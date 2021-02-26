All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|13
|3
|.813
|17
|5
|.773
|Southern Cal
|13
|4
|.765
|19
|5
|.792
|Oregon
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Arizona
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|8
|.667
|Stanford
|10
|8
|.556
|14
|10
|.583
|Oregon St.
|8
|9
|.471
|12
|11
|.522
|Arizona St.
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|11
|.450
|Washington St.
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|11
|.560
|Utah
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|11
|.450
|Washington
|4
|15
|.211
|5
|19
|.208
|California
|3
|16
|.158
|8
|18
|.308
___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. 80, Washington 72
UCLA 76, Utah 61
Colorado 80, Southern Cal 62
Oregon 71, Stanford 68
Oregon St. 59, California 57
Arizona 69, Washington St. 53
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Oregon at California, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
UCLA at Colorado, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|1
|.917
|11
|1
|.917
|Navy
|10
|1
|.909
|13
|2
|.867
|Lafayette
|7
|5
|.583
|7
|5
|.583
|Army
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Boston U.
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|9
|.357
|Lehigh
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Holy Cross
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|11
|.313
|American U.
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|5
|.286
___
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Loyola (Md.), Noon
American U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Army, 3 p.m.
Lehigh at Lafayette, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston U. at Army, 3 p.m.
Bucknell at American U., 4 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Navy, 4 p.m.
Lafayette at Lehigh, 6 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|13
|2
|.867
|18
|6
|.750
|Arkansas
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|5
|.783
|LSU
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|7
|.667
|Florida
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|6
|.667
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Mississippi
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|9
|.591
|Missouri
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Kentucky
|7
|7
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Mississippi St.
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|11
|.542
|Georgia
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|9
|.609
|Auburn
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|South Carolina
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|12
|.294
|Vanderbilt
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|13
|.316
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee at Auburn, Noon
South Carolina at Georgia, 1 p.m.
LSU at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, ppd.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|7
|.696
|UNC-Greensboro
|12
|5
|.706
|17
|8
|.680
|Wofford
|11
|5
|.688
|14
|8
|.636
|ETSU
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|Chattanooga
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|7
|.720
|Mercer
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|VMI
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|The Citadel
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|11
|.522
|W. Carolina
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|15
|.400
|Samford
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|12
|.333
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Abilene Christian
|11
|1
|.917
|19
|3
|.864
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|3
|.824
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|7
|.708
|Nicholls
|11
|2
|.846
|14
|6
|.700
|Northwestern St.
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|15
|.348
|Incarnate Word
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|10
|.444
|New Orleans
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|13
|.316
|SE Louisiana
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|14
|.333
|McNeese St.
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|11
|.450
|Houston Baptist
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|15
|.211
|Lamar
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|17
|.150
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|17
|.190
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Nicholls at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|9
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jackson St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas Southern
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Southern U.
|7
|4
|.636
|7
|8
|.467
|Alcorn St.
|6
|4
|.600
|6
|9
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|10
|.474
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|5
|.545
|Alabama St.
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|10
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|11
|.154
|3
|19
|.136
|MVSU
|1
|11
|.083
|1
|19
|.050
___
Thursday’s Games
Prairie View 82, MVSU 62
Texas Southern 79, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern U., 5:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|10
|3
|.769
|12
|9
|.571
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|4
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|6
|.684
|Oral Roberts
|8
|5
|.615
|11
|10
|.524
|UMKC
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|10
|.524
|North Dakota
|8
|8
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|12
|.368
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|19
|.136
|Denver
|1
|11
|.083
|2
|17
|.105
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas State
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|6
|.727
|South Alabama
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|6
|.684
|Arkansas St.
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|12
|.478
|Appalachian St.
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|11
|.522
|UALR
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|16
|.304
|Troy
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|14
|.417
___
Friday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|5
|.783
|Loyola Marymount
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|7
|.632
|Pepperdine
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Santa Clara
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|7
|.588
|Pacific
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|8
|.500
|San Francisco
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|San Diego
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|9
|.250
|Portland
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|14
|.300
___
Thursday’s Games
Gonzaga 89, Santa Clara 75
BYU 79, San Francisco 73
Loyola Marymount 81, Pepperdine 74
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58, Pacific 46
Saturday’s Games
Pepperdine at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Grand Canyon
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|4
|.765
|Utah Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|California Baptist
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|6
|.500
|Dixie St.
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Tarleton St.
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
Friday’s Games
New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vanguard at California Baptist, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Rio Grande at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Seattle, 9 p.m.
