Idaho St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|7
|.632
|Montana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Portland St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|8
|.529
|Sacramento St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Montana
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|12
|.429
|N. Arizona
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|14
|.263
|Idaho
|0
|16
|.000
|0
|19
|.000
___
S. Utah 85, N. Arizona 80
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 2 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 2:05 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|17
|1
|.944
|20
|1
|.952
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|14
|11
|.560
|Campbell
|11
|6
|.647
|15
|9
|.625
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Longwood
|10
|10
|.500
|11
|15
|.423
|Hampton
|9
|9
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|High Point
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|14
|.364
|SC-Upstate
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|17
|.227
|Presbyterian
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|14
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|18
|.143
___
Hampton 74, Longwood 68
Radford 74, Mount Aloysius 51
Presbyterian at Hampton, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|11
|1
|.917
|16
|1
|.941
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|16
|6
|.727
|Ohio St.
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|5
|.783
|Iowa
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|6
|.739
|Purdue
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|8
|.652
|Wisconsin
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|8
|.667
|Rutgers
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Maryland
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|10
|.583
|Indiana
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|11
|.522
|Michigan St.
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn St.
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|12
|.400
|Northwestern
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|14
|.300
|Nebraska
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|16
|.238
___
Rutgers 74, Indiana 63
Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, Noon
Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|UC Irvine
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|UC Riverside
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|9
|.609
|Long Beach St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Hawaii
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Northridge
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|15
|.167
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
___
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 7 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments