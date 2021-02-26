On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

BKC Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:07 am
4 min read
      

All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 13 3 .813 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 13 4 .765 19 5 .792
Oregon 10 4 .714 15 5 .750
Colorado 12 6 .667 18 7 .720
Arizona 10 8 .556 16 8 .667
Stanford 10 8 .556 14 10 .583
Oregon St. 8 9 .471 12 11 .522
Arizona St. 6 8 .429 9 11 .450
Washington St. 7 11 .389 14 11 .560
Utah 6 10 .375 9 11 .450
Washington 4 15 .211 5 19 .208
California 3 16 .158 8 18 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. 80, Washington 72

UCLA 76, Utah 61

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62

Oregon 71, Stanford 68

Oregon St. 59, California 57

Arizona 69, Washington St. 53

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Oregon at California, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Colgate 11 1 .917 11 1 .917
Navy 10 1 .909 13 2 .867
Lafayette 7 5 .583 7 5 .583
Army 6 6 .500 10 7 .588
Bucknell 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
Boston U. 5 9 .357 5 9 .357
Lehigh 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
Loyola (Md.) 4 8 .333 4 8 .333
Holy Cross 5 11 .313 5 11 .313
American U. 2 5 .286 2 5 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Loyola (Md.), Noon

American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Army, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Lafayette, 4 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sunday’s Games

Boston U. at Army, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at American U., 4 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Alabama 13 2 .867 18 6 .750
Arkansas 10 4 .714 18 5 .783
LSU 9 5 .643 14 7 .667
Florida 8 5 .615 12 6 .667
Tennessee 9 6 .600 16 6 .727
Mississippi 8 7 .533 13 9 .591
Missouri 7 7 .500 14 7 .667
Kentucky 7 7 .500 8 13 .381
Mississippi St. 7 8 .467 13 11 .542
Georgia 7 9 .438 14 9 .609
Auburn 5 10 .333 11 13 .458
Texas A&M 2 6 .250 8 7 .533
South Carolina 3 10 .231 5 12 .294
Vanderbilt 2 11 .154 6 13 .316

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Auburn, Noon

South Carolina at Georgia, 1 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Furman 10 4 .714 16 7 .696
UNC-Greensboro 12 5 .706 17 8 .680
Wofford 11 5 .688 14 8 .636
ETSU 8 6 .571 12 10 .545
Chattanooga 9 7 .563 18 7 .720
Mercer 8 8 .500 15 9 .625
VMI 7 7 .500 12 11 .522
The Citadel 5 11 .313 12 11 .522
W. Carolina 3 13 .188 10 15 .400
Samford 2 9 .182 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Abilene Christian 11 1 .917 19 3 .864
Stephen F. Austin 10 1 .909 14 3 .824
Sam Houston St. 11 2 .846 17 7 .708
Nicholls 11 2 .846 14 6 .700
Northwestern St. 7 5 .583 8 15 .348
Incarnate Word 5 6 .455 8 10 .444
New Orleans 5 6 .455 6 13 .316
SE Louisiana 5 7 .417 7 14 .333
McNeese St. 3 8 .273 9 11 .450
Houston Baptist 3 8 .273 4 15 .211
Lamar 3 10 .231 5 17 .227
Cent. Arkansas 2 10 .167 3 17 .150
Texas A&M-CC 1 11 .083 4 17 .190

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Nicholls at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Prairie View 9 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Jackson St. 7 0 1.000 7 5 .583
Texas Southern 6 3 .667 9 8 .529
Southern U. 7 4 .636 7 8 .467
Alcorn St. 6 4 .600 6 9 .400
Grambling St. 7 5 .583 9 10 .474
Alabama A&M 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Alabama St. 4 10 .286 4 10 .286
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 11 .154 3 19 .136
MVSU 1 11 .083 1 19 .050

___

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View 82, MVSU 62

Texas Southern 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
South Dakota 10 3 .769 12 9 .571
N. Dakota St. 10 4 .714 12 10 .545
S. Dakota St. 7 3 .700 13 6 .684
Oral Roberts 8 5 .615 11 10 .524
UMKC 7 5 .583 11 10 .524
North Dakota 8 8 .500 9 16 .360
W. Illinois 5 7 .417 7 12 .368
Nebraska-Omaha 1 11 .083 3 19 .136
Denver 1 11 .083 2 17 .105

___

Friday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Texas State 10 3 .769 16 6 .727
South Alabama 10 5 .667 16 8 .667
Louisiana-Lafayette 9 6 .600 15 7 .682
Georgia St. 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
Coastal Carolina 7 5 .583 13 6 .684
Arkansas St. 7 6 .538 10 10 .500
Texas-Arlington 7 8 .467 11 12 .478
Appalachian St. 6 7 .462 12 10 .545
Georgia Southern 6 8 .429 12 11 .522
UALR 6 10 .375 10 13 .435
Louisiana-Monroe 5 11 .313 7 16 .304
Troy 4 10 .286 10 14 .417

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Gonzaga 14 0 1.000 23 0 1.000
BYU 9 3 .750 18 5 .783
Loyola Marymount 7 4 .636 12 7 .632
Pepperdine 6 6 .500 10 11 .476
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4 5 .444 13 7 .650
Santa Clara 4 5 .444 10 7 .588
Pacific 5 7 .417 8 8 .500
San Francisco 4 8 .333 10 12 .455
San Diego 2 6 .250 3 9 .250
Portland 0 11 .000 6 14 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75

BYU 79, San Francisco 73

Loyola Marymount 81, Pepperdine 74

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58, Pacific 46

Saturday’s Games

Pepperdine at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Rio Grande 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Grand Canyon 7 1 .875 13 4 .765
Utah Valley 6 3 .667 8 9 .471
California Baptist 5 5 .500 11 8 .579
Seattle 2 3 .400 9 8 .529
New Mexico St. 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Dixie St. 4 8 .333 8 11 .421
Tarleton St. 2 6 .250 7 9 .438
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vanguard at California Baptist, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species